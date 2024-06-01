23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended



2024 AFL China Cup



The 2024 AFL China Cup is only a few days away. A showcase of Australian Football will headline the day with lots of delicious food and drinks and socialising to surround the event. The game will be held at Nanhai Sports Center in Foshan on Saturday, June 29. With games and festivities between 10am to 5pm.



June 29, 10am - 5pm

Stadium of Nanhai Sports Center, No.62 Boai Middle Road, Shishan Town, Nanhai

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Football & Health Summer Camp 2024



Get ready for an action-packed summer at our Football & Health Summer Camp, exclusively designed for kids aged 7-17! This camp is a unique blend of sports, health, and fun, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all participants.



Organized by URBANITES and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, this exclusive Football & Health Summer Camp offers a holistic approach to sports and well-being. Young athletes will not only hone their football skills but also learn the importance of a healthy lifestyle through engaging activities and educational sessions.

July 1 - 5 & July 8 - 12, 2024

Le Sheng Tang Xia Sports Center, Wal-Mart Supermarket, No.188 Zhongshan Avenue, Tianhe

Skarface SKAAA Party



Join us for an unforgettable night on June 23 at Enlightening in Guangzhou, where the stage will be set ablaze by none other than the legendary Skarface! With their high-octane energy and relentless spirit, this is one show you won't want to miss. Come and experience the unstoppable chaos and infectious beats that have kept Skarface at the forefront of the ska and punk scene for over three decades.



Price: Pre-sale, RMB150; Standard, RMB180

June 23, from 9pm

Enlightening ·Van Space (6th floor of Guangzhou Book Center, Tianhe Store)

Special New Creative Dish at YUELU



Discover the "Art of Eating" with YUE’s Executive Chef Seven at YUELU. Savor the delicate texture of French foie gras combined with Hainan white peppers and stir-fried Sri Lanka blue crabs. This dish highlights the rich flavor of foie gras and the freshness of sea crab. Available daily in limited quantities, enjoy a special early taste offering at RMB399 (original price at RMB699) for the first three orders. At YUELU, we also offer diverse hot pot soup flavors and a la carte menu featuring unique Cantonese stir-fried cuisines.



For more information, please contact YUE LU customer service

Phone/WeChat：+8618011933399

YUELU, Store 130, Zhuguang Yifang, Guangzhou

Food & Drink

Celebrating Milestones at Morton's Grille

Enjoy Morton's Grille's special offer at the bar or terrace area until August 9, 2024! Choose 3 dishes for RMB208 or 5 dishes for RMB298 per person from our exclusive menu featuring Avocado Caesar Salad, BBQ Shrimp Diablo, Chicken Satay, Truffle Fries, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Duck Tacos, Ice Cream, Filet Mignon Sandwiches, and Mini Cheese Burgers. 10% service charge applies.



*All prices are subject to 10% service charge.

June 19 - August 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Road, Tianhe

End of Term! Kids Disco



Join us for a lively end-of-school celebration at The Happy Monk Kingold on Sunday, June 23!



Come experience an afternoon of English-themed games, music, and entertainment to mark the end of the school year in style.

June 23, 12noon - 3pm

Price: RMB78

For Reservations: +86-15920413629

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Rangoli Summer Brunch Special

Summer Brunch Special this Sunday, June 23! Join us for the best Indian brunch at Rangoli Panyu. Enjoy the best deal on Asahi beer for just RMB20. Mark your calendar, and don't miss out on this delicious and refreshing experience!



June 23, 11.30am - 2.30pm

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque, Shop No.204, 2 Floor, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Street, Panyu

Epicurean Dinner at Bene Italian & Seafood Kitchen



Join us for an unforgettable Epicurean Dinner at Bene Italian & Seafood Kitchen, Sheraton Guangzhou Hotel, on June 27, 2024. Enjoy a luxurious menu crafted by Chef Robin featuring exquisite dishes and fine wine pairings.



June 27, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-13726833472

Sheraton Guangzhou Hotel, No.208 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Art Roam · Tipsy Night Under Canton Tower



Supported by the Haizhu District Government and part of the Guangzhou South Axis Initiation Event, this celebration will be held at the Riverside Plaza beside the iconic Guangzhou Tower. Enjoy sunset and evening concerts, and participate in fun drinking games at this artist series event. Don't miss out on this unique and exciting festival!



June 28 - 30, 3pm - 10pm

Guangzhou International Media Harbor, No.218 Yuejiang West Road (opposite to the Canton Tower), Haizhu

Unicorn Party 2



After the first successful party last year, the 2nd edition of the Unicorn Party is coming back! DJ Adrian will play happy music for you happy people all night long. This year, the party will take place at The Happy Monk Lumina, with a great view of the Pearl River from the terras!



Price: RMB99 including 2 drinks, RMB119 at door

June 28, from 9pm

The Happy Monk Lumina, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Catch the Euro Cup at Bar One

During the Euro Cup agenda between June 15 and July 15, come to watch all of the games on our big screen at BAR ONE! Customers can make a guess before the game to win our prizes. Right bet winners on the team may enjoy a drink on us, and the right bet winners on scores get a complimentary afternoon tea set for two persons. Before June 30, a successful bet for the semifinalists may win a buffet voucher for two persons. Before June 30, successful bet for the fnalists may win 1-night stay voucher with Hilton Guest room. Wear your favorite UEFA team jersey to watch the games and enjoy a free beer on us!



