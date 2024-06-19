  1. home
Emerald Celebration Explores Sustainability

By Sponsored, June 20, 2024

On June 29, Tianjin Marriott & Four Points by Sheraton are marking their second anniversary with a special event at the Tianjin National Convention and Exhibition Center. The Marriot Hotel Group has long adhered to the principle of “Serve 360” and been dedicated to sustainability and responsible business practices.

Screenshot-2024-06-19-at-2_10_50-PM.png

They are teaming up with sustainable design pioneer JUMA to host their one-of-a-kind ‘Emerald Celebration’. Each Segment of the event will highlight a different aspect of sustainability in a unique way to create unforgettable memories for guests while teaching them about eco-friendly ways of living. There are also a number of other amazing sponsors contributing to the festivities.

Screenshot-2024-06-19-at-2_31_35-PM.png

There will be something for everyone to enjoy – you can explore innovative products at their ‘Sustainable Development Market’, join their recycled bag workshop to create your own custom eco-friendly shopping bag, test your environmental knowledge at their ‘Eco-Quiz Contest’ to win exciting prizes, relax during a yoga workshop, check out the trendy sustainable fashion showcase by students from Wellington College International Tianjin, and savor specially prepared plant-based dishes at their ‘Sustainable Food Experience’.

Screenshot-2024-06-19-at-9_15_21-PM.png

Their partner for this unique exhibition, JUMA, is a sustainable design platform that uses recycled bottles to create clothing, accessories, and soft furnishings. They are collaborating to bring a fun and meaningful recycled bag DIY activity as well as help attendees explore eco-friendly materials.

Screenshot-2024-06-19-at-2_18_18-PM.png

At the ‘Eco Fashion Exhibition’ guests will get to discover the beauty of being sustainable. Teachers and students from Wellington College International Tianjin will be presenting extraordinary clothing made from recycled materials or renewable sustainable elements. 

The ‘Eco-Quiz Contest’ will cover environmental protection, social responsibility, and economic development for you to test your knowledge and learn more about sustainability. You will have the chance to win fun and surprising gifts from the hotel!

Screenshot-2024-06-19-at-2_22_50-PM.png

They will also have a ‘Healing Moments Yoga Experience’ with flow yoga (2.30-3.30pm) combined with music to awaken your energy through fluid movements. You can also join in the soothing ‘Singing Bowl Healing Session’ (4-5pm) to relax your mind and body in a calming atmosphere.

Screenshot-2024-06-19-at-2_26_53-PM.png

The ‘Sustainable Food Experience’ will feature plant-based food and snacks made from sustainable ingredients. You can indulge in a variety of plant-based delicacies that combine green and healthy eating concepts as well as offer both flavor and visual appeal. Guest will get to enjoy delicious flavors while exploring several possibilities for sustainable food options. 

Screenshot-2024-06-19-at-2_29_26-PM.png

In between activities, you can explore the sustainable development market that will showcase various ecofriendly foods and other creative green products. Guest will get to try them out while participating in fun activities and exchanging tips for greener living. 

With so much to see and learn, you won’t want to miss out on this unique celebration of sustainability and creativity!

June 29, 2-6pm

Free Entry

Tianjin Marriott Hotel National Convention and Exhibition Center, Ballroom Foyer 3F, No 8 Guorui Road, Xianshuigu, Jinnan, Tianjin (200m from exit C of Guorui Road Station on Tianjin Metro Line 1)

