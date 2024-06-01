34 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended



2024 AFL China Cup



The 2024 AFL China Cup is only a few days away. A showcase of Australian Football will headline the day with lots of delicious food and drinks and socialising to surround the event. The game will be held at Nanhai Sports Center in Foshan on Saturday, June 29. With games and festivities between 10am to 5pm.



June 29, 10am - 5pm

Stadium of Nanhai Sports Center, No.62 Boai Zhong Lu, Shishan Town, Nanhai

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Football & Health Summer Camp 2024



Get ready for an action-packed summer at our Football & Health Summer Camp, exclusively designed for kids aged 7-17! This camp is a unique blend of sports, health, and fun, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all participants.



Organized by URBANITES and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, this exclusive Football & Health Summer Camp offers a holistic approach to sports and well-being. Young athletes will not only hone their football skills but also learn the importance of a healthy lifestyle through engaging activities and educational sessions.

July 1 - 5 & July 8 - 12, 2024

Le Sheng Tang Xia Sports Center, Wal-Mart Supermarket, No.188 Zhongshan Dadao, Tianhe

UEFA Euro 2024 Screening at The Happy Monk



Who will be the breakout star in Germany? UEFA Euro 2024 screening at The Happy Monk! Enjoy the excitement of the games with your favorite drink or beer in hand. Let's cheer for your favorite team together. BOOK your seats now!



June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Zazoo Bistro Exclusive: RMB50 Off



At Zazoo, enjoy exciting live performances and now, a delightful array of international cuisine served to 8pm! Indulge in dishes like Foie Gras Mousse Salad, Fried Pork Neck with Basil and Lemongrass, and Braised Oxtail with Cous Cous. Pair your meal with our selection of coffees and mocktails.



Exclusive for That's Guangzhou readers: Spend RMB200, get RMB50 off your bill. Valid daily from 11.30am to 8pm for brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner. Discover the best of both worlds at Zazoo—see you soon!

*Enjoy That's Special Offer once per order

June 26 - July 31, 11.30am to 8pm, every day

For Reservations: +86-18102278817

ZAZOO Live, F1-116 & 118A, Kaisa Plaza, No.191 Tiyu Xi Lu, Tianhe

Tipsy Night



Supported by the Haizhu District Government and part of the Guangzhou South Axis Initiation Event, this celebration will be held at the Riverside Plaza beside the iconic Guangzhou Tower. Enjoy sunset and evening concerts, and participate in fun drinking games at this artist series event. Don't miss out on this unique and exciting festival!



June 28 - 30, 3pm - 10pm

Guangzhou International Media Harbor, No.218 Yuejiang Xi Lu (opposite to the Canton Tower), Haizhu

Food & Drink

Wish You Get Rich 2.0 at YUE



YUE reinterprets Cantonese cuisine with "Wish You Get Rich 2.0," focusing on the unique flavors and textures of Cantonese rice dishes. Executive Chef Seven introduces a cold dish featuring king grouper skin complemented by lemon sourness, hot chili, and rice vinegar seasoning. This dish highlights the menu's use of rice as a central theme, showcasing its versatility and importance in Cantonese culinary traditions. Explore various forms and cooking techniques that bring out the essence of Cantonese cuisine, offering a journey through the rich flavors and cultural significance of this beloved ingredient.



For more information, please contact Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service

Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951

Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Unicorn Party 2



After the first successful party last year, the 2nd edition of the Unicorn Party is coming back! DJ Adrian will play happy music for you happy people all night long. This year, the party will take place at The Happy Monk Lumina, with a great view of the Pearl River from the terras!



Price: RMB99 including 2 drinks, RMB119 at door

June 28, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Lumina, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang Xi Lu, Yuexiu

JAGSON's Soft Opening

Join us for the soft opening of JAGSON'S Cocktail & Whisky Bar on Saturday, June 29 at 8 pm. Enjoy a welcome drink and live music band, and try our new cocktail creations!