Heineken Beer Half Dozen + Snack Platter

Special Offer: RMB338/Set

Free Flow Drink (includes beers & wines)

Special Offer: RMB188/Set

June 15 - July 15, 2024

Bar One, 1/F, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe XiHeng Road, Tianhe

Experience the Euros: Gather at Highland Whiskey



Catch all the excitement of the Euro Cup every night at Highland Whiskey Bar! Enjoy live football broadcasts while savoring your favorite drinks in the perfect atmosphere for every match. Don't miss a moment of the action!



June 15 - July 15, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13922303225

Highland Whisky Bar, 1/F, Xinghui Yunjin, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

For Reservations: +86-18988970556

Highland Whisky Bar, Sunken Square, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Watch the UEFA Euro Cup at RichKat



Join us at RichKat to watch the UEFA Euro Cup! All RichKat Craft Brewing will be streaming the matches live. There's nothing better than pairing great beer with great football, enjoy a cold, refreshing beer while cheering for your favorite team.



Euro Cup Sharing Package

Starting from RMB198, includes a 3-liter keg of freshly tapped RichKat craft beer and two snacks

Before 8 PM Special

Starting from RMB28, includes one popular craft beer and a snack.

June 15 - July 15, 2024

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

UEFA EURO 2024 Screening at The Happy Monk



Who will be the breakout star in Germany? UEFA EURO 2024 screening at The Happy Monk! Enjoy the excitement of the games with your favorite drink or beer in hand. Let's cheer for your favorite team together. BOOK your seats now!



June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

InterNations Guangzhou A Journey to Portugal 2024: São João Festival



Welcome to join "InterNations Guangzhou A Journey to Portugal 2024: São João Festival!" See you on Saturday, June 29, in DoubleTree by Hilton at 7pm for a fun Portuguese evening! Special thanks to the support of the Portuguese consulate and the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce! Entrance ticket includes: a dinner buffet with 11 types of Portuguese dishes, 3 hours of free flow of Portuguese Beer, Wine, Coffee and Soft-drinks, props for guests, international live band, dance floor, Afro dance, lucky draw, a celebration, and 1 after party drink in The Loop.



June 29, from 7pm

For Reservations: +8620-2833 2888

Canton Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Road, Yuexiu

GF Italian Foodie Lunch at PIAZZA ITALIA



GF’s next social is an Italian Foodie Lunch at Piazza Italia on June 29. Join us for a taste of Italy and an unforgettable culinary journey. Reserve your spot now and prepare to be transported to the land of delicious food and wine.



Welcome drink (non-alcohol drinks available)

Authentic Italian Buffet

Meet old and new friends

Price: GF Member, RMB238/person; Regular, RMB278/person

June 29, 12noon - 3pm

Piazza Italia, 9-10A, Xipu Street, Hunter Square

Music



Jaap Van Zweden & New York Philharmonic

World-renowned conductor Maestro Jaap van Zweden leads the prestigious New York Philharmonic, America's oldest classical ensemble, in collaboration with the exceptional contemporary baritone Thomas Hampson. Coming together in Guangzhou, they kick off their national tour, presenting two distinct and splendid classical music feasts for audiences to enjoy.



June 27 - 28, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-3839 2888 or via WeChat gzdjypw

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Dina Ayada 2024 CHINA TOUR



At this exciting moment, her rising star, Dina Ayada's China tour, presented by UDG and STD, is officially kicking off. This emerging rap artist, favored by many avant-garde musicians, will debut in China with performances in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Guangzhou, and Dalian. Get ready for a unique music extravaganza!



June 27, 2024

For Tickets: WeChat Mini Program #小程序://此刻霓虹/NaNDAPn0gslzDqj

MAO Livehouse Yongqingfang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan

Oskarpianist Piano Concert



Oskarpianist has a deep affection for Eastern music. In 2014, he arrived in Shanghai and walked through its vibrant streets, where every step seemed to resonate with familiar melodies, creating a unique connection to Eastern culture. He later brought this music, which resonated deeply with him, to European stages, performing everything from traditional to popular tunes and showcasing the unique charm of Eastern music to audiences everywhere. This concert is a fusion of Eastern and Western pieces, filled with creativity and passion.



June 28, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8735 3869 or via WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

LIVE With HER 2024



"LIVE With HER 2024" is here to let us all experience the rhythm of the city in every bustling corner, where life permeates every moment with vitality and passion. Music acts as the elixir of life, infusing poetry into ordinary days, bringing moments of tranquility and joy. The city itself becomes a stage for music, providing endless inspiration and possibilities, injecting vibrant vitality and a unique warmth.



June 28 - 29, 2024

MAO Livehouse Yongqingfang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu

Arts

Art of the Roman Empire

The exhibition is divided into six sections, each delving into different aspects of the artistic charm of ancient Roman civilization.



June 21 - October 13, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang East Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Lifestyle

2024 LOVE IS LOVE: LGBTQI+ Film Festival



Discover diverse stories at the Guangzhou LGBTQI+ Film Festival, hosted by 19 consulates, fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity! Join us for a journey of self-identity and understanding.



June 1 - 30, 2024

Registration Required:

https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/2024-love-is-love-lgbtqi-film-festival/

For various times and venues, please refer to the registration link.

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024



The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

