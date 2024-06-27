  1. home
17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, June 27, 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 Screening at The Happy Monk

UEFA-HM1.jpg

Who will be the breakout star in Germany? UEFA Euro 2024 screening at The Happy Monk! Enjoy the excitement of the games with your favorite drink or beer in hand. Let's cheer for your favorite team together. BOOK your seats now!

June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-101, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Dadao, Nanshan

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse

Bus-Grill.jpg

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Premium Turkish Brunch at Birol Bistronomy

Turkish-brunch.jpg

Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from our daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

HK Well Known Bars Guest Shift at Bar Choice

202406/HK-Well-Known-Bars-Guest-Shift-at-Bar-Choice1.jpg

Get ready for two nights of surprises at Bar Choice! On June 29, Kinsman ft.探酌 will bring the retro Hong Kong style inspired by Wong Kar-wai's "In the Mood for Love," featuring four intriguing Cantonese-flavored cocktails. On June 30, Daily Tot will take you on a journey to the Caribbean with high-quality rum and a vibrant Cuban ambiance. Make sure to reserve your spot for these exciting guest shifts!

June 29 & 30, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-19925259260

Bar Choice, L1-14 Meinin Park, No.3 Antuoshan Lu, Xiangmihu, Futian

Starlight Veranda at BAIA

_20240626182331.jpg

Join us this Saturday night at Baia's Starlight Veranda for an electrifying return to the decks! Experience the best of HOUSE & ELECTRONIC music on our open-air terrace under the starlit sky. Free entry. See you at 10pm!

June 29, from 10pm

For Reservations:+86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Lu

Contemporary Cuisine at Palm Court

Contemporary-Cuisine-at-Palm.jpg

The new menu at Palm Court offers a contemporary interpretation of classic dishes, with an ever-evolving selection crafted by the culinary team. Drawing inspiration from global flavors, the menu caters to discerning palates with a balance of familiarity and innovation.

Lunch Prix Fixe

Two Courses, RMB168++/set

Three Courses, RMB220++/set

Dinner Prix Fixe 

Three Courses, RMB398++/set

Available from June 2024, 10am - 11pm, every day

For Reservations: +86755-8828 9888 ext.8920

Palm Court, 1/F, The Langham, Shenzhen, No.7888 Shennan Dadao, by Nongyuan Lu, Futian

Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk

Cocktail-Academy-.jpg

Grab your besties and turn up the beat in our Cocktail Academy next Thursday night! You will learn something new, create your own cocktail, meet lovely new people, and have fun. Places are limited. Sign up now!

Price: RMB68

July 4, 8pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86755-13826140220

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-101, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Dadao, Nanshan

Inspirative: Invisible Bonds China Tour

Inspirative-Invisible-Bonds-China-Tour.jpg

Thai band Inspirative, a significant presence in Asian post-rock, shares a unique connection with China. Their live performances envelop you in waves of sound, breaking cultural and language barriers, and uniting all fans through the soft yet powerful resonance of post-rock. 

June 30, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=227482

B10 Live, North Side of Building C2, North District of OCT-LOFT, Nanshan

Panorama BLU-SWING China Tour

Panorama-Blu-Swing-China-Tour.jpg

Last year's tour left us with wonderful memories, and BLU-SWING promised to return. This year, they're back with a new album, touring nine cities in China. Join us for an urban jazz night straight from Tokyo!

June 30, 2024

For Tickets: /wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=228677

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian

Concomitant

Concomitant.jpg

Starting from everyday objects, this exhibition explores how artists from different cultural contexts inherit memories, explore techniques, and extend the inherent cultural attributes of materials like marine shells, pearls, corals, precious metals, and old photographs.

June 9 - July 20, 2024

Sea World Culture & Arts Center, Sea World, Nanshan

Art Critique, Art Works of Artists in Beijing Fine Art Academy

Art-Critique-Art-Works-of-Artists-in-Beijing-Fine-Art-Academy.jpg

This exhibition presents the artistic journey and inner growth of the artists over time. It also highlights the role of the Beijing Fine Art Academy in supporting the development of these artists.

June 21 - July 7, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Lu, Futian

Martin Wehmer: I Will Use Your Branches to Make My Laurel

Martin-Wehmer-I-Will-Use-Your-Branches-to-Make-My-Laurel.jpg

Lan Gallery in Nanshan, Shenzhen, presents the solo exhibition of German artist Martin Wehmer. The exhibition features works from his "Myth Series," "Abstract Series," and "Figure Series," showcasing his exploration of different artistic themes.

June 25 - August 18, 2024

Lan Gallery, Unit 9, 3/F, OPlaza, No.8 Baishi Dong Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

The Echo of Ruins

The-Echo-of-Ruins.jpg

Shenzhen Art Museum's Local Famous Artists Series Exhibition. From sketches, gouache, and watercolors to prints, and from videos to installations, this exhibition showcases representative works from various periods over the more than 60-year career of artist Ying Tianqi, with a particular focus on his significant works since the beginning of the new millennium.

June 28 - September 1, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu Yi Jie, Aiguo Lu, Luohu

State with a Thousand Chariots - Zhongshan State in the Warring States Period

State-with-a-Thousand-Chariots---Zhongshan-State-in-the-Warring-States-Period.jpg

This exhibition features 175 representative artifacts from the Zhongshan State, including 63 precious artifacts of grade three or above. These items, unearthed from the royal tombs, capital ruins, and the Xingtang ancient county site, detail the unique culture of Zhongshan State and its integration into Chinese civilization.

July 2 - October 13, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, No.3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Unfold 2024

Unfold-2024.jpg

Shenzhen Art Book Fair 2024 is here! Like the adhesive nature of language enriching its meaning, the simple combination of paper can create limitless possibilities in books. 168 exhibitors from various places will showcase their creative practices in books and related fields over three days.

Price: Early Bird, RMB48; Regular, RMB68

For Tickets: via WeChat Mini Program #小程序://SWCAC/9Gd3RObCam52NSt

July 5 - 7, 2024

Sea World Culture & Arts Center, Sea World, Nanshan

BREATHWORK for Health and Wellness

202406/Breathwork.jpg

In this 2-hour class, we aim to finish the month of June and welcome the second half of the year with a transformative breathwork session. You will learn scientifically backed breathing techniques that offer real benefits, such as reducing stress, enhancing lung function, increasing energy levels, improving mental clarity, and boosting overall health.

Price: RMB200

June 29 - 30, 6pm - 8pm

The Yoga Garden, 6B, Building 6, Haiwan Huayuan, No.3 Haichang Jie, Shekou, Nanshan

Bachata, Kizomba & Salsa Class

Bachata-Kizomba-Salsa-Class.jpg

Join us at LatinPassion Dance Center for an exciting beginner class in Bachata, Kizomba, and Salsa! Located on the 10th floor of Jinsong Building, Chegongmiao, Shenzhen. Special discount for first-time students. Register now and start your dance journey with us!

Available from June, 1pm - 1am next day

To Register: latinpassion2018@outlook.com or +86-13713750343

Latin Passion Dance Academy, 10C, JingSong Building, Chegongmiao, Futian

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202401/Fish-s-QR-Code---That-s.jpg

