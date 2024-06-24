New Lingnan Menu Unveiled at SAIL Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

As summer begins, SAIL Restaurant at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha presents its new à la carte menu and special set menus.

With a focus on the distinctive flavors of Lingnan, Executive Chef Raynor Huang has curated an exceptional dining experience using seasonal local ingredients to delight gourmets and food enthusiasts alike.

Chef Raynor Huang, who leads SAIL Restaurant, grew up in Guangzhou and has been influenced by Cantonese cuisine since childhood.



With over 20 years of professional culinary experience, he has worked at luxury hotels and high-end private dining clubs across China.

His extensive experience includes participating in the opening of international five-star hotels such as the Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou and the Crowne Plaza Xiangyang.

He has also overseen numerous prestigious events, including the Tencent 10th Anniversary Gala, large-scale dinners at the U.S. Consulate, and a state banquet for the Governor General of Canada.

Chef Huang's culinary philosophy is rooted in traditional techniques and local cuisine.

He emphasizes seasonal ingredients and artful presentation, creating dishes that are both flavorful and visually appealing.

Signature dishes include Caviar Wellington Char Siu, Steamed Red Crab with Huadiao Wine and Hand-Chopped Meat, and Crispy Golden Pomfret with Sakura Shrimp.



Chef Huang's dedication to his craft ensures an unforgettable dining experience for all guests.

A standout recommendation is the Glassy Roasted Pigeon.

Chef Huang selects young pigeons, evenly coats them with a special marinade, and alternates between hot and cold drying methods.

The pigeons are then repeatedly basted with hot oil until their skin turns a translucent amber color and becomes crispy.

The golden, crisp skin pairs perfectly with the tender, juicy pigeon meat, offering a complex and memorable flavor.

Other new dishes include Crispy Fried Fish Maw with Black Truffle in Rich Soup, Salt-Baked Shredded Chicken Air Spring Rolls, Dragon Across the Sea, Steamed Lobster Egg Custard with Caviar and Sea Urchin, and Ginger-Infused Panna Cotta with Bird’s Nest and Koi Design.



SAIL Restaurant also offers two special set menus: the Neighborhood Feast and the Lobster Set.

Located on the first floor of the main building, SAIL Restaurant serves lunch daily from 12noon to 2pm and dinner from 6pm to 9.30pm.

The restaurant's design and cuisine reflect the cultural heritage of Guangzhou, featuring symbols like banyan trees and dragon boats.

These elements evoke the vibrant community life under the banyan trees and the lively scenes of dragon boat festivals.

The culinary team excels at blending local seasonal ingredients with Western cooking techniques, offering innovative Lingnan fusion dishes that honor Cantonese traditions.

Guests can savor the harmonious blend of traditional and modern, Eastern and Western flavors, embarking on a unique gastronomic journey at SAIL Restaurant.

[All images courtesy of Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha]