June 29, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-13268129212

JAGSON'S Cocktail & Whisky Bar, Shop 123, Nantian Plaza, No.3 Huacheng Dadao, Tianhe

InterNations Guangzhou A Journey to Portugal 2024: São João Festival



Welcome to join "InterNations Guangzhou A Journey to Portugal 2024: São João Festival!" See you on Saturday, June 29, in DoubleTree by Hilton at 7pm for a fun Portuguese evening! Special thanks to the support of the Portuguese consulate and the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce! Entrance ticket includes: a dinner buffet with 11 types of Portuguese dishes, 3 hours of free flow of Portuguese Beer, Wine, Coffee and Soft-drinks, props for guests, international live band, dance floor, Afro dance, lucky draw, a celebration, and 1 after party drink in The Loop.



June 29, from 7pm

For Reservations: +8620-2833 2888

Canton Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Lu, Yuexiu

GF Italian Foodie Lunch at PIAZZA ITALIA



GF’s next social is an Italian Foodie Lunch at Piazza Italia on June 29. Join us for a taste of Italy and an unforgettable culinary journey. Reserve your spot now and prepare to be transported to the land of delicious food and wine.



Welcome drink (non-alcohol drinks available)

Authentic Italian Buffet

Meet old and new friends

Price: GF Member, RMB238/person; Regular, RMB278/person

June 29, 12noon - 3pm

Piazza Italia, 9-10A, Xipu Street, Hunter Square, Liede, Tianhe

50% Off on Craft Beers at Cages



Football fans, Cages will be showing the entire roster of the 2024 European Cup, ensuring you don't miss any matches. Though new to Guangzhou, Cages has quickly become a favorite for local fans. From June 30 to July 7, during the 1/8 and 1/4 finals, enjoy a 50% discount on all our craft beers to celebrate together!



June 30 - July 7, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

CAGES, 3rd & 4th Floor, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum. No.118 Modiesha Dajie, Haizhu

Uniting Different Voices in China

Welcome to Voice of Glee Song Contest 2024, presented by Ask Expat and supported by Happy Monk! This event is a celebration of diversity and unity, a platform where we express who we are and where we come from through the universal language of music. This Sunday, from 3pm to 6pm, come to us and enjoy watching talented individuals and teams from different cities express their passion for music! Embrace music, embrace love. See you on June 30.

Price: Early Bird, RMB88; Regular, RMB108; At Door, RMB138

June 30, 3pm - 6pm

The Happy Monk Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Rock Bar Guest Shift at Saturn

Join us on July 2 for an exclusive guest shift by Remy Martin and Cointreau Brand Ambassador David Hong at Saturn. With years of experience and a unique understanding of classic cocktails, David will present four exquisite creations that promise to tantalize your taste buds. Come and trigger your sensory adventure with these masterful concoctions!



July 2, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-18613133635

Saturn, 104-1, 1/F, Qiaojing Building, Huakang Xiaoqu, Tianhe Bei Lu, Tianhe

The Authentic Taste of Thailand

OPEN All Day Dining is thrilled to announce our latest buffet promotion, "The Authentic Taste of Thailand," featuring over 30 exquisite Thai dishes. This culinary journey offers a wide array of authentic flavors, from the spicy and aromatic to the sweet and savory. Diners can indulge in signature Thai dishes such as Tom Yum Goong, Thai-style Pork Neck, Seafood Curry, Thai Grilled Fish, Satay Skewers, Thai Spring Rolls, Mango Sticky Rice, and many more. Join us for this extraordinary buffet experience and immerse yourself in the rich and diverse flavors of Thailand. Our chefs have meticulously crafted each dish to bring the essence of Thai cuisine to your plate.



Until August 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-2833 7215

OPEN All Day Dining, 2F at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

Classic Moment at Ming Court



Delicate Cantonese dim sum, a shining star of Cantonese cuisine, enchants with its intricate production, precision techniques, and rich flavors, blending tradition and whimsy. Ming Court at Langham Place, Guangzhou, proudly introduces its Cantonese morning tea service. Every day from 8am to 2.30pm, join us to experience the art of Cantonese dim sum as it tickles your taste buds.



