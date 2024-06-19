14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended



2024 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Spring



Experience the ultimate celebration of tea culture at the 2024 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Spring! Spanning over 70,000㎡ with 3,200 booths, discover premium teas, teaware, tea beverages, and indulge in over 30 tea events. Don't miss this immersive journey into the world of tea. Register now for free tickets and exclusive tea gifts!

June 20 - 23, 2024

For Registrations: +86-13790846118 or email admin@globalteafair.com

Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Futian

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Premium Turkish Brunch at Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from our daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Food & Drink

Bramosa Day Special at Brass House

Introducing Brass House's special DUTCH VLAMMETJES – spicy, crispy, and oh-so-Dutch! Experience the authentic taste of Netherlands street food with these savory fried snacks, served with a side of sweet chili sauce. And that's not all! Pair this delicious treat with 6 bottles of ice-cold Heineken for only RMB270.



Every Friday

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Starlight Veranda



Deep dive into HOUSE MUSIC by Factory Noise this Saturday at BAIA!



June 22, 10pm - 1am

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan

Lifted Spirits Vol.3 at Curv Cigar Bar

Join us for Lifted Spirits Vol.3 with guest shift Karen, Jameson China Brand Ambassador. Enjoy special cocktails starting from RMB108 and a cocktail tasting package from RMB348 for 4 glasses. An evening of fine drinks and exceptional company awaits!



June 22, 8pm - 0.30am next day

For Reservations: +86755-2222 2222

Curv Cigar Bar, The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen, No.116 Fuhua 3rd Road, Futian

Open Mic at Café Society



Hosted by Disa & Patrick, come and showcase your talent at Café Society's Open Mic night! Open to musicians of all levels. Every Wednesday from 7pm. Show us what you've got!



Every Wednesday, 7pm - late

Café Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Music

betcover!!



Experience the energy of three rising stars in the global music scene: black midi, Black Country, New Road, and betcover!! Catch betcover!! live in China this June on a six-city tour.



June 19, 2024

For Tickets:

wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=228493

MAO Livehouse Shenzhen, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan

Josh Fudge 2024 China Tour



Since his debut album "Fun Time" in 2021, Josh Fudge has quickly become a favorite in the Indie pop and Bedroom pop categories on major streaming platforms with his unique, whispery voice and dreamy synth sounds.



June 20, from 8.30pm

For Tickets:

wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=229860

HOU Live, B112A, B1/F, KKONE, No.9289 Binhe Avenue, Xiasha Community, Futian

Asunojokei x Spectral Wound



Hot post-rock and hardcore band Asunojokei from Tokyo teams up with Quebec's black metal sensation Spectral Wound for a China tour. Dive into a fantastical dream this summer night and experience their hauntingly vibrant music together.



June 25, from 8.30pm

For Tickets:

https://wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=231390

B10 Live, North Side of Building C2, North District of OCT-LOFT, Nanshan

Combined Magic



Imagination is their key ingredient. 体熊专科 specializes in creating vivid melodies and arrangements that evoke deep emotions, while GriffO intertwines Eastern philosophy and complex rhythms, forming their unique life science rock. Experience their combined magic live!



June 26, from 8pm

For Tickets:

wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=229180

HOU LIVE x Mixc Cube, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan

Inspirative: Invisible Bonds China Tour



Thai band Inspirative, a significant presence in Asian post-rock, shares a unique connection with China. Their live performances envelop you in waves of sound, breaking cultural and language barriers, and uniting all fans through the soft yet powerful resonance of post-rock.



June 30, from 8.30pm

For Tickets:

wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=227482

B10 Live, North Side of Building C2, North District of OCT-LOFT, Nanshan

Arts

Mementos: Masterpieces with Inscriptions Dedicated to Shenzhen Art Museum

The exhibition meticulously curates the museum's exquisite collection of artworks, photographs, letters, and an array of archival materials, offering a comprehensive retrospective of the vibrant interactions and exchanges between SZAM and artists nationwide since the era of reform and opening up. It commemorates the pivotal role of these artists in bolstering the cultural fabric of the special economic zone, vividly portraying Shenzhen's spirit of freedom, its passionate embrace of innovation, and its magnetic allure.



Phase I: Now until October 20, 2024

Phase II: October 23, 2024 - February 16, 2025

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Poetry in Chinese Mountains-and-Waters Paintings



This exhibition presents the grand vision of poetry and painting art through the ages. Featuring 55 works from the Ming Dynasty to modern times, it is a tribute to the splendid traditional Chinese aesthetic philosophy and a poetic feast to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Guan Shanyue Art Museum.



June 25 - November 3, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

