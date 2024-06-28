28 Amazing Art Shows This July in Shenzhen

Unfold 2024



Shenzhen Art Book Fair 2024 is here! Like the adhesive nature of language enriching its meaning, the simple combination of paper can create limitless possibilities in books. 168 exhibitors from various places will showcase their creative practices in books and related fields over three days.



Price: Early Bird, RMB48; Regular, RMB68

For Tickets: via WeChat Mini Program #小程序://SWCAC/9Gd3RObCam52NSt

July 5 - 7, 2024

Sea World Culture & Arts Center, Sea World, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Urban Vision: A Cross-Cultural Exploration of Urban Art



As a key project celebrating the "Festival Croisements: 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations" and the "China-France Year of Cultural Tourism", this exhibition is a major cultural exchange event co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of the People's Republic of China and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Until July 7, 2024

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Near Exit B, Fubao Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Holger Matthies Theatre Poster Design Exhibition

Explore over 60 captivating cultural posters by Holger Matthies at this exhibition, showcasing his contributions to theatre and music. Collected in 2006, these works demonstrate Matthies' creative harmony of graphics, language, music, and drama. His designs, full of dramatic tension and visual impact, precisely capture the vibrant essence of theatre. Don't miss this unique visual journey!



Until July 7, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Art Critique, Art Works of Artists in Beijing Fine Art Academy



This exhibition presents the artistic journey and inner growth of the artists over time. It also highlights the role of the Beijing Fine Art Academy in supporting the development of these artists.



Until July 7, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Lu, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Again Till No End - Andy Warhol Art Work Exhibition



As Shenzhen's most extensive showcase of Andy Warhol's original works, this exhibition highlights the enigmatic artist's masterpieces. Centered on the theme "Again Till No End," it explores and reveals Warhol's artistic philosophy of repetition and its profound impact. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of this iconic figure.



Until July 10, 2024

CR Art Space, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan

Near Exit G, Houhai Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 11

The Aesthetic Experience of "Chang'an 30,000 Miles"

Experience the grandeur of the Tang Dynasty through an immersive exhibition featuring NPCs. This poetic and aesthetic journey transports you back to a flourishing era, where you can feel the cultural richness and historical charm. Join us for an extraordinary interactive adventure that brings the past to life.



July 12 - September 16, 2024

OCAT B10, OCT-Loft, No.9009-1 Shenzhen Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Overseas China Town North Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Poetry and the Arts



An Exhibition Dedicated to Kids

Explore the enchanting world of poetry and art at our exhibition tailored for children. Featuring seven major works from OCAT's collection and thirteen specially invited pieces by artists, designers, animators, and musicians, this event blends visual, auditory, and interactive experiences. Children will immerse themselves in a unique journey, engaging with art through play and discovering the beauty of poetry and creativity. Join us for an unforgettable exploration where kids can see, listen, read, write, sing, and draw.



July 19 - October 7, 2024

OCAT, OCT-Loft, No.9009-1 Shenzhen Dadao, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Overseas China Town East Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Concomitant



Starting from everyday objects, this exhibition explores how artists from different cultural contexts inherit memories, explore techniques, and extend the inherent cultural attributes of materials like marine shells, pearls, corals, precious metals, and old photographs.



Until July 20, 2024

Sea World Culture & Arts Center, Sea World, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

Han Chunling Contemporary Painting Exhibition



This exhibition represents the artist's conceptual reenactment of the concept of lacquer, utilizing differentiated chemical paint to restore the true essence of China's excellent traditional lacquer culture. Its aim is to promote traditional lacquer culture and showcase contemporary aesthetic values.



Until July 20, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

SAME - Chen Man Photography Exhibition



Renowned for her unique perspective and artistic insight, Chen Man is a distinguished photographer and visual artist in contemporary Chinese art. This exhibition, themed around the iconic slogan "Once you come, you are a Shenzhen person," emphasizes our shared destiny regardless of nationality, skin color, hometown, or ethnicity. It not only offers a visual revolution but also promotes ecological awareness and sustainable development.



Until July 21, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Whispers of Dancing Shadows



Discover Ivy Wu vibrant abstract art, where rich colors harmoniously coalesce into a symphony of hues. Each piece exudes passion for life and a unique artistic vision, creating a rhythmic, dynamic visual experience.



