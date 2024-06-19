42 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



READ MORE: Broadway Musical 'Chicago' to Make Shanghai Debut!

The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

Silent Disco @ Rock Bund Historical Building District

Following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco to Shanghai for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled silent disco tour of Shanghai's most famous streets.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming every street corner into a scene of celebration.

Hidden gems of the city will be unlocked, offering a new 360-degree immersive travel experience that brings you closer to your inner self with every step. You’ll never look at Shanghai – or yourself! – the same way again.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets:



RMB280 for 1 person

RMB498 for 2 people

RMB898 for 4 people

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

June 21-July 14

Rock Bund Historical Building District, Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl – Part 3!



The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl – Part 2!

Brooklyn Brewery Bus Route:

Meeting Point: In front of Found 158, 8pm

First Stop: The Shed, 8.50-9.40pm

Second Stop: Billions, 9.50-10.40pm

Third & Final Stop: Char Bar, 10.50pm-Midnight

Tickets include a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way, and are priced:

RMB158 for 1

RMB258 for 2

RMB388 for 3

RMB498 for 4



Those early bird tickets are limited though, so get yours now before the price goes up!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri June 28, from 8pm; RMB125-158

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Wednesday

All You Can Eat Carpaccio @ Chez JOJO



Both Chez JOJO venues have launched all you can eat carpaccio on Wednesdays for RMB278 per person.

Every Wed, 5-11pm; RMB288

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Wed, 7.30-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Thursday



England Euro 2024 Football Quiz @ El Santo

A quiz focused on the Three Lions through the (is it really ever coming home?) years.

The quiz is free and starts at 7pm, ahead of two Group C games: Slovenia v Serbia at 9pm followed by England's big clash with Denmark at midnight. Both will be shown on the El Santo big screens.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up.

Thu June 20, 7pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

FEEDBACK: Music Discussion – Jimmy Cliff vs. Black Uhuru @ Harley's Front Room

FEEDBACK is a new music discussion event, where a group of music lovers come together to listen and debate one side each of two different albums.

It's hosted by DJ BO, who puts together match-ups of album sides previously chosen by participating FEEDBACK music lovers, who then present at the meetings.

MEETING #2 they'll discuss Jimmy Cliff [Side B]” and Black Uhuru's “Red” [Side A].” Contact DJ BO on WeChat at BrianOffenther for more info.

Thu June 20, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Harley's Front Room, B1/F, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu, Xuhui District 南丹东路265号地下一层， 近漕溪路

Don't Poke the Bear @ Yuyintang Park



Shanghai rock trio Doppler Drive hosts Don’t Poke the Bear at Yuyintang Park on June 20. Full Throttle, newly-formed Latin rock outfit Cachipun, and X Japan tribute Blue Blood play in support.

Thu June 20, 9pm; Free Entry

Yuyintang Park, B1, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Dingxi Lu 愚园路1398号B1层, 近定西路

Friday

Charity Bingo Night @ Abbey Road

A night of bingo at Abbey Road raising much-needed funds to support heart surgery for disadvantaged children from rural China.

Fri June 21, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Bryce Kendall Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road. Expect pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Fri June 21, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Chimera Cult + Round Eye + AIRSFX @ Yuyintang

After nearly two decades of rock and roll revelry, Shanghai’s Mecca for the musical underground Yuyintang 育音堂 will shut its doors for good due to government plans for Kaixun Lu expansion.

READ MORE: Legendary Live Music Venue Yuyintang to Close

From this Friday until June 30, the remaining shows will act as celebrations of its legend and wakes to bid farewell to a Shanghai cultural institution.

The king is dead. Long live the king.

Fri June 21, from 8pm; Free – scan the QR code

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu, Changning District, 凯旋路851号, 近延安西路口

Dua Lipa & Katy Perry Live Dance Party @ The Pearl



Celebrate Saturday night with the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Dua Lipa and Katy Perry.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri June 21, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Masia One @ EXIT Club



Preceded by the bass sound of the reggae and dancehall drums comes 'The Far East Empress' Masia One.

Representing Singapore across the globe, Masia One will be making her long overdue return to Shanghai, with local support sure to turn disco EXIT into a grime bashment experience.

From Masia to JAC45's Afrobeat, to a murder's row of selector's like Skinny Brown, Tou-JAM and Shanghai Dancehall are proud to present the reggae/dancehall event for the summer.

Fri June 21, 9pm; RMB60-80



EXIT Club, 298 Xingfu Lu, by Pingwu Lu 幸福路298号，近平武路

Miami Nights @ Funkadeli

Get set to boogie down all night. Lace up those dancing shoes, dust off those flashy neon leg warmers, grab your oversized sunglasses, and tease that hair up high. You're formally invited to the Retro Rewind 80s Extravaganza Miami Nights at Funkadeli!

Get ready to groove to the rad 80s beats curated by DJ selectas Turner and Thee Baron, masters of synth-tastic hits, funky disco tunes, iconic power ballads, and hair metal anthems. The party begins at 9.30pm. No cover charge, just 80s vibes all around!