Every day, 8am - 2.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-8916 3388

Ming Court, 3/F, Langham Place Guangzhou, No.628 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Celebrating Milestones at Morton's Grille



Enjoy Morton's Grille's special offer at the bar or terrace area until August 9, 2024! Choose 3 dishes for RMB208 or 5 dishes for RMB298 per person from our exclusive menu featuring Avocado Caesar Salad, BBQ Shrimp Diablo, Chicken Satay, Truffle Fries, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Duck Tacos, Ice Cream, Filet Mignon Sandwiches, and Mini Cheese Burgers. 10% service charge applies.



*All prices are subject to 10% service charge.

Now until August 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhe

Experience the Euros: Gather at Highland Whiskey



Catch all the excitement of the Euro Cup every night at Highland Whiskey Bar! Enjoy live football broadcasts while savoring your favorite drinks in the perfect atmosphere for every match. Don't miss a moment of the action!



June 15 - July 15, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13922303225

Highland Whisky Bar, 1/F, Xinghui Yunjin, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe

For Reservations: +86-18988970556

Highland Whisky Bar, Sunken Square, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Music

Jaap Van Zweden & New York Philharmonic

World-renowned conductor Maestro Jaap van Zweden leads the prestigious New York Philharmonic, America's oldest classical ensemble, in collaboration with the exceptional contemporary baritone Thomas Hampson. Coming together in Guangzhou, they kick off their national tour, presenting two distinct and splendid classical music feasts for audiences to enjoy.



June 27 - 28, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-3839 2888 or via WeChat gzdjypw

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Oskarpianist Piano Concert



Oskarpianist has a deep affection for Eastern music. In 2014, he arrived in Shanghai and walked through its vibrant streets, where every step seemed to resonate with familiar melodies, creating a unique connection to Eastern culture. He later brought this music, which resonated deeply with him, to European stages, performing everything from traditional to popular tunes and showcasing the unique charm of Eastern music to audiences everywhere. This concert is a fusion of Eastern and Western pieces, filled with creativity and passion.



June 28, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8735 3869 or via WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

LIVE With HER 2024



"LIVE With HER 2024" is here to let us all experience the rhythm of the city in every bustling corner, where life permeates every moment with vitality and passion. Music acts as the elixir of life, infusing poetry into ordinary days, bringing moments of tranquility and joy. The city itself becomes a stage for music, providing endless inspiration and possibilities, injecting vibrant vitality and a unique warmth.



June 28 - 29, 2024

MAO Livehouse Yongqingfang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu

Invisible Bonds - 2024 Inspirative China Tour



Inspirative, a pivotal name in Asia's post-rock scene and Thailand's post-rock pride. Experience unforgettable live performances igniting powerful emotional energy within delicate notes. Soft yet firm, their music intertwines in a wall of sound, resonating deeply. Join us for a journey of soulful melodies and heartfelt connections at the Invisible Bonds Tour across 9 cities in China.



June 29, 2024

For Tickets: wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=227481

ROSlive, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet



Experience Shakespeare's timeless story of forbidden love with a fresh, passionate twist. Performances at the Guangzhou Opera House from July 5 to 7, 2024. Tickets from RMB80. Enjoy this critically acclaimed dance theatre masterpiece, directed by Matthew Bourne, with stunning set designs and dynamic choreography. Suitable for ages 16+. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of extraordinary theatre!



Tickets from RMB80

July 5 - 7, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-3839 2888

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

ONE STARRY NIGHT - Out of The Blue



Embark on a magical journey with your children, and explore masterpieces by Van Gogh, Monet, and Da Vinci, while enjoying live classical music from Bach, Chopin, and Schubert. Engage in interactive fun and witness captivating magic that brings art to life. Don't miss this unique cultural experience!



Tickets from RMB100

July 20, 2024

Guangzhou The Bud Theater, Inside the Children's Palace Guangzhou, No.875 Renmin Bei Lu, Yuexiu

Arts

The Essential Zao Wou Ki

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations, the L.C Museum is proud to present an exhibition of the renowned master Zao Wou Ki in June 2024. This marks Zao Wou Ki's first major exhibition in South China, offering visitors a chance to experience museum-quality artworks up close.



