Comics Bridge Cultures: China-Belgium Comic Book Exhibition

Comics and stories have the unique ability to transcend geographical boundaries, fostering connections and cultural exchange.

Following a successful run in Belgium, "The Comic Book Culture in East and West" exhibition opened on June 25 at M-space in Guangzhou International Finance Centre (IFC).



This event, co-organized by the Consulate General of Belgium in Guangzhou, Guangdong Radio and Television, Guangzhou IFC, Yuexiu Commercial, and JC Cartoon Art Museum, celebrates the rich comic traditions of both Belgium and China.

M-space, an art and aesthetics sharing platform meticulously crafted by Yuexiu Property, served as the perfect venue for this cultural event.



Known for hosting nearly two hundred creative and socially impactful events, M-space is dedicated to blending artistic expression with cultural and public welfare themes, making it an ideal setting for such a significant exhibition.

The exhibition underscores the significance of images and narratives in strengthening the bond between Belgium and China.

Attendees are invited to immerse themselves in the vibrant worlds of iconic comic book characters and their creators, facilitating a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other's cultural heritage.



The display features original works from beloved Belgian comics such as The Smurfs, Gaston, Tintin, and Spirou, each piece intricately incorporating renowned Belgian landmarks.

Complementing the Belgian works, the exhibition showcases a selection of Chinese masterpieces, including Scenery of Mountains and Water, Monkey Fishing for the Moon, and Three Strikes of White Bone Demons.

These works, alongside diverse artistic styles from noted artists like Zhan Zhongxiao and Feng Zikai, illustrate the rich tapestry of Chinese comic artistry.

The exhibition space itself became a vibrant intersection of cultural narratives and artistic expression, highlighting the unique blend of Western and Eastern comic traditions.



The event also featured a delightful mix of Belgian waffles and a specially crafted cake, symbolizing the sweet fusion of cultures, while musicians from Guangdong TV performed The Smurfs theme song, bridging cultural sounds through traditional and contemporary interpretations.



Moreover, this exhibition aligns with broader themes of sustainability and cultural preservation.

Supported by the Yuexiu Public Welfare Foundation, WildAid | EarthAid, and The Smurfs, the event advocates for environmental consciousness and the sustainable future through the universal language of comics.



Running through July, "The Comic Book Culture in East and West" exhibition offers a compelling narrative of international cooperation and cultural dialogue.



The exhibition not only celebrates the enduring comic book friendship between China and Belgium, marking the 53rd anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the 90th year of their comic camaraderie, but also reinforces the vital role of art in fostering sustainable cultural exchange.

The Comic Book Culture in East and West



June 24 - July 15, 2024

M-space, Level M, IFC Guangzhou