Where to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Live in Guangzhou

2024 EURO Cup Live at Cages

Experience the thrill of the EURO Cup at Cages! Join fellow football fans in Guangzhou's premier venue, equipped with a massive HD screen and a spacious area that accommodates hundreds. Relive every goal and immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere. Don't miss out on the ultimate match-viewing party!



June 15 - July 15, all matches will be live streamed

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

Opening Hours: 5pm – 2am next day

Cages, 3/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Street, Haizhu

UEFA Euro 2024 Screening at The Happy Monk



Who will be the breakout star in Germany? UEFA Euro 2024 screening at The Happy Monk! Enjoy the excitement of the games with your favorite drink or beer in hand. Let's cheer for your favorite team together. BOOK your seats now!



June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Catch the Euro Cup at Bar One

During the Euro Cup agenda between June 15 and July 15, come to watch all of the games on our big screen at BAR ONE! Customers can make a guess before the game to win our prizes. Right bet winners on the team may enjoy a drink on us, and the right bet winners on scores get a complimentary afternoon tea set for two persons. Before June 30, a successful bet for the semifinalists may win a buffet voucher for two persons. Before June 30, successful bet for the fnalists may win 1-night stay voucher with Hilton Guest room. Wear your favorite UEFA team jersey to watch the games and enjoy a free beer on us!



Heineken Beer Half Dozen + Snack Platter

Special Offer: RMB338/Set

Free Flow Drink (includes beers & wines)

Special Offer: RMB188/Set

June 15 - July 15, 2024

Bar One, 1/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe XiHeng Road, Tianhe

Experience the Euros: Gather at Highland Whiskey



Catch all the excitement of the Euro Cup every night at Highland Whiskey Bar! Enjoy live football broadcasts while savoring your favorite drinks in the perfect atmosphere for every match. Don't miss a moment of the action!



June 15 - July 15, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13922303225

Highland Whisky Bar, 1/F, Xinghui Yunjin, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

For Reservations: +86-18988970556

Highland Whisky Bar, Sunken Square, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Watch the UEFA Euro Cup at RichKat



Join us at RichKat to watch the UEFA Euro Cup! All RichKat Craft Brewing will be streaming the matches live. There's nothing better than pairing great beer with great football, enjoy a cold, refreshing beer while cheering for your favorite team.



Euro Cup Sharing Package

Starting from RMB198, includes a 3-liter keg of freshly tapped RichKat craft beer and two snacks

Before 8 PM Special

Starting from RMB28, includes one popular craft beer and a snack.

June 15- July 15, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

UEFA Euro 2024 Live at The Goat

Catch all the UEFA Euro 2024 action live on 240" TVs at The Goat Panyu, and selected games on a 100" TV at The Goat Taphaus. Don't miss a moment of the excitement!



June 15 - July 15, 2024

The Goat Panyu, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Goat Taphaus, Unit 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

UEFA Euro 2024 at Hooley's

Join us at Hooley's for daily Happy Hour from 4pm to 8pm! Enjoy live sports, including all 51 UEFA Euro 2024 matches, and so much more!



June 15 - July 15, 2024

Daily Happy Hour, 4pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

UEFA Euro 2024 Live at OMMA

Catch every match of Euro 2024 live at OMMA Lounge Bar! Enjoy the thrilling games from June 15 to July 15, 2024. Please note, matches after 3am will not be broadcast live.



June 15 - July 15, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13244830192

OMMA, 1/F, Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

UEFA Euro 2024 Live at Morgan's

Experience the excitement of UEFA Euro 2024 at Morgan's! Watch the matches live with fellow fans from June 15 to July 15, 2024. Note: 3am games will be shown based on demand.



June 15 - July 15, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8550 3038

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

UEFA Euro 2024 Live at The Loop Lounge

Join us at The Loop Lounge for Euro 2024! Enjoy our special offer of Buy 1 Get 1 Free from 8pm to 11pm, from June 15 to July 15, 2024.



June 15 - July 15, 2024

For Reservations: +86-19120569660

The Loop Lounge, Links Plaza, Machang Road, Tianhe (G/F, behind the mall)

UEFA Euro 2024 Live at ATOC & Butchers Block

Watch Euro 2024 live at ATOC & Butchers Block, open until 5am with live commentary! Note: A minimum of 5 customers is required to show 3am games. All 3am games will be replayed the following day at 7pm.



June 15 - July 15, 2024

ATOC, Shop 107, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Butchers Block, Shop 110, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

UEFA Euro 2024 Live at Ginstar

Enjoy Euro 2024 live at Ginstar with Happy Hour all night! Join us from June 15 to July 15, 2024, and make the most of the football season.



June 15 - July 15, 2024

Ginstar Zhujiang New Town, Shop 103, 1/F, Mingyue Building, No.2 Huacheng Road, Tianhe

Ginstar Italian Kitchen & Bar, Shop 102, 1/F, Building S6, Poly Yuzhu Time, No.840-856 Huangpu Avenue East, Huangpu

