Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao Presents Traditional Chinese Style Afternoon Tea

Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao, in collaboration with Panlong Xintiandi, presents a brand new Traditional Chinese Style Afternoon Tea.

This exquisite experience invites guests to the hotel's elegant lobby lounge to indulge in a refined culinary delight before retreating to the serene, ancient-style landscapes of Panlong Xintiandi, where one can revel in the charm of Jiangnan's waterside beauty, with quaint bridges, flowing streams, and the leisurely ambiance of summer.

This new Traditional Chinese Style Afternoon Tea beautifully fuses the elegance of Jiangnan's classical scenes, presenting a set of nine delicately crafted savory and sweet treats.



Highlights include:

Handmade Chestnut Cake, offering a soft, dense texture, enriched with strawberry cheese filling for a fresh, vibrant touch.

Handmade Yam Cake, complemented by homemade blueberry sauce, delivering a moist and tender experience.

Longjing and Matcha Cake, delicately enveloped in sweet custard, providing a rich and aromatic flavor that lingers on the palate.



Other delights such as Peach Flavored Glutinous Rice Cake, Tomato and Buffalo Cheese Sandwich, Shrimp in Vanilla and Plum Sauce, Ham Roll with Cucumber and Melon, Crab Mousse Tart, and classic Scone.



Beverages include coffee, Western teas, Chinese teas, and cold brew options.



This limited-time afternoon tea offering also includes two complimentary "Panlong Dragon Boat" tickets for each purchase (available on a first-come, first-served basis).



These tickets allow guests to embark on a 10-meter-long dragon boat, intricately designed with traditional Jiangnan elements and adorned with Chinese knots and pearl embroidery, showcasing the beauty of Chinese craftsmanship and contemporary living aesthetics.

Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao's new Traditional Chinese Style Afternoon Tea is available starting June 1 at the lobby lounge.

Special discounts can also be found through the hotel's official WeChat store.

Don't miss this enchanting blend of culture and culinary delight!

Traditional Chinese Style Afternoon Tea at Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao

Time: Every day from 2pm to 5pm

Price: RMB358 for two guests

Reservation: +8621-5263 9648