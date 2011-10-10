36 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl 4: Latina, Andy's Whisky Bar & Súp Pho

The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.

Brooklyn Brewery Bus Route:

Meeting Point: In front of Found 158, 7pm

First Stop: Latina, 8.40-9.30pm

Second Stop: Andy's Whisky Bar, 10.10-11pm

Third & Final Stop: Súp Pho, 11.10pm-Late

Tickets include a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB258 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Tickets are limited though, so get yours now to avoid missing out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri June 28, from 7pm

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路

Silent Disco @ Rock Bund Historical Building District



Following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco to Shanghai for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled silent disco tour of Shanghai's most famous streets.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming every street corner into a scene of celebration.

Hidden gems of the city will be unlocked, offering a new 360-degree immersive travel experience that brings you closer to your inner self with every step. You’ll never look at Shanghai – or yourself! – the same way again.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets:



RMB280 for 1 person

RMB498 for 2 people

RMB898 for 4 people

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

June 21-July 14

Rock Bund Historical Building District, Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

Wednesday

New Quiz Season @ El Santo



This week sees the start of New Quiz Seasons at both The Blarney Stone and El Santo – with all teams back to zero points and everything to play for. In other words, there is no better time to join!

Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday night quiz at El Santo is free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more.

There are F&B Vouchers, three Bottles of Prosecco and Rounds of Shots up for grabs every week.

At the end of each quarterly season, the top four teams win F&B Vouchers worth RMB2,000.



If all that was not enough, drinks are half price until 8pm, while food is half price until 10pm.

The quiz kicks off at 7pm and is all wrapped up by 10pm. Scan the QR on the poster below to sign up now.

Every Wed, from 7pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Diva Nights @ The Pearl

Diva Nights at The Pearl, a spectacular celebration designed for the ladies (though gentlemen are certainly welcome too)!

Every Wednesday night, the fabulous Cocosanti from behind the curtain will be directing and orchestrating an unforgettable evening with The Red Stars Band and a large team of vivacious Pearl dancers and 'varied' performers.

For the month of July the theme will be Pop Sensations. The band and dancers will do hits from divas like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Britney Spears. Indulge in a night of live performances, dancing, laughter and fun.

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco Rose DOC with your ticket, and revel in a 50% discount on all bubbly bottles throughout the night. Mixologists are also crafting special cocktails just for the occasion!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Thursday



Tomatito Pasta Takeover @ Bambino



Sexy Chef Victor of Tomatito fame comes to take over the Bambino pasta station, flinging fresh Spanish inspired pastas, tapas and vino!

Thu July 4, 5pm-Late

Bambino, 600 Shanxi Lu, by Xinzha Lu, Jing'an District 陕西路600号, 进新闸路

Chef Jack’s 'Ribs & Paws' Pop-Up @ Egg



From July 4-14, head to Egg for a unique dining experience whereby seasonal ingredients are given a twist, and that showcases the chef’s signature ribs.

Even better: a dog-safe version of your meal available for your furry friend!

Whether you're dining with friends or bringing your beloved pet, expect a congenial and warm experience with lots of care, tasty food and drinks, and a paw-esome time!

Thu-Sun July 4-14, 6.30pm-Late

Egg, 12 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Julu Lu, Jing'an District 襄阳北路12号, 近巨鹿路

Red Stars & Stripes @ The Pearl



The Pearl invited you to join them in celebrating the birthday of the US of A, featuring the Red Stars band, drag queens Miss Liberty and Miss Maple, and a few surprises to be revealed on the night.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu July 4, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Friday

2024 UK Election Results @ BritCham Shanghai

Head along to BritCham’s Public Day on July 5 for a special live viewing of the 2024 UK Election Results.

Experience the unveiling of our new space while we delve into the impact of the UK elections on business dynamics.

In a day rich with strategic dialogue and networking opportunities, witness how pivotal elections shape business landscapes and explore potential opportunities for your business in this evolving global context.

The Chamber office will open at 7.30am with live-stream coverage. Guest speakers will deliver speeches from 8am, sharing insights on what a new government might mean for China-UK Relations and China Policy. A panel discussion will be hosted around 12.30pm.

Entry is free and includes tea, coffee and biscuits. Extra food options, provided by Pie Society, can be purchased onsite.



Scan the QR code on the poster above to register.

Fri July 5, 7.30am-5.30pm; Free Entry

BritCham Shanghai, Room 2107, 699 West Nanjing Road, Oriental Center, Jing’an District 静安区南京西路699号东方投资大厦2107室

Seisiún 上海 @ Butler & White with Guinness



Come join Seisiún 上海 – Shanghai’s monthly live music session with drink deals on Friday July 5!

