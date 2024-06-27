13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

Zarah’s All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch Returns

We have amazing news for Beijing’s brunch-lovers! Zarah’s massively popular all-you-can-eat- brunch will finally be back on a regular basis. Starting from this Sunday June 30th, the hutong hangout’s relaxed and family-friendly all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch will take place on the last Sunday of every month. You can indulge in various homemade delicacies from all around the globe that will be freshly prepared on the spot!

Last Sunday of every month

All-you-can-eat: RMB228

All-you-can-eat-and-drink: RMB388 (includes 3 hours of free-flow)

Kids brunch: RMB98 (ages 6-12/free for kids under 6)

Reservations: +86 10 84039807, info@cafezarah.com

Zarah Café, No.46 Gulou Dong Dajie, Dongcheng

May the 'Lotus' Be With You at Tomacado Summer Garden

In the Lotus Season, Tomacado weaves its reverence for nature into the multifaceted lifestyle brand of lotus-inspired scenery, cuisine, and products. This June, when lotuses are in full bloom, Tomacado launches its summer edition of the ‘One Season One Flower’ campaign to launch the ‘Lotus Season'.

By infusing the floral art of the lotus into the garden with lotus-inspired cuisine and lotus-scented aromas, the Tomacado Lotus Season presents guests with a unique Claude Monet's Garden experience. This summer also marks Tomacado's 9th anniversary, making the beauty of their garden a lasting and long-term vision.

June 24

RMB588

Tomacado Locations:

1F China World Mall Tower 2, No.1 Jianguomenwaidajie, Chaoyang

9F Chaoyang Joy City, No.101 Chaoyang Beilu, Chaoyang

4F East wing of Wangfujing Soho, No.269 Wangfujingjie, Dongcheng

Beijing First Cocktail Festival



For the first time ever, Beijing is hosting a cocktail festival and bartending competition! They've got 80 bars from all over the city joining in and selling their drinks at discounted prices.

The Cocktail Festival will include a number of activities for attendees to participate in, from learning to make drinks to K-pop dancing with professionals. The event will be held indoors, ensuring a comfortable experience with air conditioning. No need to worry about wind, rain, or high temperatures – just come and enjoy the cocktails!

June 28, 5-10pm

June 29 & 30, 3-9pm

Tickets: RMB49.9-RMB59.9

Beijing Music Industrial Park, Building 45, No.8 Heizhuanghu Road, Chaoyang (take subway line 7 to Heizhuanghu station and use exit D)





Music



Natural Flavor Hip-Hop Party

Get ready for another edition of Natural Flavor! Nasty Ray and his crew are once more ready to bring their OG vibes to the Migas terrace. The most popular Hip-Hop Party for over a decade, Natural Flavor has nothing artificial – just PURE Hip-Hop, R&B, Funk, Soul, Reggae. From the classics to the freshest releases, expect to hear it all this Friday at Migas Mercado!

Early bird tickets have already sold out, but limited pre-sale tickets are still available so don’t miss out on the discount!

June 28, 10pm-late

Presale: RMB120

Door: RMB150

Migas Mercado, 7F North Zone, China World Mall, No. 1 Jian Guo Men Wai Dajie, Chaoyang

Nova Heart Tour Afterparty

Nova Heart’s once in a decade tour starts in Beijing at Fulang and continues with an afterparty at ByeByeDisco. The party will feature the band’s old friends Feardrops coming from Shenzhen to play a live show. Feardrops are a Shenzhen-based Anglo-Italian duo - David (Junks/Ectoplazm) & Edo (Pet Conspiracy) – that play bombastic techno-rock shot through with a heavy dose of psychedelic pop.

Later Nova Heart will take to the decks for what promises to be one of the most unconventional DJ sets by some happily unprofessional DJs. All the members of the band will bring their favorite tracks to the Decks, with zero skills and all love.

June 30, 10pm-late

Door: RMB100

ByeByeDisco, No.53 Maizidian Lu, Chaoyang

WildKats Presents House on the Roof



Join WildKats for an electrifying evening of house music on the roof at FUSION Restaurant & Bar featuring an incredible lineup of DJs including Mickey Zhang, Ludo V, and Fluxr. This event promises to be an epic night under the stars.

June 29, 5pm-2am

Presale: RMB118

Door: RMB158

FUSION Restaurant & Bar, 4F THE BOX, No.12 Chaowai Street, Chaoyang

GIIN/TEPAK/Majesty Mongolia at Dada

Giin is a DJ, label founder, and promoter from Ulan Batar, Mongolia. In 2017, he founded the techno label TEPPAKT, and is also an artist of the Majesty Mongolia label.