Price: RMB68/person

June 11 - July 15, 10am - 6pm

Leona Craig Art, No.35 Shamian Bei Jie, Liwan

The Comic Book Culture in East and West

On June 25, Following a successful run in Belgium, "The Comic Book Culture in East and West" exhibition, together with the "Sustainable Future" initiative, kicked off at the International Finance Center (IFC) Guangzhou. This program features art exhibitions, green advocacy, and offline salons, using comics and cultural exchange as bridges to promote climate action and a sustainable future.



June 24 - July 15, 2024

M Space, Level M, IFC Guangzhou

Profound and Imposing

Explore the works of Guo Shaogang, a prominent Chinese oil painter, sketch artist, and art educator, at this comprehensive exhibition. Guo's integration of Russian realism, Western modern art, and traditional Chinese aesthetics has led to the creation of deeply moving and elegant masterpieces that contribute significantly to the nationalization of oil painting.



June 25 - July 12, from 10.30am

Guangdong Museum of Art (Ersha Island), No.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Chen Ben & Jean Michel's Joint Solo Exhibition



2024 is a special year, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French friendship, Chinese artist Chen Ben and French artist Jean Michel Stanislas Garczynski will jointly exhibit their works under the theme of "Resonance". This exhibition will highlight both the cultural differences between the two countries and their commonalities. The artists will exhibit their representative series of important works, as well as a special series created to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, with a view to demonstrating the harmony and difference between Chinese and French culture and art.



June 28 - July 12, 10am - 5pm

Art Institute of the Orient, 3/F, No.3 Shamian Yi Jie, Liwan

Cantonese Garden Culture in Qing Dynasty Export Art



The Cantonese Opera Art Museum presents over 100 artifacts, with more than 40% being precious relics. This exhibition showcases the poetic and cultural fusion of East and West through the art of Cantonese gardens, offering a unique glimpse into Lingnan's picturesque and literary heritage.



June 29 - October 18, 2024

Cantonese Opera Art Museum, No.127 Enning Lu, Liwan

The Dream of The Covenant - Salvador Dali Divine Comedy Series



Experience 100 engravings from Salvador Dali's Divine Comedy series, provided by Cesar Cabanas Gallery and authorized by the Dali Foundation. This exhibition at Another Art Museum transforms the space into a surreal world inspired by Dali's vision and Dante's Divine Comedy.



June 30 - October 20, 2024

Another Art Museum, No.11 Gantang Dadao, Panyu

Glorious Heritage - Representative Intangible Cultural Heritage of Huangpu

Discover the charm of 35 representative intangible cultural heritage projects from Guangzhou's Huangpu District at the Guangzhou Maritime Museum. Learn about the rich cultural heritage of Huangpu District through this captivating exhibition!



June 30 - August 30, 2024

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, Miaotou Shequ, Huidong Jie, Huangpu

Shadow Puppetry in China



This exhibition gathers shadow puppets from 20 provinces across China, including Shaanxi, Hebei, Sichuan, and Guangdong, showcasing diverse regional styles. Also featuring Thai shadow puppets and covering various artifacts like ceramics, wood carvings, and jade, it presents the unique characteristics of Chinese shadow puppetry and theatrical culture.



July 17 - December 1, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Lifestyle

2024 LOVE IS LOVE: LGBTQI+ Film Festival



Discover diverse stories at the Guangzhou LGBTQI+ Film Festival, hosted by 19 consulates, fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity! Join us for a journey of self-identity and understanding.



June 1 - 30, 2024

Registration Required:

https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/2024-love-is-love-lgbtqi-film-festival/

For various times and venues, please refer to the registration link.

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024



The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe Bei Lu, by Tiyu Xi Lu, Tianhe

Upcoming



School of Rock The Musical

Get ready to rock with the hilarious hit musical School of Rock! Follow Dewey Finn, a failed rock star posing as a teacher, as he turns a prep school class into the most awesome rock band ever. With Andrew Lloyd Webber's new score and a cast of kids rocking out live, School of Rock is a must-see for all ages. Tune your guitar and join the fun!



Tickets from RMB399

Aug 23 - 25, 2024

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