Until July 21, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, First Floor, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No. 19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Yitian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

A Restoration and Research Exhibition of Xu Beihong's



Woman by the Window

"Woman by the Window" showcases a copy created by Xu Beihong in 1922 during his studies in Berlin, Germany. The original work is attributed to the European painting master Rembrandt. This copy not only reflects Xu Beihong's admiration for Western painting at the time but also demonstrates his concern for his homeland. It reflects his determination to revive the Chinese art scene by integrating Western painting techniques. After being gifted to Xu Beihong's close friend, Sun Peicang, this painting traveled across the seas and is now an important collection of the Shunde Art Museum.



Until July 28, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Royal Screen of Empire



This exhibition, centered around the Ming Dynasty princes of Hubei Province, brings together 250 artifacts from various cultural and heritage institutions in Hubei. These artifacts include imperial seals, gold and jade ornaments, precious metalware, ceramics, epitaphs, stone carvings, and more.



Until July 28, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, No.3 Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Three Generations



KennaXu Gallery presents the "Three Generations" exhibition, the Asian debut of color painting. The exhibition features 51 selected works by three esteemed German artists: Raimer Jochims, Jerry Zeniuk, and Ingrid Floss. These artists have established a "Color Research Laboratory" that has significantly influenced and advanced color painting, representing three generations of dedication to the art.



Until July 29, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, 1/F, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No.19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Yitian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Accidentally Wes Anderson



AWA brings nearly 300 dopamine-approved Wes Anderson-style photographic artworks to create a charming space in Shenzhen. Embracing the Wes Anderson aesthetic, this collection promises to infuse a touch of magic and splendor, delivering a wondrous and vibrant warmth to every soul navigating the 'cold winter.' Get ready to be enchanted by the allure of this captivating exhibition.



Until July 30, 2024

Exhibition Hall, South Area, Shenzhen The mixC World, No.9668 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Hi-Tech Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Flowers and Flowers: China and Russia Oil Painting Art Exhibition



The preparation and planning of this exhibition have spanned several months, with active participation from numerous artists from China and Russia. After careful selection and planning by the curatorial team, the theme of "Flowers and Flowers" was chosen to showcase the artistic talents and cultural charm of artists from both China and Russia. The exhibition aims to provide audiences with a fresh artistic experience that engages both visually and emotionally.



Until July 31, 2024

Sweet Heart Art&LY Gallery, No.71 Zhongshan East Road, Nantou Ancient Town, Nanshan

Near Exit D, Zhongshan Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 12, or Exit D, Nantou Ancient Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 12

YUN - Dai Yun's Practice and Cognition



Born in Xi'an, Dai Yun has been living and working in Shenzhen since 2000. As a member of the post-70s generation, Dai Yun's growth has been intertwined with the rapid changes in Chinese society, economic structure, and public consciousness. The artworks presented in this exhibition aim to depart from his previous creations and exhibitions, showcasing the artist's reflections and creative endeavors in this new phase of his career.



Until August 1, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Near Exit A2, Children's Palace Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/4

Listening to the Whisper in Silence



The exhibition selects around sixty exquisite paintings from the collection of the Beijing Academy of Painting by Yu Feiyan. Departing from the conventional timeline, the narrative follows two thematic threads: "Between Mountains and Waters" and "World of Flora," organized under the categories of "Old Styles, New Techniques" and "Rich Tradition, Fresh Innovation." Beyond the artworks, it invites the audience to immerse themselves in the context of literature and natural history. Though depicted as flora and fauna, each leaf and branch carries profound human sentiments. Delve into the opulence and splendor, and appreciate Yu Feiyan's efforts and achievements in both tradition and innovation.



Until August 4, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

The Inca and Their Tawantinsuyu: The Land of Four Quarters



Peru, a branch of the Andean civilization and the birthplace of the Inca civilization, shines brightly like a dazzling pearl in the annals of human history. Magnificent Machu Picchu, the marvelous Nasca Lines, exquisite ceramics, gold and silver artifacts, and textiles all evoke awe and wonder. Through exhibitions, we glimpse the essence of the Inca civilization, delving into a world devoid of written language and exploring the mysteries of this ancient civilization.