Irish Chamber member Butler & White with Guinness, in Tianzifang, is hosting Black Velvet Band, a two-piece featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK), and new musical talent to the city Daniel Ryan (Cork, Ireland).

They switch between mandolin, whistle, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Free entry, table booking advisable!

Fri July 5, from 7pm; Free Entry

Butler & White with Guinness, 2/F, No. 6, Tianzifang, Lane 210 Taikang Lu, by Sinan Lu, Huangpu District 田子坊6号2楼, 泰康路210弄, 近思南路

80s Roller Disco @ RIINK

Roll back in time this Friday night at RIINK’s Roller Disco!

DJ Thee Baron will spin groovy retro tunes as you glide on vibrant wheels. Embrace your inner 80s with big hair, leg warmers, bold colors or latex attire à la Cher to earn a free shot.

Indulge in refreshing drinks and diner-style bites round the clock. Happy hour until 8pm, and group drink discounts available – just ask.



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri July 5, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Masterpieces of Death @ Yuyintang Park

Diadem of Death are embarking on their China tour this summer! They will be performing in Shanghai, accompanied by 4 heavy acts: Chimera Cult, Blood Of Life, Nomoreharm, 鱼鱼鱼 (Fish).

Prepare for a night of devastating metal!

Fri July 5, 8pm-Late; RMB80-150

Yuyintang Park, B1, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Dingxi Lu 愚园路1398号B1层, 近定西路

Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri July 5, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Blues & Whisky Night @ Lincoln Jazz Center

Cotton Club legend Greg Smith and band playing those whisky-soaked blues.

Fri July 5, 9.30-11.30pm; RMB298

Lincoln Jazz Center, 4/F, Meilun Building, 139 Nanjing Dong Lu 南京东路139号美伦大楼4层

Friday & Saturday



Swan Lake @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center



A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company.

The performance runs just two nights, Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri & Sat July 5 & 6, 7.15pm; RMB180-880.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

Euphoria @ La Suite

Join La Suite's amazing Euphoria party! Shake your confident dance moves and show your most shining outfit, to beat of the music for a wonderful night.

Fri & Sat July 5 & 6, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

4th 6th of July BBQ Party @ Parlay



Just look at all that on offer. It looks like freebasing pure America and we're into it.

Sat July 6, 11am-Late

Parlay, Shankang Li, 808 Shaanxi Bei Lu, Bld 18, #103 陕西北路808号陕康里18幢103室

4th of July Weekend @ Tacolicious

This July 4th at Tacolicious they're going Hawwwwwt. In what the NY Times implied as the best party on the planet, Tacolicious is bringing the ruckus with a shindig for the ages!

Do you like buy-one-get-one on beers? Do you like BBQ and whiskey? How about all of them in one spot?

Join the TACO FAM on Saturday, July 6th for more fun then you can throw a firework at. All beers are BOGO, all American whiskeys are BOGO... there's a BIG BBQ and.... an Ab-off.

Say whaaa?

Abe Lincoln? More like Ab Lincoln...

Sat July 6, 11am-Late

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路









Summer Splash Pool Party @ Handwritten Collection Hotel



Get ready for the ultimate summer celebration at Shanghai's biggest outdoor pool party – Summer Splash.

Handwritten Collection Hotel is a luxurious 5-Star Hotel featuring a massive 6,000 sqm of outdoor pool and tropical beach.

The venue will be transformed into a tropical paradise, with palm trees swaying in the breeze and colorful umbrellas dotting the poolside oasis.

Dive into a world of aquatic fun as the sun shines brightly overhead. Picture a vibrant oasis filled with sparkling blue waters, inflatable palm trees, and colourful beach balls.

Top Shanghai DJs will be spinning the hottest beats, creating an electrifying atmosphere as you dance poolside.

Tantalizing food trucks will serve mouth-watering treats, from juicy burgers to refreshing tropical smoothies.

There will be Twerk Competition, Beer Pong, Water Games, Pool Yoga, Shisha, Volleyball and more. Get ready to make a splash!

For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779

Sat July 6, 1-9pm; RMB188-288, includes one drink

Handwritten Collection Hotel, 3388 Sichen Gong Lu, by Jiasong Zhong Lu 泗泾镇泗陈公路3388弄上海东方佘山翰林悦阁酒店, 近嘉松中路

1 Year Anniversary @ Zeitgeist Bites

A day of all that is best about Bavaria as Zeitgeist rurns one, with live music from The Wonderbrass, good food and, of course, lots and lots of beer and drinks deals... and it is free beer from 3pm until the first two kegs are dry!

