SOL37 Gastro Lounge – the New Icon of W Suzhou

SOL37, located on the 37th floor of W Suzhou is a place to expect the unexpected. A mastery of shadow and light in all forms, from the moment you arrive, you are transported to a world that appeases all five senses.

Innovation in dining is at the forefront of the experience, showcasing the interplay of fire and ice, solid or liquid, sea and land.

A gastro lounge, SOL37 is the new icon of Suzhou, one that just celebrated its first anniversary with a bang – a party for the ages replete with live music performances, DJ sets, a curated menu by consulting chef Aitor Olabegoya, craft cocktails by guest bartender Jenny Duan, dining, dancing, and nonstop fun.





The restaurant is only enterable via a private lift, one that swiftly carries visitors to a new dimension. After exiting the elevator, guests are guided down a dark corridor filled with one-of-a-kind artwork and light shows before entering the expansive SOL37 space.

Outfitted in high-backed sofas, plush seating, lounge booths, and semi-private dining spaces, SOL37 is the ideal spot for anything from post-work libations to team meetings to dates... and everything in between.

A myriad of experiences for the senses begins with sound, a key facet of the space – nu jazz, electronic, organic house music (and more) is at the heart of this venue.

Similarly, menu curation plays just as important of a role, a meeting of fire and ice, with Mediterranean-leaning char-grilled mains complemented by ice raw bar delicacies presented in sharing style portions.

Augmented by innovative cocktails and mocktails, plus an extensive wine selection, SOL37 is here to feed your mind, body and soul.

Following dinner, guests are invited up the winding staircase to level 37+, an open bar and dance floor, with a vast balcony overlooking Jinji lake.

Here the night continues into the wee hours of the morning, a blend of music, drinks and food that creates a memorable atmosphere that’s hard to forget.



SOL 37 at W Suzhou, Building 7, Suzhou Center, Xingxiang Jie, by Suhui Lu 星港街苏州中心广场7幢, 近苏惠路

[All images courtesy of W Suzhou]

