14 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Until July 14: Silent Disco @ Rock Bund Historical Building District

Following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco to Shanghai for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled silent disco tour of Shanghai's most famous streets.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming every street corner into a scene of celebration.

Hidden gems of the city will be unlocked, offering a new 360-degree immersive travel experience that brings you closer to your inner self with every step. You’ll never look at Shanghai – or yourself! – the same way again.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets:



RMB280 for 1 person

RMB498 for 2 people

RMB898 for 4 people

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

June 21-July 14

Rock Bund Historical Building District, Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31: Diva Nights @ The Pearl

Diva Nights at The Pearl, a spectacular celebration designed for the ladies (though gentlemen are certainly welcome too)!

Every Wednesday night, the fabulous Cocosanti from behind the curtain will be directing and orchestrating an unforgettable evening with The Red Stars Band and a large team of vivacious Pearl dancers and 'varied' performers.

For the month of July the theme will be Pop Sensations. The band and dancers will do hits from divas like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Britney Spears. Indulge in a night of live performances, dancing, laughter and fun.

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco Rose DOC with your ticket, and revel in a 50% discount on all bubbly bottles throughout the night. Mixologists are also crafting special cocktails just for the occasion!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

July 4: Red Stars & Stripes @ The Pearl





The Pearl invited you to join them in celebrating the birthday of the US of A, featuring the Red Stars band, drag queens Miss Liberty and Miss Maple, and a few surprises to be revealed on the night.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu July 4, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

July 5: Masterpieces of Death @ Yuyintang Park

Diadem of Death are embarking on their China tour this summer! They will be performing in Shanghai, accompanied by 4 heavy acts: Chimera Cult, Blood Of Life, Nomoreharm, 鱼鱼鱼 (Fish).

Prepare for a night of devastating metal!

Fri July 5, 8pm-Late; RMB80-150

Yuyintang Park, B1, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Dingxi Lu 愚园路1398号B1层, 近定西路

July 5: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri July 5, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

July 5: Blues & Whisky Night @ Lincoln Jazz Center

Cotton Club legend Greg Smith and band playing those whisky-soaked blues.

Fri July 5, 9.30-11.30pm; RMB298

Lincoln Jazz Center, 4/F, Meilun Building, 139 Nanjing Dong Lu 南京东路139号美伦大楼4层

July 6: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 6, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

July 7, 14, 21 & 28: Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz



Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

July 7: F&B Social @ The Pearl

The Pearl throws open its doors to all you F&B warriors for an unforgettable night.

We're talking a free concert by The Pearl’s Red Stars, who’ll drag you through musical history, kicking and screaming, from ABBA to AC/DC, Guns N' Roses to Taylor Swift to Linkin Park.

You’ll finally get why they sell out every damn show once you find yourself dancing like a maniac.

The evening's chaos will be orchestrated by the ever-enchanting Cocosanti and Ella VaThyme, with a parade of The Pearl’s dancers ready to dazzle and distract you.



Logan (from Hai Seas) and Ana S. are concocting drink specials that might just knock you off your feet – if the music hasn’t done that already.

Oh, and did we mention it’s Glenn’s birthday, The Pearl’s co-founder? So, expect the unexpected.

You’re busy Wednesday through Saturday, so let Sunday, July 7 be the night you let loose.

What more could you possibly want?

Sun July 7, 7pm; Free Entry

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

July 11, 18 & 25: Ella’s Thrilling Thursdays @ The Pearl

Ella’s Thrilling Thursdays promises an unforgettable evening of singing and dancing that is larger than life with your hostess, miss Ella VaThyme!

Experience the energy and passion of live performances that will leave you on the edge of your seat wanting more. Whether you're a seasoned theater enthusiast or simply looking for a night of fun and entertainment, this night will cater to all tastes and preferences.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu July 11, 18 & 25, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

July 12: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri July 12, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

July 13: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 13, 9.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

July 18-Aug 4: School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

July 19: Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri July 19, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

July 20: 80s Hair Metal Night: Tribute to Guns N' Roses @ The Pearl



Welcome to the jungle! A tribute to Guns N' Roses, also featuring the music of Whitesnake, Ratt, Mr Big, Europe, Def Leppard, Twisted Sister, Warrant, Bon Jovi, Lita Ford and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 20, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 2: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Aug 2, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Aug 3: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Aug 3 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Like to Promote a Show?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of The Pearl]