Fri June 21, from 9.30pm; Free Entry

Funkadeli, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu, Jing'an District 富民路291号，近长乐路

Friday & Saturday



Short Shorts Skate Party @ RIINK

Short Shorts Skate Party is back! Hairy or not, time to show off those legs!

DJ Shelter & DJ FLYZ will be pumping the hottest beats while you roll on a neon-lit dance floor.

Free shot for those who wear shorts. Bar and kitchen open till late. Drink discounts for a big group!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat June 21 & 22, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Bollywood Soiree @ La Suite



The weekend is here, head to La Suite and join in the amazing Bollywood Soiree party!

Put on your most shining outfit and dance to the beat of the music for a sparkling night of fantasy.

Fri & Sat June 21 & 22, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday

Día E - Spanish Day Celebration

An open house event dedicated to celebrating the Spanish language, with the collaboration of the consulates of Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela, ProChile, and institutions belonging to the Yo Hablo Español club, as well as booths from each country where you can get information.

Enjoy a program of exceptional activities, with performances, tastings of typical foods, and dance and language workshops.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the love for the Spanish language, with more than 500 million speakers worldwide!



Sat June 22, 11am-6.30pm; Free Entry

Miguel de Cervantes Library, 208 Anfu Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu, Xuhui District 安福路208号，近乌露木齐中路

An Intro to Finance for Dads @ Geneva



You're a big boy now, Dad. Time for some fiscal responsibility.

Sat June 22, 1pm

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

1 Year Anniversary @ Zeitgeist Bites

Zeitgeist Bites turns one, with two free kegs of beer from 3pm, live music from the Wonderbrass and drinks deals all night.

Sat June 22, from 3pm

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, Nr. 1361, C2-158 Xiewei Road, Xujing Town, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158

SUPERNOVA Summer Festival @ W Shanghai



Get ready for an unforgettable evening as W Shanghai presents legendary summer festival, SUPERNOVA.

This spectacular event features international headliner DJ VONDA7 from Poland, bringing her electrifying beats to Shanghai.

Alongside her, six of Shanghai's top DJs will be spinning tracks, creating a dynamic and diverse musical experience.

Adding to the excitement, two live percussionist will infuse the night with energetic rhythms, ensuring the dance floor stays alive.

Situated on W Shanghai's stunning rooftop, SUPERNOVA offers breathtaking views of the city's iconic skyline, making it the ultimate party destination.

For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779

Sat June 22, 4pm-Midnight; RMB168-218, includes one drink

WooBar, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu, Hongkou District 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

I nkwell’s VISIONS : Zine Launch Reading @ I Love Shanghai



The Inkwell creative writing group is launching their literary zine, VISIONS, featuring literary work from Inkwell writers here in Shanghai and other cities in China.

Out-of-towners from Shenzhen, Ningbo, Beijing and more will be coming to Shanghai and sharing their zine work (poetry, fiction, and nonfiction) on the mic.

They’re also giving out free zines at the event!

Sat June 22, 7pm; Free Entry

I Love Shanghai, 3/F, 1788 Xinzha Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 新闸路1788号3楼, 近胶州路

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits.

There will also be a warm up show by Aussie bluesman Dave Stone from 7.30pm.

This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat June 22, 7.30pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

'Indonesian Prince of Ska' Denny Frust @ Modern Sky Lab



Trash A Go-Go is Shanghai's premier tribute brand to vintage rock n' schlock: all things loud, vintage, and COOL.

For the second major event of the resuscitated Trash A Go-Go, 'Tropical Monsters,' they're going ska!

Trash A Go-Go is proud to invite out from Jakarta one of Asia's greatest ska artists and his full band.

Denny Frust first emerged as the singer in Indonesian band Monkey Boots, mixing a soulful coo with populist energy.

As a solo artist, he's become an undeniable working class hero, crowd surfing his tattooed frame as he island-hops.

Now, he comes to China for the first time.

Sat June 22, 11pm-2am; RMB150

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu, Hongkou District 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

Sunday



IPWS Wellness Day @ Community Studio

Discover experts-led workshops on movement, nutrition, breathwork, wellness activities, and inspiring talks to boost your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Sun June 23, 9am-2.30pm; RMB150-600

Community Studio, 526 Jiashan Lu, Suite 208 Xuhui District 嘉善路526号

Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun June 23, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

BURNT @ Tomatito

Head along to Tomatito this Sunday for a BBQ feast like no other, hosted by the one and only Chef Victor Vieira!

Featuring Legendary OG Sexy Chef Willy Trullás, Lucky Lasagna, and Jamie Pea, all firing up the grill and cooking their signature BBQ dishes to perfection. These culinary masters are ready to dazzle your taste buds.

To keep things sizzling, Danica will be shaking things up at the drink station, serving up refreshing cocktails powered by Peddlers Gin.

No epic BBQ is complete without some groovy beats, so they've got DJ Marcos Godoy spinning tunes to keep the vibe just right.

Gather your friends, and come hungry. This is one BBQ extravaganza not to be missed!

Sun June 23, from 12pm

Tomatito, 3/F, W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu, Huangpu District 湖滨路168号无限极荟购物中心3楼W08-10, 近济南路

Funky Brunch @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious & TouJAM present its first 'Funky Brunch' collaboration, a concept pairing food, music, and culture.

