26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Recommended

2024 AFL China Cup

The 2024 AFL China Cup is only a few days away. A showcase of Australian Football will headline the day with lots of delicious food and drinks and socialising to surround the event. The game will be held at Nanhai Sports Center in Foshan on Saturday, June 29. With games and festivities between 10am to 5pm.



June 29, 10am - 5pm

Stadium of Nanhai Sports Center, No.62 Boai Middle Road, Shishan Town, Nanhai

Foshan



Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Watch the UEFA Euro Cup at RichKat



Join us at RichKat to watch the UEFA Euro Cup! All RichKat Craft Brewing will be streaming the matches live. There's nothing better than pairing great beer with great football, enjoy a cold, refreshing beer while cheering for your favorite team.



Euro Cup Sharing Package

Starting from RMB198, includes a 3-liter keg of freshly tapped RichKat craft beer and two snacks

Before 8 PM Special

Starting from RMB28, includes one popular craft beer and a snack.

June 15 - July 15, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

Coffee Guest Shift at Kuseon Coffee



Experience a unique guest shift at Kuseon Coffee! A barista from TNT CAFE in Zhongshan will be on-site crafting exclusive coffee drinks. Don't miss this chance to taste something extraordinary!



June 24, 11am - 6pm

Kuseon Coffee, No.11 Dongsheng Alley, Zumiao, Chancheng

8 Amazing Art Shows This June in Foshan



READ MORE: 8 Amazing Art Shows This June in Foshan

Zhuhai

Live Sports & Happy Hour at Aldersbacher

Enjoy daily Happy Hour, from 3pm to 7pm, buy one get one free at Aldersbacher! For the 2024 Euro Cup, Aldersbacher will show various matches live on demand. Come and cheer with us!



Happy Hour, Monday to Friday, 3pm - 7pm

Aldersbacher, Unit 29, Building 3, No.88 Yinhua Road, Xiangzhou

Family Concerts



From Dali, Yunnan, musician, field recordist, and artisan instrument maker, Teacher Ajian, will bring his charming instruments crafted from cactus, gas tanks, nutshells, and more. With mouth harps, handmade water drums, modern "handpan" instruments, ocean drums, and dulcimers, among dozens of other unique creations, Ajian will transform the bustling urban landscape into a natural haven for all to enjoy.



June 22, 2024

For Tickets: 400-930-1218 or via WeChat zhhcgt

Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa & CAPP Shizimen CBD, Nanwan Avenue, Zhuhai

Dongguan



Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024



Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony of the "Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024" at the Lingnan Art Museum on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7.30pm. Stay tuned for more updates!



Until June 16, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition



Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.



Until September 15, 2024

Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen West Road, Shiqi

Hong Kong

Bohan Phoenix with Novel Friday LIVE

LiFTED Asia is excited to kick off our LiFTED Lounge series at Soho House in Sai Ying Pun. LiFTED is dedicated to 'Elevating Asian Hip Hop' from across the region, and we start with international MC BOHAN PHOENIX, who splits his time between New York City and Chengdu. Bohan is a true Asian hip hop ambassador and is truly East-West.



June 21, from 10pm

Soho House Hong Kong, No.33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan

Saturday Comedy Showcase



Backstage Comedy showcase series featuring Hong Kong's top talent and exciting touring acts!



June 22, from 9pm

BaseHall 2, LG/F, No.1 Connaught Place, Hong Kong

Sunken - Summer Rooftop Party at Alto



For our next party, we're elevating the energy to new heights at one of Hong Kong's most spectacular rooftops. Join us at ALTO on June 22 for a night of tunes, grooves, and unmatched vibes under the stars.



June 22, from 6pm

Alto, 31/F, No.18 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay

Toni Varga: A One-Year Celebration



Join us at Maggie Choo's X Get Groovy for a night of music with Toni Varga as we celebrate our 1 year anniversary!



June 22, from 8pm

Maggie Choo's Hong Kong, G/F, Hollywood Road, Hong Kong

The Adorned Body



This exhibition is the Asian debut of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs de Paris' most comprehensive collection of historical French fashion. Over 300 stunning pieces of French costume, jewellery, and accessory from the late 18th to the early 20th centuries will be on display — almost all of them are exhibiting in Asia for the first time, and some of them have never even been seen outside of Paris or France. Don't miss the opportunity to see France's national fashion collection from the prestigious museum and explore the evolution of French fashion over the centuries, as well as the connection between body and fashion.



June 26 - October 14, 2024

Gallery 9, Hong Kong Palace Museum

Macao



The 24th Macao Lotus Flower Festival

Potted lotus flowers will be placed across Macao, delighting visitors with the beauty of lotus blooms. Meanwhile, a series of exhibitions and activities with rich content will be arranged for visitors to enjoy both physical and sedentary activities. More than 5,000 potted lotus flowers will be placed in major streets, green areas, sightseeing spots and tourist attractions across Macao!



June 14 - 23, 2024

For activity details, please refer to the IAM website at www.iam.gov.mo and the Macao Nature website at nature.iam.gov.mo, or call the Civic Service Hotline at +853-2833 7676.

Water Park WAVEFest



Melco Style is excited to present Macao's first-ever music and splash WAVEFest, a thrilling outdoor event at the Studio City Water Park on June 22 and 29, 2024. Don't let this summer's hottest ticket pass you by!



June 22 and 29, 2024

For Tickets:

www.studiocity-macau.com/en/offer/water-park-wave-fest

Water Park Event Garden

Feast of Na Tcha



The beliefs and customs associated with the deity Na Tcha are one of Macao's most distinctive traditions, being on China's National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage Representative Items and Macao's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The Feast of Na Tcha, observed on the 18th day of the Chinese lunar calendar's fifth month (this year on June 23), features rituals and folk practices dedicated to this deity of children.



June 19 - 23, 2024

For activity details, please refer to www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/events/whatson/10309/

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

READ MORE: 23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou



READ MORE: 14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: