33 Amazing Art Shows This July in Guangzhou

Experience Huang Ge's latest works, transcending the virtual world to capture the essence of urban life. From airports to playgrounds, his art meticulously depicts everyday spaces with precision and restraint, akin to a computer program. Each element, whether a defined object or irregular shape, is rendered with meticulous detail, creating a world of order and clarity yet devoid of vitality.



Until July 7, 2024

Shangrong Gallery, No.10 Datianjinan, West of Chengjie Village, Tianhe

Chen Ben & Jean Michel's Joint Solo Exhibition



2024 is a special year, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French friendship, Chinese artist Chen Ben and French artist Jean Michel Stanislas Garczynski will jointly exhibit their works under the theme of "Resonance". This exhibition will highlight both the cultural differences between the two countries and their commonalities. The artists will exhibit their representative series of important works, as well as a special series created to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, with a view to demonstrating the harmony and difference between Chinese and French culture and art.



Until July 12, 10am - 5pm

Art Institute of the Orient, 3/F, No.3 Shamian Yi Jie, Liwan

Profound and Imposing



Explore the works of Guo Shaogang, a prominent Chinese oil painter, sketch artist, and art educator, at this comprehensive exhibition. Guo's integration of Russian realism, Western modern art, and traditional Chinese aesthetics has led to the creation of deeply moving and elegant masterpieces that contribute significantly to the nationalization of oil painting.



Until July 12, from 10.30am

Guangdong Museum of Art (Ersha Island), No.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

The Essential Zao Wou Ki



In celebration of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations, the L.C Museum is proud to present an exhibition of the renowned master Zao Wou Ki in June 2024. This marks Zao Wou Ki's first major exhibition in South China, offering visitors a chance to experience museum-quality artworks up close.



Price: RMB68/person

Until July 15, 10am - 6pm

Leona Craig Art, No.35 Shamian Bei Jie, Liwan

The Comic Book Culture in East and West

On June 25, Following a successful run in Belgium, "The Comic Book Culture in East and West" exhibition, together with the "Sustainable Future" initiative, kicked off at the International Finance Center (IFC) Guangzhou. This program features art exhibitions, green advocacy, and offline salons, using comics and cultural exchange as bridges to promote climate action and a sustainable future.



Until July 15, 2024

M Space, Level M, IFC Guangzhou

Shadow Puppetry in China



This exhibition gathers shadow puppets from 20 provinces across China, including Shaanxi, Hebei, Sichuan, and Guangdong, showcasing diverse regional styles. Also featuring Thai shadow puppets and covering various artifacts like ceramics, wood carvings, and jade, it presents the unique characteristics of Chinese shadow puppetry and theatrical culture.



July 17 - December 1, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Escape from the Ordinary



This exhibition is more than a collection of images; it's an ode to daydreams. Photographer Chen Yang uses himself as a lens to view and connect with the world. His photographs, taken across 139 countries, capture the beauty and richness of human civilization. These images not only document his journeys but also reflect the inner worlds of both the photographer and his subjects, exploring their profound connections.



Until July 17, 2024

Guangdong San Ta Museum of Art, Zinitown Cultural and Creative Park, No.7 Xi'an Lu, Zini Village, Shawan Street, Panyu

Van Gogh's Art World



The exhibition at Look Art Museum will showcase the artistic world of one of humanity's greatest geniuses, offering an in-depth exploration into the rich tapestry of art history.



Until July 31, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe

The Land of WU

The exhibition features 124 sets of exquisite bronze artifacts from the WU region, marking the first time WU cultural bronzes are displayed in Guangdong. Tracing the historical timeline, the exhibition illustrates the development from the origins to the flourishing and diverse convergence of WU culture. It systematically explains the characteristics and heritage of WU bronze culture, showcasing the rich, enduring, and diverse cultural landscape of the WU region.



Until August 18, 2024

Nanyue King Museum, No.347 Beijing Lu, Yuexiu

Glorious Heritage - Representative Intangible Cultural Heritage of Huangpu

Discover the charm of 35 representative intangible cultural heritage projects from Guangzhou's Huangpu District at the Guangzhou Maritime Museum. Learn about the rich cultural heritage of Huangpu District through this captivating exhibition!



Until August 30, 2024

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, Miaotou Shequ, Huidong Jie, Huangpu

Greater Bay Area Comics Exhibition:



A Glimpse of a Century of Guangdong Comics

Explore the rich history of Guangdong comics at the GBA Comics Exhibition. Discover the origins of China's modern comics and the significant role the Greater Bay Area has played. Join us for a journey through a century of artistic evolution and cultural heritage.



