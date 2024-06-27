18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Recommended

2024 AFL China Cup

The 2024 AFL China Cup is only a few days away. A showcase of Australian Football will headline the day with lots of delicious food and drinks and socialising to surround the event. The game will be held at Nanhai Sports Center in Foshan on Saturday, June 29. With games and festivities between 10am to 5pm.



June 29, 10am - 5pm

Stadium of Nanhai Sports Center, No.62 Boai Zhong Lu, Shishan Town, Nanhai

Foshan



Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Lu, Guicheng

Watch the UEFA Euro Cup at RichKat



Join us at RichKat to watch the UEFA Euro Cup! All RichKat Craft Brewing will be streaming the matches live. There's nothing better than pairing great beer with great football, enjoy a cold, refreshing beer while cheering for your favorite team.



Euro Cup Sharing Package

Starting from RMB198, includes a 3-liter keg of freshly tapped RichKat craft beer and two snacks

Before 8 PM Special

Starting from RMB28, includes one popular craft beer and a snack.

June 15 - July 15, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

Huizhou

European Cup Carnival Staycation Package

Enjoy the European Cup Carnival with our special staycation package at Crowne Plaza Huizhou for just RMB628 per night. This includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room (king or twin beds), late checkout until 3pm, access to both outdoor and indoor swimming pools, and a fitness center. Indulge in a night snack package featuring six grilled garlic oysters, nachos with cream cheese and guacamole, salted peanuts, crispy onion rings, spicy chicken wings, a fruit platter, and six cans of Qingdao beer. Don't miss this ultimate football celebration experience!



Price: from RMB628

June 15 - July 15, 2024

Crowne Plaza Huizhou, No.8 Huangguan Lu, Shuikou Jiedao, Huicheng

Guest Shift at ZOKI



Don't miss the opportunity to experience the skills of a champion bartender at ZOKI this Friday, June 28. Featuring WORLD CLASS TOP 6, Jameson Bartender's Ball China Champion, and Cointreau Queen China Champion. Discover the unique Chao-style cocktails with green olives and olive oil. Arrive early to secure your seat and witness the champion's prowess firsthand!



June 28, from 9pm

ZOKI, No.72 Qiaodong Xinjian Lu, Huicheng

Zhuhai

MAMMA MIA! – The World Classic Musical

The English musical "MAMMA MIA!" has the reputation of "the sunniest musical in history". Coming soon after 17 years away to the Chinese mainland! Seize your chance to enjoy this world classic musical!



July 2 - 7, 2024

For Tickets: 400-930-1218

Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa & CAPP Shizimen CBD, Nanwan Dadao, Zhuhai

Panorama BLU-SWING China Tour



Last year's tour left us with wonderful memories, and BLU-SWING promised to return. This year, they're back with a new album, touring nine cities in China. Join us for an urban jazz night straight from Tokyo!



June 30, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=228678

Let's Livehouse, Above the slide of Leshi Cultural District, No.70 Daishan Lu, Qianshan, Xiangzhou

Live Sports & Happy Hour at Aldersbacher



Enjoy daily Happy Hour, from 3pm to 7pm, buy one get one free at Aldersbacher! For the 2024 Euro Cup, Aldersbacher will show various matches live on demand. Come and cheer with us!



Happy Hour, Monday to Friday, 3pm - 7pm

Aldersbacher, Unit 29, Building 3, No.88 Yinhua Lu, Xiangzhou

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Zhong Lu, Shiqi

Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition



Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.



Until September 15, 2024

Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen Xi Lu, Shiqi

Hong Kong

One Love Asia Festival Hong Kong 2024

The mega music and lifestyle extravaganza, One Love Asia Festival, returns this year with its debut in Hong Kong! Spanning three days, this festival will feature an exceptional lineup of both local and international artists. Beyond the music, audiences can enjoy a diverse range of entertainment offerings and tantalising cuisine, promising a weekend filled with memories to cherish.



June 29 - July 1, 2024

Tickets: sistic.com.sg

AsiaWorld-Expo, Runway 11

'TheNextwave XX24' Beach Music Festival



'TheNextwave Beach Music Festival XX24', Hong Kong's largest beach music event, is set to be an unforgettable experience. Taking place from June 29 to 30 at Discovery Bay, this two-day extravaganza will showcase a staggering lineup of more than 25 acts. The festival promises a dynamic blend of sounds and rhythms that will keep the crowd energized and entertained. While enjoying the music, festival-goers can also indulge in a wide array of culinary delights and refreshing beverages offered by numerous food and drink vendors. Get ready to soak up the sun, dance to the beats, and create lasting memories at this one-of-a-kind event.



June 29 to 30, 2pm - 8.30pm

Discovery Bay Tai Pak Beach

International Arts Carnival 2024



The International Arts Carnival (IAC) presents an array of performances from local and overseas artists. These programmes cover dance, music, acrobatics and magic theatre, all injected with interactive, art-tech and multimedia elements.



July 5 - August 11, 2024

Various Venues, please refer to event website for details:

www.hkiac.gov.hk/2024/en/onsite.html

Rap Culture Trivia + Afterparty



Get ready for the ultimate celebration of all things hip hop! Expect the illest outfits, fresh beats, and the dopest hip hop trivia! Take a trip down memory lane in the world of East Coast vs West Coast, and the beefs that sparked fire were the two sides!



June 29, 4pm - 9pm

Thirsty Shaker Cocktail Bar, Graham Street

Saturday Comedy Showcase



Backstage Comedy showcase series featuring Hong Kong's top talent and exciting touring acts!



June 29, 9pm - 10.30pm

BaseHall 2, #15, LG/F, 1 Connaught Place

Bollywood Night at The Mansion



Get ready for a night of glitz and glamour at The Mansion on Wyndham St! We're bringing back the vibrant energy of the Bollywood party.



June 29, from 10pm

The Mansion, Wyndham St, Shop B, G/F, 75-77 Wyndham Street

The Adorned Body



This exhibition is the Asian debut of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs de Paris' most comprehensive collection of historical French fashion. Over 300 stunning pieces of French costume, jewellery, and accessory from the late 18th to the early 20th centuries will be on display — almost all of them are exhibiting in Asia for the first time, and some of them have never even been seen outside of Paris or France. Don't miss the opportunity to see France's national fashion collection from the prestigious museum and explore the evolution of French fashion over the centuries, as well as the connection between body and fashion.



June 26 - October 14, 2024

Gallery 9, Hong Kong Palace Museum

Macao

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

READ MORE: 34 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou



READ MORE: 17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