Sat July 6, 3pm-Late; Free Entry

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, C2-158 1361, Xiewei Lu 徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

HORIZON Rooftop Party ft. DJ KAY @ POP on the Bund



Get ready for an unparalleled rooftop party which guarantees the most exceptional vista in the city, offering the perfect setting for an epic outdoor celebration.

Headliner DJ KAY, the resident DJ of Yona Beach Club and the Illuzion, is poised to export the dynamic vitality of Phuket's nocturnal scene to Shanghai.



Space Panda ensures every detail is designed to elevate your party experience, from the stunning venue to the top-notch music.

As the sun sets and the city lights come to life, you'll be dancing under the stars, making long-lasting memories.

Ensure your attendance at the HORIZON rooftop soiree – it's set to be the event of the season!

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat July 6, 3pm-Midnight; Early Bird RMB128; Presale RMB148; Door RMB168, includes one drink

POP on the BUND, Three on the Bund, 7/F, Zhongshan Dong YiLu, by Guang Dong Lu, Huangpu District 中山东一路3号, 外滩三号7楼, 近广东路

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 6, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Sunday



Romeo & Juliet @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

One of the most famous ballets of the twentieth century, Prokofiev's masterpiece Romeo and Juliet broke free from traditional ballet music constraints, revolutionizing the art form.

Now firmly established as a paradigm of ballet, this legendary interpretation of Shakespeare's immortal tragedy continues to serve as a model of true love on stages worldwide, with its highly condensed yet deeply emotive score.

As if all that were not enough, it also features 'Dance of the Knights' – without doubt one of the most bangin' tunes in ballet history.

This is your chance to see it in Shanghai, performed by the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company, some of the finest dancers in the world.

The one-off performance will take place on Sunday July 7, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Sun July 7, 2pm; RMB180-880



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

F&B Social @ The Pearl

The Pearl throws open its doors to all you F&B warriors for an unforgettable night.

We're talking a free concert by The Pearl’s Red Stars, who’ll drag you through musical history, kicking and screaming, from ABBA to AC/DC, Guns N' Roses to Taylor Swift to Linkin Park.

You’ll finally get why they sell out every damn show once you find yourself dancing like a maniac.

The evening's chaos will be orchestrated by the ever-enchanting Cocosanti and Ella VaThyme, with a parade of The Pearl’s dancers ready to dazzle and distract you.



Logan (from Hai Seas) and Ana S. are concocting drink specials that might just knock you off your feet – if the music hasn’t done that already.

Oh, and did we mention it’s Glenn’s birthday, The Pearl’s co-founder? So, expect the unexpected.

You’re busy Wednesday through Saturday, so let Sunday, July 7 be the night you let loose.

What more could you possibly want?

Sun July 7, 7pm; Free Entry

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Monday

The World's Smallest Chef @ Albero

Get ready for a unique and exciting dining adventure at the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai's premier Spanish restaurant, Albero.

Le Petit Chef – the 58-mm tall virtual culinary sensation – will transport diners to an alternate dimension, where 3D cinema meets exceptional cuisine.

Indulge in an unforgettable dinner theater experience, where each guest enjoys a personalized show on the plate.

As you savor flavorful regional and international delicacies, witness the table transform into a captivating screen, bringing the little chef to life through entertaining performances and cooking (mis)adventures.

Fortunately, the skilled kitchen crew at Albero is always there to save the day, helping Le Petit Chef deliver his specialities to your table.

The must-try, carefully curated menu will delight diners through mouth-watering options such as Seafood Soup, Seared Scallops, Grilled Wagyu Beef M3 and Chocolate Delice and Strawberry Dessert.

READ MORE: Unforgettable Virtual Culinary Theater at Albero

Beginning July 8, Le Petit Chef will perform every evening, Monday to Sunday, at the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s Albero Spanish Restaurant!

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind immersive dining experience – book your table today by calling 021 3867 9196.

From Mon July 8, 6.30pm

Albero, 2/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Yincheng Zhong Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店2楼, 近银城中路

Tuesday

We Love Geography Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Geography.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue July 9, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Ongoing

Addison Liew Pop-Up Gem in Shanghai @ PIИK OYSTER

The Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund invites Nanyang specialist Chef Addison Liew for a distinctive guest chef appearance at the PIИK OYSTER from July 10th to 14th, offering a Nanyang-French culinary pop-up experience.

PIИK OYSTER, located within the famous Long Bar, is renowned for its unique oyster omakase style service.

With the arrival of Addison, Chef Patron of MULU Hutong, the essence of French culinary techniques will become prevalent to Shanghai diners in this familiar omakase setting, interpreting the authentic Nanyang flavors of his childhood memories, injecting new creativity and inspiration into the restaurant.

