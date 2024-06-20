Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl – Part 3!

The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back for another exciting edition, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.



Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Bus



Brooklyn Brewery has created a party bus, with a live DJ kicking off the night with some beats. Feel the collision of Brooklyn beer and music, move your hands to the beat, and party all the way!

The bus will accompany the bar crawl to the three craft beer bars where, at each stop, participants can redeem a free Brooklyn Brewery craft beer and engage in interactive activities.

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl Route



Meeting Point: Found 158

Julu Lu, 8pm

One of Shanghai's premier party spots, perfect for a warm-up drink if you arrive early. Then find the big yellow Brooklyn Beer bus on the street once it is time to get the party started!

1st Stop: The Shed

8.50-9.40pm

The Shed is an Australian sports bar perfect for people looking to enjoy the game, have a few drinks, crush some good grub and have a fun time with old and new friends in a welcoming environment.

Games at this spot...

Darts Challenge: Each participant throws three darts at the dartboard. If the total score is 20 points or above, they win a shot. Each player can have two turns.

2nd Stop: Billions

9.50-10.40pm

Billions showcases an extensive collection of fine whiskies from around the world, with an ambiance of elegance and comfort, with soft lighting and classic décor.

Here, you can savor the complex flavors of different whiskeys while enjoying the laid-back atmosphere.

The bartenders are experts, ready to guide you through your whiskey journey and offer personalized recommendations.

It's a haven for whiskey enthusiasts and a great spot to unwind and enjoy a truly indulgent experience.

Games at this spot...

Interactive Building Block Challenge: Players can either use pre-built block towers or build their own towers (three blocks per layer) in the designated area.

Within a specified time of 30 seconds, successfully removing nine blocks from the tower without causing it to collapse is considered a successful challenge.

Completing the challenge successfully can get a designated signature cocktail valued at RMB118, with each player having one chance.

3rd & Final Stop: CHAR Bar

10.50pm-Midnight

With an exclusive setting and secluded terraces on the 29th and 30th floors of the Indigo Hotel, CHAR bar will be providing guests with a chance to enjoy one of Shanghai’s leading venues.

Overlooking the river, the Bund and the Pudong skyline, CHAR will be the ideal place to watch the city come to life in an array of lights.

Games at this spot...

Drinko: Each player chooses a colored chip and drops it from the top into one of the cups. If the color of the chip matches the color of the cup, the challenge is successful; otherwise, it's a fail.

Successfully completing the challenge means get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for a 330ml Brooklyn Lager draft beer. Each player can have two turns.

Tickets



Tickets include a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB258 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Tickets are limited though, so get yours now before they sell out!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri June 14, from 8pm; RMB128-158

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Brooklyn Brewery

The Brooklyn Brewery co-founders, Steve Hindy and Tom Potter, were inspired by Brooklyn’s rich brewing history, and at the same time, dismayed by the lack of good beer in their own neighborhood.

In 1988, they used Steve’s homebrewing knowledge from his time as a foreign war correspondent in the Middle East and some serious Brooklyn grit to start The Brooklyn Brewery.

They delivered the first few cases of Brooklyn Lager by hand, pushing their dream ahead in the early days of the American craft beer revolution. Word quickly spread across the borough and around the world.

They are still spreading the Brooklyn spirit today. Visitors from all over the world meet in the Brooklyn-based Tasting Room and Tokyo-based B at K5. Their lineup is on shelves and taps around the US and in more than 30 countries.

The Brooklyn Brewery are proud to represent Brooklyn on their block and around the world.

Brooklyn Brewery Audience: Flavorful Explorers

Flavorful Explorers are in constant pursuit of the most culturally fulfilling experiences available. They naturally gravitate towards fringe culture where they satisfy their appetite for people, places and spaces that are bursting with character.

Being highly social and inquisitive people, they’re constantly on–the–go and striving for continued improvement of themselves and the world around them – often taking an active role in the diverse range of communities they’re passionate about.

[All images courtesy of Brooklyn Brewery]







