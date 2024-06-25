22 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Silent Disco @ Rock Bund Historical Building District

Following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco to Shanghai for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled silent disco tour of Shanghai's most famous streets.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming every street corner into a scene of celebration.

Hidden gems of the city will be unlocked, offering a new 360-degree immersive travel experience that brings you closer to your inner self with every step. You’ll never look at Shanghai – or yourself! – the same way again.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets:



RMB280 for 1 person

RMB498 for 2 people

RMB898 for 4 people

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

June 21-July 14

Rock Bund Historical Building District, Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl – Part 3!



The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl – Part 3!

Brooklyn Brewery Bus Route:

Meeting Point: In front of Found 158, 8pm

First Stop: The Shed, 8.50-9.40pm

Second Stop: Billions, 9.50-10.40pm

Third & Final Stop: Char Bar, 10.50pm-Midnight

Tickets include a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB258 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Those early bird tickets are limited though, so get yours now before the price goes up!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri June 28, from 8pm; RMB125-158

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Wednesday

DRIINK & DRAW @ RIINK

Calling all sketching enthusiasts: Unleash your artistic flair at DRIINK & DRAW, hosted by Raydio!

This exhilarating game challenges you to sketch prompts within a time crunch. Suitable for beginners and pros alike, it's the Olympics of improvisational doodling.

Compete for a shiny prize and relish the glory of being the ultimate sketching champ. Enjoy hearty snacks and drinks provided by RIINK as you channel your inner Da Vinci in a laid-back ambience.



Head to RIINK, the groovy roller skating rink in Shanghai's Jing'an District. Glide and groove on the slick roller rink while flexing your artistic muscles. Entry is free!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat June 21 & 22, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Thursday



Speed Dating & Singles Mixer @ El Santo

Summer lovin' happens so fast – singles gather for a mixer and speed dating event that promises to be as electrifying as the summer itself.



Meet like-minded souls looking for romance, with the option of taking part in a series of quick-fire dates, each one a chance to find that special someone.

It all kicks off at 7pm, with the speed dates beginning at 8pm. Tickets are just RMB50, which includes two free drinks. Plus it is happy hour all night!

Whether you’re a hopelessly devoted long term single, or just looking for a fun and flirty night out, this event is the perfect opportunity to make a connection that could last well beyond the summer.

Spaces are limited – scan the QR code on the poster below to register now.

READ MORE: WIN! Speed Dating & Singles Mixer at El Santo

Thu June 27, from 7pm; RMB50

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman.

All songs are performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu June 27, 7.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Friday

Cocktail Degustation @ Bella Vita Bistro

Bella Vita Bistro launch their Cocktail Degustation Friday, with DJ Gaston Blue and from buy-one-get-one cocktail from 9-11pm.

Gaston Blu will be providing the perfect soundtrack for the evening with his live music show, blending rhythms and genres from around the world.

From Brazilian to Caribbean, Latino to Ibiza, Gaston's music sets will keep you entertained and chilling for a nice time.

Every Fri, 9-11pm

Bella Vita Bistro, 318 Tianping Lu, by Huashan Lu 天平路318号, 近华山路

Canvas of Emotions @ Modephant Art Space

After a successful first edition, Epicurus Mingler presents the second edition of Canvas of Emotions, a new series of events about art and mental health.

Connecting artists with the community, it is curated by The Kulture Space, in collaboration with Expat Services and the Community Center Shanghai.

Canvas of Emotions aims to be a fully interactive art event that turns the viewers into part art collaborators and participants as they look at the deeper meaning of how and why we create art.

Fri June 28, 6-9pm; RMB150

Modephant Art Space, 50 Moganshan Lu, Putuo District 上海市普陀区莫干山路50号M50创意园4栋210

Spanish Gourmet Travel @ Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Gather your team and enjoy a seafood paella at Albero’s Spanish Gourmet Travel event. Celebrate with Spanish Iberian ham and unlimited tapas, together with free-flow Sangria, red and white wines and more.

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s signature Spanish restaurant, Albero, serves up vibrant and creative Spanish dishes using the freshest seasonal ingredients, bringing guests an authentic experience of Europe’s most passionate country.

Fri June 28, 6-9.30pm; RMB328 per person

Albero, 2/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号2楼, 近东园路

Whiskey Dinner @ Morton's The Steakhouse

Treat yourself this Friday as Morton's The Steakhouse offer the above amazing menu, paired with whiskies from around the world.

Fri June 28, from 7pm; RMB688+

Morton's The Steakhouse, IFC Pudong, 4/F, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, Pudong District 世纪大道8号, 国金中心IFC商场4楼, 近陆家嘴环路

Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri June 28, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Friday & Saturday



Chef Anchalee & Chef Andrea @ The Sukhothai Shanghai & Bella Vita Bistro

An unforgettable culinary experience at The Sukhothai Shanghai and Bella Vita Bistro on Friday and Saturday evening respectively.

Chef Anchalee Nadkham from Urban restaurant at The Sukhothai and Chef Andrea Botti from Bella Vita will be teaming up to create a unique four-hands dinner event.

Indulge in a special menu that combines the flavors of both Thai and Italian cuisine, perfectly paired with wines from Silver Heights, the renowned winery owned by Emma Gao in Ningxia.

This event is a true fusion of culture and tradition, right in the heart of Shanghai.

Fri June 28, 5-9pm; RMB699 per person

The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Yi Lu, Jing'an District 威海路380号, 近石门一路

Sat June 29, 5-9pm; RMB699 per person

Bella Vita Bistro, 318 Tianping Lu, by Huashan Lu 天平路318号, 近华山路

Short Shorts Skate Party @ RIINK



Short Shorts Skate Party is back! Hairy or not, time to show off those legs!

DJ Shelter & DJ FLYZ will be pumping the hottest beats while you roll on a neon-lit dance floor.

Free shot for those who wear shorts. Bar and kitchen open till late. Drink discounts for a big group!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat June 21 & 22, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Moon Cruise @ La Suite



Join La Suite's amazing Moon Cruise party! Shake your confident dance moves and show your most shining outfit to the beat of the music for a wonderful night.

Fri & Sat June 21 & 22, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

Irish Live Music: Doctor Midnight @ Abbey Road



A Saturday night of Irish music from Doctor Midnight at Abbey Road.

Sat June 29, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Sky King Jack @ Yuyintang

After nearly two decades of rock and roll revelry, Shanghai’s Mecca for the musical underground Yuyintang 育音堂 will shut its doors for good on Saturday due to government plans for Kaixun Lu expansion.

READ MORE: Legendary Live Music Venue Yuyintang to Close

This final show will act as a celebration of its legend and wakes to bid farewell to a Shanghai cultural institution.

The king is dead. Long live the king.

Sat June 30, from 8pm; RMB99-180

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu, Changning District, 凯旋路851号, 近延安西路口

HOTL4B ft. INGRID (IT) @ SYSTEM

HOTL4B - A dynamic laboratory synthesizing immersive experiences and unique creations. Through rave culture, they fuse a high-energy social melting pot that ignites the senses and catalyzes unforgettable moments.



Join the experiment as HOTL4B takes over System. Get ready for a three-stage, all-night rave with 15 top-tier artists and endless surprises, keeping the energy alive until sunrise!

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat June 29, 10pm-5am; Early Bird RMB108; Presale RMB128; Door RMB158, includes one shot

SYSTEM, 3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu, Xuhui District 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路

Sunday



Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun June 23, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Kid's Pizza Making Class @ Geneva



Geneva's kid's pizza making classes are back every Sunday in June, and they are absolutely free.

Sun June 23, from 1pm

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Monday

BNC

The first ever Laugh Riot Wrestling event, with skits and live pro wrestling commentary featuring the region's best (and worst?) pro wrestlers.

Be stunned by the laughs! Free! Hosted by DJ BO and Knick of ZMACK!

Mon July 1, from 8pm; Free Entry

BnC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Tuesday



We Love Cartoons Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Disney.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue June 25, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Ongoing

Crayfish in French Style @ Jade on 36 Restaurant

From now until August 31, savor the French-inspired favors of crayfish as Executive Chef Olivier Pistre reinterprets classics with French culinary techniques.

Indulge in a series of masterpieces such as French-style tartare, Marseille fish soup, and chicken leg confit with crayfish.

Take in a breathtaking view of the Bund and immerse yourself in the distinctive charm of French-style crayfish.

Five-course set menu priced at RMB888 per person available for both lunch and dinner. All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 6% value added tax.

For dining reservations and enquiries, please call (86 21) 6882 8888 ext. 6888 or email fbreservation.slpu@shangri-la.com.

Until Aug 31; RMB888+

Jade on 36, Pudong Shangri-La, 36/F, Grand Tower, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 上海浦东香格里拉紫金楼36层

21% Off @ Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant



Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, the new venue by the Azul Group in the old Xouk spot in 1000 Trees Mall, is offering 21% off on all a la carte food items from now through the end of July.

READ MORE: Yunnan Classics & Stellar Rooftop at Second Sister by Azul Group

Daily, until July 31

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, 开业酬宾 狂欢派对 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路



