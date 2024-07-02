  1. home
11-Year-Old Skateboarder is China’s Youngest Olympian

By Yinmai O'Connor, July 2, 2024

At just 11 years old, Zheng Haohao from Huizhou, Guangdong will be the youngest athlete from China and one of the youngest in the world to participate in the 2024 Olympics.

Zheng will be heading to Paris this summer to compete in the women’s park skateboarding event. The park competition involves a varied course that combines bowls and bends that the athletes use to build speed and perform tricks mid-air. 

Screenshot-2024-07-02-at-5.00.07-PM.png
Image via Weixin

Zheng began skateboarding just four years ago based on the recommendation of a friend, and within a year placed 13th out of more than 60 participants at the 2020 National Games of China.

She has shown her natural talent with her repertoire of tricks, which includes jumps, flips and lateral spins – all difficult moves for skaters even twice her age.

The skateboarding qualifications for the Paris Olympics began in May in Shanghai. Zheng ranked only 20th out of the 44 participants and her summer Olympic aspirations seemed like they may just be a pipe dream – despite her solid performance on the halfpipe.

IMG_0330.PNG
Image via Xinhua 

However, at the second qualifying round in Budapest, her score improved by more than 20 points, and she secured a spot in the women’s bowl skateboarding event. The bowl/pool event is basically an empty pool in which skaters perform multiple flips and grabs in rapid succession. 

The youngster has already garnered much attention, but despite her age she is handling the pressure well. “I want to tell the world that, even though I am young, I can skate well. I want to fulfill the dreams that many adults have,” she wrote on Weibo. 

Zheng has even powered through fracturing her middle finger during training, and acknowledges the disadvantage she has due to her slender arms and legs hindering her from achieving faster speeds. 

Despite her small size and young age, when the Paris Olympics are held from July 26 to August 11, Zheng is sure to impress athletes and viewers from around the world.

[Cover photo via WeChat]

11-Year-Old Skateboarder is China's Youngest Olympian

