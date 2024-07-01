Non-Chinese HK & Macao Residents Granted Mainland Travel Permit

In a move to foster closer ties between the Chinese mainland and its Special Administrative Regions (SARs) of Hong Kong and Macao, the National Immigration Administration has announced a pivotal policy change effective July 10.

Non-Chinese nationals holding permanent residency in Hong Kong or Macao are now eligible to apply for the Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents, colloquially known as the Home Return Permit.

This permit aims to facilitate seamless cross-border travel and bolster integration into China's national development strategy.

According to CGTN, first-time applicants must process their applications through authorized agencies like Hong Kong China Travel Service Group or Macao China Travel Service Group, designated by the Immigration Administration.

The permit grants multiple entries into the Chinese mainland over its 5-year validity period, with each stay not exceeding 90 days.

In cases of expiration, damage, or loss within the Chinese mainland, individuals can seek renewal or replacement at local public security bureaus overseeing immigration control.

It's important to note that holders of the Home Return Permit are restricted from engaging in activities such as employment, studying, or journalistic assignments within the Chinese mainland, as outlined in the official announcement.

Previously, non-Chinese nationals holding permanent residency in Hong Kong or Macao had to renounce their original nationality and apply for Chinese nationality to be eligible for the Home Return Permit.

Furthermore, individuals holding only Hong Kong or Macao SAR passports are unable to enter the Chinese mainland.

This photo shows the front of the official specimen of the Home Return Permit, officially known as Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents. Image via Macau Post Daily

Initially tailored for Chinese citizens residing in Hong Kong or Macao, the Home Return Permit has played a crucial role in facilitating travel and identity verification under the 'One Country, Two Systems' framework.

This expansion aims to streamline travel convenience and foster enhanced exchanges between residents of Hong Kong, Macao, and the Chinese mainland.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's, West Kowloon Cultural District]