This first Funky Brunch highlights the spice of Caribbean culture. At the top of the menu are jerk tacos, mixing Tacolicious's signature recipe with Suka Suka Jerk Sauce (vegan options available). To help wash-wash it down will be Tacolicious boss Logan's fruity cocktails.

The soundtrack will be provided by 'The Indonesian Prince of Ska' Denny Frust with a special acoustic set, and vinyl DJing from DJ BO & Dubshottas.

Sun June 23, 12.30-8pm

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Kid's Pizza Making Class @ Geneva



Geneva's kid's pizza making classes are back every Sunday in June, and they are absolutely free.

Sun June 23, from 1pm

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Dave Stone @ Cotton's

Head along to the Cotton's villa garden on Sunday for the bluesy sounds of Dave Stone.

Sun June 23, 1-4pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, the Moulin Rouge, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.



READ MORE: Moulin Dream: A 1920s Shanghai Interactive Theater Experience

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun June 23, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Tuesday



We Love Disney Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Disney.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue June 25, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Ongoing

RONG – Lava Sculpture Art Exhibition @ Meou Art Center



Artist Qiu Ren specializes in micro-carving, bamboo carving, stone and lava sculpting.

He melts different stones at a high temperature of 2,000-3,000˚C to alter their original form, color and texture until the stones deform and present many fascinating and fortuitous effects.

The artist then creates imaginative structural relationships and supernatural shapes through assembly of different materials.

The exhibition is jointly organized by German and Chinese curators in support of the artist they share a passion for. It's the first time lava art has been shown to the public.

This one-of-a-kind art form has no history, only the future.

Until June 30, Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm; Free Entry

Meou Art Center, 128 Guanghua Lu, Phase A, 2/F 闵行区光华路128号A栋二层米奥艺术中心

Garden Terrace Afternoon Tea @ The Apartment, Bicester Village Shanghai



Indulge yourself in an unparalleled celebration of taste and elegance at The Apartment’s elevated terrace for a special afternoon tea menu create by 3 Michelin star chef Stefan Stiller and his team.

After enjoying the afternoon you can shop at Bicester Village, which has more than 200+ fashion and lifestyle shops to fill your closet this summer.



Until July 5; RMB348 per person

Bicester Village Shanghai, 88 Shendi Dong Lu, Pudong 申迪东路88号浦东区

Mostly Harmless W Popup @ W Shanghai



From now until July 14, WOOBAR at W Shanghai – The Bund unveils its first popup concept bar, featuring Mostly Harmless co-founder Ezra Star, from the bar ranked 33rd in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023

Guests can enjoy the new and enhanced Gin66 Batch#5 as the base for their cocktails, offering a unique experience without leaving the heart of Shanghai.

Until July 14, 6pm-Midnight; RMB98 a drink

WooBar, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu, Hongkou District 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

21% Off @ Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant



Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, the new venue by the Azul Group in the old Xouk spot in 1000 Trees Mall, is offering 21% off on all a la carte food items from now through the end of July.

READ MORE: Yunnan Classics & Stellar Rooftop at Second Sister by Azul Group

Daily, until July 31

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, 开业酬宾 狂欢派对 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

T+ Ticketing

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World



Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Set in Shanghai, the show follows a young couple's tour around the city. On their journey, they explore the culture, charm and traditions of the city, encountering mesmerizing acrobatic artforms that originate from the history, culture and modern lives of Shanghai. The result is a series of vivid scenes featuring the spirit of China and the soul of Shanghai.

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-1,080. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

Swan Lake @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company.

The performance runs just two nights, Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri & Sat July 5 & 6, 7.15pm; RMB180-880.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

Romeo & Juliet @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

One of the most famous ballets of the twentieth century, Prokofiev's masterpiece Romeo and Juliet broke free from traditional ballet music constraints, revolutionizing the art form.

Now firmly established as a paradigm of ballet, this legendary interpretation of Shakespeare's immortal tragedy continues to serve as a model of true love on stages worldwide, with its highly condensed yet deeply emotive score.

As if all that were not enough, it also features 'Dance of the Knights' – without doubt one of the most bangin' tunes in ballet history.

This is your chance to see it in Shanghai, performed by the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company, some of the finest dancers in the world.

The one-off performance will take place on Sunday July 7, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Sun July 7, 2pm; RMB180-880.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC



Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre

Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Well it's time to get excited, as Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is on its way to Shanghai.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius – known only as the Phantom – who haunts a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé́ and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.





With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late, great international theater designer Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Currently only being shown here and on the West End in London, the full tour cast will be in Shanghai, starring internationally renowned musical theater performers.

If you see only one show in Shanghai this year, make it this one.

The Phantom of the Opera runs in Shanghai from August 24 to October 2, with the first round of tickets for the shows from August 24 to September 21 already sold out.

The second round of tickets, for the shows from September 22 to October 2, are now on sale – scan the QR code to get yours now and avoid missing out.

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Jun 20, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jun 21, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jun 22, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jun 22, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Jun 27, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Jun 28, 8pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

