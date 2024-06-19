  1. home
3 Injured in Shanghai Metro Knife Attack

By That's Shanghai, June 19, 2024

Police apprehended a man armed with a knife this morning after he attacked people at Hechuan Road Station on Metro Line 9, in Minhang District, southwest Shanghai.

The attack occurred at 8.28am, injuring three individuals. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The station was temporarily closed following the incident, but has since reopened.

The suspect, identified as a 54-year-old man named Shen, is currently under police investigation.