Until August 31, 2024

Nan Feng Academy, No.11 Shuiyin Lu, Yuexiu

Cantonese Opera Traditional Costumes Exhibition

Delve into the intricate world of Cantonese opera costumes at our exhibition. Explore the evolution and development of these traditional garments, which play a crucial role in shaping characters, enhancing performances, and setting the scene in Cantonese opera. Through three distinct sections, the exhibition showcases the meticulous craftsmanship and aesthetic elegance of these costumes, highlighting their significance in the vibrant history of Cantonese opera.



Until August 31, 2024

Guangzhou Cultural and Arts Centre, No.288 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu

Song Yang Bad Girl's 18th Anniversary First Exhibition



Bad Girl, a character continuously created by internationally renowned artist Song Yang, has garnered awards and acclaim in Europe and the USA. Representing urban material girls during China's market economy transition, she now turns "18". At this "coming-of-age" celebration, Song Yang reflects on his 18-year artistic journey. The exhibition features oil paintings, photography, CGI, and sculptures from various periods, showcasing Bad Girl's evolution.



Price: Standard, RMB69/person, RMB128/two persons, RMB180/three persons

Until August 31, 2024

SYArt Gallery, B107-B108, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Timeless Verses



The exhibition showcases the charm and brilliance of European art over two centuries. This exhibition will open the door to the art world for you, allowing you to witness the authentic works of art masters and experience their profound expressions of ancient art, nature, mythology, and beliefs.



Until September 7, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan

Neither Here Nor There



In this project, Yu Heng Museum of Art has chosen Qu Yuan, a figure strongly associated with the Dragon Boat Festival, who is a pioneer of Oriental Romanticism and has a profound impact on subsequent literature, drama, music, and other fields. The museum attempts to stand in the current context and use various contemporary art forms to explore and express his spiritual characteristics and the enlightenment he brings to the present time.



Until September 8, 2024

Qinghe Lane, Liede Qinghe Village, Liede, Tianhe

Art of the Roman Empire

The exhibition is divided into six sections, each delving into different aspects of the artistic charm of ancient Roman civilization.



Until October 13, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Cantonese Garden Culture in Qing Dynasty Export Art



The Cantonese Opera Art Museum presents over 100 artifacts, with more than 40% being precious relics. This exhibition showcases the poetic and cultural fusion of East and West through the art of Cantonese gardens, offering a unique glimpse into Lingnan's picturesque and literary heritage.



Until October 18, 2024

Cantonese Opera Art Museum, No.127 Enning Lu, Liwan

The Dream of The Covenant - Salvador Dali Divine Comedy Series



Experience 100 engravings from Salvador Dali's Divine Comedy series, provided by Cesar Cabanas Gallery and authorized by the Dali Foundation. This exhibition at Another Art Museum transforms the space into a surreal world inspired by Dali's vision and Dante's Divine Comedy.



Until October 20, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Dadao, Panyu

A Historical Journey in Guangzhou



The exhibition focuses on the latest discoveries and achievements from 20 archaeological excavation projects in Guangzhou in 2023, showcasing 191 sets of artifacts, including stone tools, pottery, bronzes, porcelains, glass, crystals, and plant and animal remains.



Until October 20, 2024

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8, Huashi Yi Lu, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu

William Morris - Invigorating British Arts and Crafts

The exhibition will showcase over 100 classic design pieces from more than 20 artists spanning from the mid-19th to the early 20th century in Britain, including textiles, pattern designs, furniture, jewelry, books, tableware, and pottery.



Until October 30, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Tatsuya Miyanishi's World of Wonders

Renowned picture book master Tatsuya Miyanishi, loved by millions globally, is holding his first exhibition in Guangzhou. Featuring 57 picture books, over 200 manuscripts and artworks. Explore nine immersive zones and experience the core themes of kindness, love, hope, and dreams through his vibrant cartoon characters.



Price: Standard, RMB68/person, RMB108/two persons, RMB148/three persons

Until October 31, 2024

Grandview Museum of Natural Science, 6/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Amazing Stones

Explore the profound impact of stone on human civilization at the inaugural exhibition of "Amazing Stones". this exhibit introduces children to the rich stone culture that underpins Eastern philosophy and aesthetics. Featuring hand-drawn animations, interactive installations, and experiential activities, the exhibit aims to instill ecological awareness and promote environmental conservation, fostering a greener Guangzhou.



