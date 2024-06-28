Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2024

20th Anniversary Founder's Day at Dulwich Pudong

The 20th Anniversary Founder's Day at Dulwich Pudong was the biggest community event of the year.

Attended by students, staff, parents, alumni and VIPs, including Founder Mr Fraser White and Co-Founder Ms Karen Yung, it was joyous occasion filled with laughter, reunions, and heartfelt moments.

The captivating stage performances and activities lasted for an impressive six hours without a break, culminating in a 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits concert featuring music from Dulwich Pudong's history.

On a beautiful balmy evening, families enjoyed picnics on the field whilst listening to professional quality outdoor music performed by over 400 Dulwich students.

Highlights included 'You Can't Always Get What You Want,' by the Rolling Stones, in celebration of the time the Dulwich Shanghai choir performed live on stage with the legends themselves, and a time capsule filled with the community's predictions for 2044, which was sealed and ready to be opened in 20 years’ time.

Shanghai French School Hosts Inspiring Career Fair for Students

Shanghai French School hosted a Career Fair, an unmissable event for 9th, 10th, and 11th-grade students from the Yangpu and Qingpu campuses.

The afternoon allowed students to explore 35 captivating professions thanks to enthusiastic speakers. Professionals from diverse fields, including healthcare, arts, engineering, communication, teaching, and finance shared their passion and expertise with good humor and mentorship.

Representatives from the Consulate of France in Shanghai and other partners also attended.

The fair provided students with invaluable insights for their future endeavors. Well done to all participants for making the event a resounding success, inspiring students and enriching their career exploration journey!

German School Shanghai 9th Triennial China Youth Music Competition

Seven-hundred young music talents took part in the ninth triennial China Youth Music Competition – Hummingbird Music Award (CYMC) – as part of Sino-German Youth Music Exchange Season in Shanghai, including 10 students from the German School Shanghai Hongqiao (DSSH).

They impressed the judges with their understanding and interpretation of music, passion, and love.

Two fifth graders, Emmy (above right) and Yilin (above left) received a special reward: an invitation from Mr Koch (above middle), Head of the Cultural Department of the German Consulate General in Shanghai, to the Prizewinners' Concert.

Musical development has been intensively promoted at the DSSH through music lessons and the afternoon music school at the campus.

In addition to the colorful musical facets, instrumental lessons promote a wide range of skills and competencies such as concentration, memory, motor coordination, creativity, and non-verbal communication, especially during the developmental phase of human beings.

Since its creation in 2016, the CYMC has been supported by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese Embassy in Germany, and the German Embassy in Beijing, and has developed into the most sustainable music education exchange program between China and Germany, making a lasting and important contribution to the popularization of music education in China.

With passing time, CYMC has become a symbol of the ‘Excellent Cases of Sino-German Humanities Exchanges.’

NAIS Pudong Awarded Silver Accreditation for Social Impact

NAIS Pudong is thrilled to be the first in China to have been awarded the prestigious Silver Accreditation for Social Impact – acknowledgement of the incredible work and dedication of their Social Impact Committee and the school community as a whole.



The primary focus of the school this year has been on fostering awareness and understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Activities celebrating World Children’s Day, International Women's Day, as well competing in Nord Anglia Global Campus competitions, and providing much needed support to initiatives like winter clothing drives for developing communities, all served to broaden students' perspectives on diversity, privilege, and traditional culture.

The accreditation has facilitated meaningful discussions in classrooms, encouraging students to critically analyze current events and interconnected global issues, and was driven further by attendance of NAIS Pudong students at the NAE-UNICEF Summit in Houston, USA.

The school is excited to now work towards Gold Accreditation in the coming year.

Wellington Shanghai Salutes Class of 2024

Wellington honored this year’s graduates with its ninth annual Speech Day. It was a time for Class of 2024 to celebrate challenges faced, fears conquered, achievements unlocked, friendships forged, indelible memories made and to look with eager anticipation toward all the great life experiences that await them as they go off to university this coming fall.



This year’s cohort has made some remarkable achievements, with offers from some of the world’s finest institutions of higher learning, like Oxford, Cambridge, University College London, Imperial College London, University of Toronto, Vassar College, University of the Arts London and more.

Congratulations, Class of 2024!

Concordia World’s Best Schools Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives

Concordia Shanghai has been recognized as one of the top 10 finalists for the World’s Best Schools Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives, a global competition open to schools worldwide that are innovating in education.

This recognition highlights Concordia's comprehensive Employee Wellness Program, emphasizing the critical role of faculty wellness in enhancing student health and educational outcomes.

By focusing on the wellbeing of its faculty, Concordia creates a nurturing and supportive learning environment that benefits the entire school community.

This accolade not only celebrates Concordia’s dedication to fostering a healthy community, but also positions it among the leaders in global educational innovation.

YCIS Take the Stage at TEDx Youth

Students of Yew Chung International School of Shanghai took the stage once again at TEDx Youth @YCYWShanghai.

The event, themed ‘"Futures,’ provides a platform for students to share their thoughts and showcase their understanding of the future.

At TEDx, every voice deserves to be heard, and every imagination deserves to be seen, for the future will be written by the children.

The school is already looking forward to the next TEDx Youth @YCYWShanghai!

Britannica 10-Year Anniversary Swimming Gala

Britannica International School Shanghai's 10-year anniversary celebrations continued with some special swimming galas for all ages.

The atmosphere at the galas was outstanding. Camaraderie, determination and celebrating each other’s success was evident throughout all events. A very big well done to all students involved.

The atmosphere at the galas was outstanding. Camaraderie, determination and celebrating each other's success was evident throughout all events. A very big well done to all students involved.



SSIS Hosts Esteemed Consul-Generals for Panel Discussion

SSIS had the distinct honor of hosting four esteemed Consuls-General, representing Australia, Fiji, Singapore, and Uruguay.

This iLead speaker event, themed 'Empowering Future Leaders for a Better World,' provided SSIS's Senior school students with invaluable insights into the careers of diplomats and the key skills needed to become tomorrow's leaders.

Their stories and experiences serve as inspiration for future leaders and highlight the importance of education, ethical leadership, and global collaboration.

Guidepost Family Outdoor Music Concert



Guidepost Montessori, one of the most well-known and dedicated operators of Montessori schools around the world, hosted an exclusive outdoor concert for Guidepost Families from five Shanghai campuses at Shanghai Culture Square Outdoor Open Stage.

The event featured fantastic performes by teachers from Guidepost Montessori and talented artists from DKS, the professional music education institution dedicated to bringing classical European music to Chinese families.

Some 300 children and parents attented, sitting on the grass, enjoying the melody of the music, and dancing in the summer breeze.

QDHS Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Shanghai Qibao Dwight (QDHS) celebrated the school’s 10th anniversary and the graduation of the class of 2024.

In celebrating this milestone, QDHS hosted students, parents, alumni, educators, government officials, and friends of the institution, all of whom had the opportunity to explore and reflect on QDHS’s unique 10-year journey, hear perspectives from educators from all over the world, and celebrate student engagement through clubs and organizations.

QDHS is a partnership between the Qibao School in Shanghai and the Dwight School in New York, and is the first independently run Sino-US Cooperative High School in China.

Offering IB, A Level, and Chinese National Curricula, QDHS has a proven track record blending local and international best practices to ignite the spark of genius in every child.

For more information, you can visit www.qibaodwight.org or follow their official WeChat account 上海七宝德怀特高级中学.