Until August 11, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

Martin Wehmer: I Will Use Your Branches to Make My Laurel



Lan Gallery in Nanshan, Shenzhen, presents the solo exhibition of German artist Martin Wehmer. The exhibition features works from his "Myth Series," "Abstract Series," and "Figure Series," showcasing his exploration of different artistic themes.



Until August 18, 2024

Lan Gallery, Unit 9, 3/F, OPlaza, No.8 Baishi Dong Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit E, Shenzhen Bay Park Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 9

At That Time This Moment



Led by a team of artists, this exhibition is curated by Professor Gu Zheng from the School of Journalism at Fudan University. Following the success of the 2023 "Li Xiaoliang: 1/3 Solo Exhibition," it returns to the realm of design and interconnection to showcase a diverse range of works to the audience.



Until August 25, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2

The Echo of Ruins



Shenzhen Art Museum's Local Famous Artists Series Exhibition. From sketches, gouache, and watercolors to prints, and from videos to installations, this exhibition showcases representative works from various periods over the more than 60-year career of artist Ying Tianqi, with a particular focus on his significant works since the beginning of the new millennium.



Until September 1, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu Yi Jie, Aiguo Lu, Luohu

Take a taxi from Tai'An Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 5/7

Timeless Beauty - Jades from Zhou Dynasty



Jade, the most beautiful of stones, essence of mountains and rivers. The Zhou people imbued rituals into these artifacts, carving a unique jade culture. After thousands of years of being nourished by the earth, 113 exquisite jade pieces (sets) have finally arrived before us. Experience the artistry and heritage of these timeless treasures.



Until September 1, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

State with a Thousand Chariots - Zhongshan State in the Warring States Period



This exhibition features 175 representative artifacts from the Zhongshan State, including 63 precious artifacts of grade three or above. These items, unearthed from the royal tombs, capital ruins, and the Xingtang ancient county site, detail the unique culture of Zhongshan State and its integration into Chinese civilization.



Until October 13, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, No.3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

Green and Beautiful Shenzhen



Explore the vibrant "Green and Beautiful Shenzhen" exhibition at Dafen Art Museum, showcasing ecological achievements and diverse artistic styles. Dive into the essence of Shenzhen's natural beauty and urban charm, reflecting artists' ecological concerns. Engage with our cultural heritage and experience the museum's commitment to social responsibility and cultural confidence.



Until October 20, 2024

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Near Exit A1, Dafen Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3

Mementos: Masterpieces with Inscriptions Dedicated to Shenzhen Art Museum

The exhibition meticulously curates the museum's exquisite collection of artworks, photographs, letters, and an array of archival materials, offering a comprehensive retrospective of the vibrant interactions and exchanges between SZAM and artists nationwide since the era of reform and opening up. It commemorates the pivotal role of these artists in bolstering the cultural fabric of the special economic zone, vividly portraying Shenzhen's spirit of freedom, its passionate embrace of innovation, and its magnetic allure.



Phase I: Now until October 20, 2024

Phase II: October 23, 2024 - February 16, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Poetry in Chinese Mountains-and-Waters Paintings



This exhibition presents the grand vision of poetry and painting art through the ages. Featuring 55 works from the Ming Dynasty to modern times, it is a tribute to the splendid traditional Chinese aesthetic philosophy and a poetic feast to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Guan Shanyue Art Museum.



June 25 - November 3, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Near Exit D, Lianhuacun Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 3/10

Seals Treasured by Qizhai



The tradition of Chinese seals originated in the Xia and Shang dynasties, reached maturity during the Zhou dynasty, and flourished during the Qin and Han dynasties, culminating in the classical seal art. In the Song and Yuan dynasties, scholars and collectors began to appreciate seals as art objects, marking the transition of seals towards aesthetic artistry. During the Ming and Qing dynasties, led by literati such as Wen Peng from the Wu School, seal carving evolved into a refined art form, embodying elegance and lyrical expression. This tradition continued into the late Qing and Republican periods, witnessing a revival and flourishing of seal carving artistry with the resurgence of epigraphy studies.



Permanent Exhibition

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

