Chinese Granny Uses Hand Grenade as Hammer... for 20 Years!

By Yinmai O'Connor, June 28, 2024

Twenty years ago, a woman in Hubei Province surnamed Qin was working on her farm when she came across a strange “metal lump.”

Due to its shape, Qin mistook the object for a hammer, and began using it for household tasks such as cracking nuts, pounding red pepper, and embedding nails.

Unbeknownst to Qin, now 90 years old, her 'hammer' was actually a hand grenade.

nade.jpg
Image via GMW

The grenade was finally discovered on Sunday, when a building belonging to the elderly woman in the town of Huangbao was being demolished and workers recognized the 'tool' as a hand grenade.

Authorities in the area then said they had dispatched “professional bomb disposal personnel” to retrieve the explosive device and hold a safety education session for the villagers.

Here is where things get a bit silly.

After identifying the object as a dangerous explosive, officers arrived in short-sleeved shirts and hardhats to carefully wrap it up in bubble wrap and seal it with masking tape – perhaps they weren’t particularly worried after Qin had survived 20 years banging it around.

popooo.jpg
Image via GMW

A police announcement of the woman’s potentially deadly mistake, along with a video of the 'bomb retrieval,' went viral  accruing over 75 million views in the first 24 hours alone. 

Weibo users’ comments ranged from speculation regarding the possibility it is just a training grenade because it hasn’t exploded after being mishandled for 20 years, to other saying that was a testament to its quality.

Others wondered how she used the grenade for so long without ever pulling the fuse – which was clearly exposed – simply out of curiosity.

“Apparently, even hand grenades have principles and won’t explode on kind-hearted elderly people,” one quipped.

Whatever the reason the hand grenade didn’t explode, we see enough weapons used for the wrong reasons every day it’s nice to have one of them make us laugh for a change!

[Cover image via GMW