Wed-Sun July 10-14, 5.30-7.30pm & 7.30-9.30pm; RMB1,288/person, included a glass of Rosé Champagne or a signature mocktail

PIИK OYSTER, The Long Bar, Lobby Level, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 地址 中山东一路2号, 近广东路

Mostly Harmless W Popup @ W Shanghai

From now until July 14, WOOBAR at W Shanghai – The Bund unveils its first popup concept bar, featuring Mostly Harmless co-founder Ezra Star, from the bar ranked 33rd in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023

Guests can enjoy the new and enhanced Gin66 Batch#5 as the base for their cocktails, offering a unique experience without leaving the heart of Shanghai.

Until July 14, 6pm-Midnight; RMB98 a drink

WooBar, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu, Hongkou District 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

21% Off @ Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant



Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, the new venue by the Azul Group in the old Xouk spot in 1000 Trees Mall, is offering 21% off on all a la carte food items from now through the end of July.

READ MORE: Yunnan Classics & Stellar Rooftop at Second Sister by Azul Group

Daily, until July 31

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, 开业酬宾 狂欢派对 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

Crayfish in French Style @ Jade on 36 Restaurant



From now until August 31, savor the French-inspired favors of crayfish as Executive Chef Olivier Pistre reinterprets classics with French culinary techniques.

Indulge in a series of masterpieces such as French-style tartare, Marseille fish soup, and chicken leg confit with crayfish.

Take in a breathtaking view of the Bund and immerse yourself in the distinctive charm of French-style crayfish.

Five-course set menu priced at RMB888 per person available for both lunch and dinner. All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 6% value added tax.

For dining reservations and enquiries, please call (86 21) 6882 8888 ext. 6888 or email fbreservation.slpu@shangri-la.com.

Until Aug 31; RMB888+

Jade on 36, Pudong Shangri-La, 36/F, Grand Tower, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 上海浦东香格里拉紫金楼36层

School Holiday Kids' Meals @ Azul Group



The following Azul Group venues have the above great deal going on for kids meal all summer holiday long.

Daily

Azul SKL, Shankang Li, Building 6, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼



Azul Italiano North Bund, 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03

Azul Italiano 1000 Trees, L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉

Xouk by Azul, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路

T+ Ticketing

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC



Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Goldbug @ Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall

When Dad plays a Bach lullaby, the music makes the night sky sparkle. Deep in space, Baby Goldbug meets Mazzy, the magical Music Maker of Dreams. Together they make the sounds and music that make dreams so dreamy-real.



A collaborative effort between British and Chinese theater makers, Goldbug is an original children's show that takes audiences on a dream journey into the enchanting world of the music of German Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach.



The performance runs for two days, Saturday and Sunday July 20 and 21, with seven shows in total. We have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-380.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

July 20 & 21, 9.30am, 11.30am, 3pm & 5pm; RMB180-380

Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路

Family Rainbow Disco @ Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall

From the Edinburgh Art Festival to London, and from the United States to Australia, Rainbow Disco is an immersive parent-child dance interactive performance that has captured the hearts of all.

In Rainbow Disco, both children and adults are fully immersed in a fairy tale-like story, following DJs and dancers on a fun-filled, dancing adventure.

Within the magical world of Rainbow Disco, expect a fusion of beloved tunes like 'Baby Shark' and classical pieces like Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata,' along with the rhythm of 90s rave electronic music.

The repetitive beats make it easier for all ages to keep up and dance with ease, providing an ideal freestyle environment for one and all.

The performance runs for two days, Saturday and Sunday July 27 and 28, with six shows in total. We have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-380.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

July 27 & 28, 10am, 11.30am. 3pm & 5pm; RMB180-380

Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路

The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Well it's time to get excited, as Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is on its way to Shanghai.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius – known only as the Phantom – who haunts a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé́ and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.





With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late, great international theater designer Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Currently only being shown here and on the West End in London, the full tour cast will be in Shanghai, starring internationally renowned musical theater performers.

If you see only one show in Shanghai this year, make it this one.

The Phantom of the Opera runs in Shanghai from August 24 to October 2, with the first round of tickets for the shows from August 24 to September 21 already sold out.

The second round of tickets, for the shows from September 22 to October 2, are now on sale – scan the QR code to get yours now and avoid missing out.

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Jul 3, 7.30pm, RMB128



Sat Jul 6, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sun Jul 7, 2pm, RMB150

Wed Jul 10, 7.30pm, RMB158

Fri Jul 12, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sat Jul 13, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jul 13, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路