Giin also runs the DJAM platform – a DJ/producing course and creates music content on Laut electronic music channel. Known for his kindness and mixing skill, his music journey includes 90’s techno style and energetic trance sounds.

June 29, 9pm-late

RMB60 before 11pm, RMB90 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



Elevate Your Sensory Experience at Iridium Spa

The St. Regis Beijing is proud to announce their exclusive partnership with French skincare brand – Sothys at its renowned Iridium Spa. This collaboration aims to provide luminaries with a luxurious and sensorial skincare experience, combining nature’s best with advanced formulas that are scientifically proven to work.

The Iridium Spa, known for its holistic wellness offerings, is now offering two of Sothys skincare products that are crafted using natural ingredients sourced from the picturesque landscapes of France. Luminaries can indulge in the transformative power of Sothys’s products, tailored to address individual skincare needs.

Daily, 10am-10pm

From RMB980

Reservations: +86 010-6460 6688 ext. 2745 / 2746

Iridium Spa, B1 Club Wing of St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jianguomenwaijie, Chaoyang

Sound Healing 14-Hour Certification Workshop by Avisha Space

Unlock the profound benefits of sound healing with Avisha Spaces comprehensive 14-hour certification training. Led by Bruno Di Angelis, the founder of Avisha Space and an experienced sound healing practitioner, this immersive course covers the principles and techniques of sound therapy, equipping you with the skills to facilitate your own healing sessions. Dive deep into the world of therapeutic vibrations, learning to use sound for relaxation, stress reduction, and holistic well-being.

The course is taught in English, but there is live translation into Chinese. There is one free group session during the training for all participants and a certification of completion provided. The course is limited to 10 participants to make your reservation today!

June 29 & 30, 9:30am-6pm

Price: RMB3900

Tel: +86 135 2260 1512

WeChat: AvishaSpace

No. 3 Building 1, 3-038, Shou Kai Bo Jun North District, No. 8 Xin Dong Lu, Chaoyang

K ids Yoga Classes by Avisha Space





Give your child the gift of mindfulness and fitness with Avisha Space’s ‘Kids Yoga Class’! Designed for young yogis, this playful and engaging session combines fun poses, imaginative games, and calming techniques. Kids will improve their flexibility, strength, and concentration while learning to relax and focus.

One parent is allowed to participate with their child in the class, which has all the props needed provided and the teacher Madeleine has a wonderful energy the whole family can enjoy!

Every Saturday at 10.45am

Single class: RMB150, Five Classes: RMB650

Tel: +86 135 2260 1512

WeChat: AvishaSpace

No. 3 Building 1, 3-038, Shou Kai Bo Jun North District, No. 8 Xin Dong Lu, Chaoyang

Mama and Baby Yoga Classes by Avisha Space

Join Avisha Space’s ‘Mom and Baby Yoga Class’ to nurture your bond while enhancing your well-being. This gentle session is designed to help moms regain strength and flexibility while engaging with their little ones through soothing movements and playful interactions. Enjoy a supportive environment with their amazing teacher Anastasia where both you and your baby can relax, connect, and grow together, so make your reservation today!

There is a parking lot with an accessible stroller-friendly elevator, all props needed are provided, and they can provide receipts for insurance reimbursement, but please make sure your baby is at least six weeks old and your doctor has cleared you to exercise again.

Every Thursday, 10.45am-12pm

Single Class: RMB170, Six Classes: RMB900

Tel: +86 135 2260 1512

WeChat: AvishaSpace

No. 3 Building 1, 3-038, Shou Kai Bo Jun North District, No. 8 Xin Dong Lu, Chaoyang

Father-Son Boxing Bonding Day

Spend some time learning the art of boxing together. From basic techniques to fun drills and friendly sparring, this event is designed for all skill levels. Strengthen your bond, boost your fitness, and have a blast with our professional trainers guiding you every step of the way. Whether you’re a seasoned boxer or just starting out, this is your chance to share an amazing experience with your son. Limited spots so register early!

June 30, 10.30am-12pm and 6-7.30pm

Registeration: +86 176 0016 6386

SOHO Shangdu, 8 Dongdaqiao Lu, Chaoyang

ART



'And Then There Were None' at Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Centre

Don’t miss Agatha Christie’s classic And Then There Were None in this brand-new production at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Centre. This chilling and thrilling tale will have you on the edge of your seat.

June 27 & 28, 7.30pm

June 29 & 30, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Tickets: RMB380-780

Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Centre, No.9 Tianqiao Nan Dajie, Xicheng

