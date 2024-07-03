Plum Rains End – Now for Sweltering Sanfu...

The good news: The plum rain season has come to an end, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

The bad news: Its passing heralds the beginning of sanfu, the hottest period of the year – China's dog days of summer.

Goodbye Plum Rains



First up, some plum rains 2024 facts and figures:

Shanghai's plum rain season officially ended today, Wednesday, July 3

It started on June 19 and lasted 15 days – six days shorter than usual

The average rainfall this plum rain season was 20% more than usual

The rainfall in downtown areas was 30% more than the average in previous years

There were eight major rainfalls in downtown areas, accounting for over 70% of the total this plum rain season

Hello Sanfu 三伏



Brace yourselves – sanfu comin'!

Off the bat, there will be six straight days of soaring heat, with temperatures reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city, Shanghai Meteorological Bureau have announced.

So what is sanfu?

Sanfu is used to describe the sweltering days of summer, and refers to three roughly 10-day periods that are predicted to be the hottest of the year:

Toufu 头伏 – the first period

Zhongfu 中伏 – the middle period

Mofu 末伏 – the final period

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, sanfu falls between mid-July and August every year, and can last anywhere between 30-40 days.

San (三) is the Chinese word for three, while fu (伏) has several meanings; it can be used to say 'lie down,' but can also mean to 'hide' or 'conceal.'

Some people take the meaning of 'lying down' and 'hiding' literally in this sense, and suggest that during sanfu we should hide at home and do as little as possible.



During sanfu, Chinese people will also eat different foods to combat the heat: cold foods such as watermelons, cucumbers, bitter melons, mung beans and lotus pods to beat the heat; and also baked pancakes and fried eggs – flour-made foods rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, which can replenish the nutrition people lose after sweating.

Weather warnings are commonly issued throughout the period due to high temperatures, and residents are advised to reduce outdoor activities during times of peak heat when the sun is at its hottest.

The real fun starts from tomorrow in Shanghai, with a temperatures forecast in the high 30s.



Oh, and if that wasn't enough weather drama for you – thunderstorms are still predicted to hit the city from time to time during sanfu.

Good times ahead!

