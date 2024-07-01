  1. home
  2. Articles

Non-Chinese HK & Macao Residents Granted Mainland Travel Permit

By Billy Jiang, July 1, 2024

0 0

In a move to foster closer ties between the Chinese mainland and its Special Administrative Regions (SARs) of Hong Kong and Macao, the National Immigration Administration has announced a pivotal policy change effective July 10.

Non-Chinese nationals holding permanent residency in Hong Kong or Macao are now eligible to apply for the Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents, colloquially known as the Home Return Permit. 

This permit aims to facilitate seamless cross-border travel and bolster integration into China's national development strategy.

According to CGTN, first-time applicants must process their applications through authorized agencies like Hong Kong China Travel Service Group or Macao China Travel Service Group, designated by the Immigration Administration.

The permit grants multiple entries into the Chinese mainland over its 5-year validity period, with each stay not exceeding 90 days

In cases of expiration, damage, or loss within the Chinese mainland, individuals can seek renewal or replacement at local public security bureaus overseeing immigration control. 

It's important to note that holders of the Home Return Permit are restricted from engaging in activities such as employment, studying, or journalistic assignments within the Chinese mainland, as outlined in the official announcement.

Previously, non-Chinese nationals holding permanent residency in Hong Kong or Macao had to renounce their original nationality and apply for Chinese nationality to be eligible for the Home Return Permit. 

Furthermore, individuals holding only Hong Kong or Macao SAR passports are unable to enter the Chinese mainland.

This-photo-shows-the-front-of-the-official-specimen-of-the-Home-Return-Permit-officially-known-as-Mainland-Travel-Permit-for-Hong-Kong-and-Macao-Residents.-Image-via-Macau-Post-Daily.jpgThis photo shows the front of the official specimen of the Home Return Permit, officially known as Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents. Image via Macau Post Daily

Initially tailored for Chinese citizens residing in Hong Kong or Macao, the Home Return Permit has played a crucial role in facilitating travel and identity verification under the 'One Country, Two Systems' framework. 

This expansion aims to streamline travel convenience and foster enhanced exchanges between residents of Hong Kong, Macao, and the Chinese mainland.

For the latest updates on developments within the Greater Bay Area, follow our official WeChat account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's, West Kowloon Cultural District]

Home Return Permit Hong Kong Macao China Travel Tips Travel News Travel Updates

more news

18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Be the first one to get the coolest insights in the Greater Bay Area!

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Cathay Group Completes Historic Return of Long-Term Parked Aircraft

As the airline industry continues its path to recovery, Cathay Pacific stands prepared to chart new heights...

Cathay Pacific to Launch Direct Flights Connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh

Strengthening Hong Kong’s role as an important hub for the Belt and Road Initiative

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Coming Soon! High-Speed Sleeper Trains to Hong Kong

Want to wake up in the Fragrant Harbor?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

32 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

WATCH: 17-Year-Old 'Female Yao Ming' Goes Viral

Chinese Granny Uses Hand Grenade as Hammer... for 20 Years!

34 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Talking Arts: At That Time This Moment

Talking Arts: At That Time This Moment

Non-Chinese HK & Macao Residents Granted Mainland Travel Permit

Non-Chinese HK & Macao Residents Granted Mainland Travel Permit

9 Apps You Need to Survive in China

9 Apps You Need to Survive in China

Stay Connected: Buying a SIM Card in China

Stay Connected: Buying a SIM Card in China

Here's How to Travel to China Visa-Free...

Here's How to Travel to China Visa-Free...

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives