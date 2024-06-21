WATCH: Guilin Suffers Worst Flooding in 26 Years

Guilin experiences the most severe flooding in 26 years. Video via 青蜂侠/Sina Weibo

As the rainy season takes hold in the Yangtze River Delta and South China regions, travelers should brace themselves for potential flight cancellations and delays.

However, these disruptions pale in comparison to the recent situation in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

June in northern Guangxi, particularly Guilin, often brings heavy rainfall, making it a less-than-ideal time for tourism.

This year has been no exception, proving once again that it's best not to challenge Mother Nature when making your travel plans.

At 8.30am on June 19, Guilin upgraded its flood warning to the highest level: red.

The city faced significant flooding, with water inundating urban areas and causing severe waterlogging.

According to a statement released by the Guilin municipal government, continuous heavy rainfall from June 12 to 19 shattered historical records at 38 weather stations across the city.

Guilin station closed for operation due to severe flooding. Image via Guangxi Daily

As reported by local media, by 5pm on June 19, the water level at the Lijiang Guilin Station rose to 148.55 meters, surpassing the 148.4 meters recorded during the catastrophic flood of 1998, making it the most severe flooding Guilin has experienced since then.

The flooding has left many roads in Guilin deeply submerged, including roads leading to the train stations and popular scenic areas.

The famous Yangshuo County Lijiang Scenic Area had already suspended river cruises and ferry services since June 17, due to the rising water levels and associated safety risks.

Although water levels began to recede on June 20, it remains uncertain when the floodwaters will fully subside, and when normal transportation will resume.

Guilin and Yangshuo, as popular travel destinations in the Chinese mainland, attract millions of tourists each year.

For those planning to visit Guilin and Yangshuo soon or during the upcoming summer holiday, it is advisable to communicate with travel agencies and hotels for detailed arrangements.

[Cover image via Guangxi Daily]