Until October 31, 2024

Dongsheng Green Creative Space, Children's Park Guangzhou, No.61 Qixin Lu, Baiyun

Future Garden: Public Art Exhibition



The theme of this public art exhibition, "Future Garden," aims to enrich people's spiritual lives through aesthetic experiences that provoke deep reflection. It seeks to awaken people's memories of culture and history, as well as their imagination for the future, exploring the value and meaning of existence and activating inner consciousness and spiritual pursuits. Nearly thirty renowned artists from both domestic and international backgrounds are participating, presenting diverse forms of artistic expression from various cultural and ideological perspectives.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (BAIETAN), No.19-1 Baietan Nan Lu, Liwan

Stride Toward the New Era:



Opening Exhibitions of the New Guangdong Museum of Art

This series of exhibitions includes eight major projects, featuring over 900 works by more than 700 artists from domestic and overseas. The exhibitions are diverse in theme, rich in content, and grand in scale. Seven exhibitions are based on the collections of the Guangdong Museum of Art over the past thirty years, and loaned by the classic collections of institutions and art organizations such as the National Art Museum of China and the National Museum of China, showcasing the masterpieces of Chinese art, especially Guangdong art, from different historical periods.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan

Age of Awakening:

The Development and Evolution of Chinese Art

In the First Half of the 20th Century

The exhibition presents important artists and their works from this period through three sections: the inheritance and improvement of traditional Chinese painting, the introduction and dissemination of Western painting, and the emergence of woodcuts and Guangdong prints. The inheritance and evolution of modern Chinese art are rooted in the rich and diverse soil of the national awakening period. The journey of Chinese art towards modernity carries the aspirations of salvation and rejuvenation, intertwined with the turbulent national destiny.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan

Days of Passion:



The Establishment and Transformation of Art in New China

The exhibition selects four perspectives: traditional Chinese landscape, flower-and-bird painting, red-themed classic creations, the construction of New China, and portraits of New China figures. It presents the characteristics and achievements of art creation in this period through these perspectives, offering a nuanced portrayal of the era's artistic endeavors.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan

New Waves Arising from the Pearl River



With China's rapid economic development, vibrant cultural and artistic vitality, and continuously strengthened national cultural soft power, the reform and opening up policy has provided immense development space for Chinese art, leading Chinese art into a new period of development.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan

Ode to the New Era



The new era context has endowed artistic creation with new aesthetic requirements and subject choices, as well as imbued artistic images with a new historical depth and contemporary context. The exhibition brings together outstanding works from major historical theme art creation projects organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the China Artists Association in recent years, as well as excellent works from national thematic art creation projects and Guangdong's practice in reform and opening up.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan

Futuristic Touch: An Immersive Digital Art Exhibition



In the contemporary cultural context, "landscape" represents not only a unique aesthetic concept but also a "cosmic technique" for reintegrating a fragmented worldview. This series of works utilize contemporary visual and auditory media to interpret the experience of landscapes, revealing the myriad aspects and profound temporal consciousness of the landscape world.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan

A Constellation of Cities:



Contemporary Art and Experiment in Southern China and Beyond

This exhibition seeks to incorporate core domestic urban clusters such as Beijing and Shanghai into a comparative framework, extending to Southeast Asia, Asia, and Western art fields with Eastern influences. Through mutual reflection, it aims to explore the diversity of Southern cultural and artistic networks and the contours of cross-border exchanges and connections.



Until October 31, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Ou Chu



The exhibition showcases nearly 200 pieces generously contributed by Ou Chu, featuring a rich and diverse array of artistic genres. Traditional scholar's items, such as brushes, ink, paper, and inkstones, exhibit exquisite craftsmanship and charm, providing a glimpse into the tastes and aesthetics of literati. Pottery, porcelain, bronze ritual vessels, and tomb art also offer a fascinating view of the flourishing craftsmanship and decorative arts.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 13, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu Haizhu

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Zhao Tailai



The exhibition showcases over 100 donated cultural artifacts, spanning across different cultures and categories. The exhibits are elegantly displayed, creating a space imbued with artistic ambiance. Among them are numerous fine works of calligraphy and painting by renowned artists, allowing visitors to intimately experience the diverse styles and charms of ink art. Additionally, several ancient and captivating Tibetan "Thangka" paintings make a special appearance, showcasing intricate beauty and representing precious treasures of Chinese ethnic painting art. Moreover, exquisite craftsmanship from France, the UK, Germany, Japan, and other countries offers a glimpse into various cultural customs and traditions worldwide.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 14, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu

Dream in Paris



Embark on a journey of art and romance in the enchanting city of Paris, a sanctuary cherished by artists throughout history. Walking through its streets and alleys, one can sense the tales of art whispered by every cobblestone and every building. And now, the "Dream in Paris" exhibition elevates this artistic voyage to new heights.



Until January 3, 2025

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe

