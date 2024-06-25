  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Suspends Reservation System for Most Tourist Sites This Summer

By Yinmai O'Connor, June 25, 2024

0 0

In order to help revive the tourism industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic, Beijing has put the reservation system the city implemented for many of its major tourist attractions on hold for the summer travel season.

Beijing began requiring individuals and tourist groups to make reservations in advance to the city’s main cultural sites such as the Forbidden City and Tiananmen Square back in 2021. This move was made to control congestion and further constraints were put in place to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism announced on Thursday that aside from a few exceptions including the Forbidden City and the National Museum, visitors will no longer need to make these pesky reservations.

Foreigners found the reservation system especially frustrating due to the need to pre-book using Chinese language apps, which also often required users to have WeChat accounts. 

They said the decision was made to “further improve the basic services of the city’s tourism areas." Similar announcements have been made in cities across the country to simplify things for both domestic and international tourists planning their summer holidays. 

The bureau’s announcement also encouraged tourist destinations to improve the experience of their visitors by providing more restrooms, shaded areas and wheelchair access. 

As tourism continues to rebound following the lifting of other global travel restrictions, this latest move by the Chinese government is a welcome change for locals and visitors alike!

[Cover image by Yinmai O'Connor]

more news

Don't Miss Beijing’s First Ever Cocktail Festival!

Don't Miss Beijing’s First Ever Cocktail Festival!

Calling all booze enthusiasts to the capital for a three-day extravaganza.

12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

A few fun deals and events to check out around town

6 Ways to Celebrate Children's Day in Beijing

6 Ways to Celebrate Children's Day in Beijing

Festive menus and activities that will make you wish you were a kid again!

Bvlgari Beijing Hotel’s Garden Poetry Ensemble ‘A Poem to Time’

Bvlgari Beijing Hotel hosted an elegant showcase of poetry, art and live performances.

Tenth Anniversary Salon Concert at Waldorf Astoria Beijing

The iconic hotel celebrated with an elegant concert featuring Italian musicians.

Posthuman Brings DJ Mag Award-winning Club Night to Beijing

Veteran UK DJ hits Beijing for the first time at Dada

Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Chef Mandela Interprets French Culinary Delights

Brasserie 1893 at Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Chef Mandela presents a new menu of stylish French cuisine

22 Amazing Art Shows This May in Beijing

Art is a line around your thoughts.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

32 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

Travel Gossip: China & Malaysia Extend Mutual Visa-Free Travel

Global Dumpling Guide & Where to Eat Them in Shanghai

WATCH: Guilin Suffers Worst Flooding in 26 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Suspends Reservation System for Most Tourist Sites This Summer

Beijing Suspends Reservation System for Most Tourist Sites This Summer

22 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

22 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

China's Birth Rate Declines for 8th Consecutive Year

China's Birth Rate Declines for 8th Consecutive Year

New Lingnan Menu Unveiled at SAIL Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

New Lingnan Menu Unveiled at SAIL Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

Gadget Review: How Does the 13-inch 2024 Apple iPad Pro Stack Up?

Gadget Review: How Does the 13-inch 2024 Apple iPad Pro Stack Up?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives