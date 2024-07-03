  1. home
  2. Articles

SOL37 Gastro Lounge – the New Icon of W Suzhou

By That's, July 3, 2024

0 0

SOL37, located on the 37th floor of W Suzhou is a place to expect the unexpected. A mastery of shadow and light in all forms, from the moment you arrive, you are transported to a world that appeases all five senses.

Innovation in dining is at the forefront of the experience, showcasing the interplay of fire and ice, solid or liquid, sea and land. 

WechatIMG1992.jpeg

WechatIMG1996.jpeg

WechatIMG1993.jpeg

WechatIMG1994.jpeg

A gastro lounge, SOL37 is the new icon of Suzhou, one that just celebrated its first anniversary with a bang – a party for the ages replete with live music performances, DJ sets, a curated menu by consulting chef Aitor Olabegoya, craft cocktails by guest bartender Jenny Duan, dining, dancing, and nonstop fun.

WechatIMG1997.jpeg

The restaurant is only enterable via a private lift, one that swiftly carries visitors to a new dimension. After exiting the elevator, guests are guided down a dark corridor filled with one-of-a-kind artwork and light shows before entering the expansive SOL37 space. 

WechatIMG423.jpg

Outfitted in high-backed sofas, plush seating, lounge booths, and semi-private dining spaces, SOL37 is the ideal spot for anything from post-work libations to team meetings to dates... and everything in between. 

WechatIMG1991.jpeg

A myriad of experiences for the senses begins with sound, a key facet of the space – nu jazz, electronic, organic house music (and more) is at the heart of this venue.

SIP-SUP-FOR-4.jpg

Tuna-Burrata-Cheese-Egg-Yolk-Sweety-Drop-Pepper-Apple-Puree.jpg

Similarly, menu curation plays just as important of a role, a meeting of fire and ice, with Mediterranean-leaning char-grilled mains complemented by ice raw bar delicacies presented in sharing style portions.

20230905-suzhou-w3137.jpg

WechatIMG1977.jpeg

Augmented by innovative cocktails and mocktails, plus an extensive wine selection, SOL37 is here to feed your mind, body and soul.

WechatIMG424.jpg

Following dinner, guests are invited up the winding staircase to level 37+, an open bar and dance floor, with a vast balcony overlooking Jinji lake. 

WechatIMG1995.jpeg

WechatIMG1966.jpeg

Here the night continues into the wee hours of the morning, a blend of music, drinks and food that creates a memorable atmosphere that’s hard to forget.  

SOL 37 at W Suzhou, Building 7, Suzhou Center, Xingxiang Jie, by Suhui Lu 星港街苏州中心广场7幢, 近苏惠路

[All images courtesy of W Suzhou]

Hotel News

more news

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin Launches ‘Aria on 9’ Garden Terrace

Four Seasons Hotel Tianjin Launches ‘Aria on 9’ Garden Terrace

The stunning terrace with a tantalizing menu opens for the season.

Zhuo Yue Xuan & Harmony Garden Unite at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Zhuo Yue Xuan & Harmony Garden Unite at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Available for just over a month, the co-created menu brings together the best of Min and Cantonese traditions, delivered with modern flair and creativity!

Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Crayfish season is upon us

We All Can Be the God of Cookery! Chua Lam's Dim Sum Launches New Products

Chua Lam's Dim Sum Unveils Creative Seasonal Dishes for a Relaxed Lifestyle

13 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Don't miss this weekend bliss!

Hope & Sesame Setting the Bar Higher and Higher

For the Drinks Issue of That's magazines, we talked to Bastien Ciocca about becoming the best bar on the Chinese Mainland.

Fancy a Pint? Beijing's Hand Pumped Cask Beer Brewery

How one UK brewer plans for Beijing to embrace English beer.

Global Dumpling Guide & Where to Eat Them in Shanghai

The world’s finest pockets of joy

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

WATCH: 17-Year-Old 'Female Yao Ming' Goes Viral

Non-Chinese HK & Macao Residents Granted Mainland Travel Permit

9 Apps You Need to Survive in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Kempinski and NUO Hotels Launch China Roadshow

Kempinski and NUO Hotels Launch China Roadshow

Plum Rains End – Now for Sweltering Sanfu...

Plum Rains End – Now for Sweltering Sanfu...

36 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

36 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

We All Can Be the God of Cookery! Chua Lam's Dim Sum Launches New Products

We All Can Be the God of Cookery! Chua Lam's Dim Sum Launches New Products

SOL37 Gastro Lounge – the New Icon of W Suzhou

SOL37 Gastro Lounge – the New Icon of W Suzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives