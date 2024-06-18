7 Pet-Friendly Malls to Hang Out with Your Furry Friends

In Guangzhou, more and more shopping malls are welcoming customers with their pets, so now you can enjoy shopping and dining with your furry companions!

However, it's important to note that Guangzhou's subway and public transport systems currently do not allow pets, so you'll need to choose pet-friendly transportation options to visit the following recommended malls.

Here are eight highly recommended pet-friendly malls in Guangzhou, brought to you by That's Guangzhou:



Tianhe District



igc Mall

During specific pet events, pets are allowed indoors at IGC Mall, but we currently recommend enjoying the outdoor plaza or the igc Chill Pets Garden area on the L6 floor of the mall.



Special Requirements:

Pets must be on a leash at all times while in outdoor spaces and can walk in public areas, but owners must clean up after them.

Address:

No.222 Xingmin Road, Tianhe igc广州天汇广场，天河区兴民路222号

Parc Central



Parc Central allows small dogs to enter if they are in a pet carrier or stroller, and the mall offers pet stroller rentals with a deposit and has dedicated pet-friendly elevators, with cafes and dessert shops in the outdoor area welcoming pets.



Special Requirements:

Each customer may bring only one small pet (shoulder height not exceeding 40cm), which must be held or placed in a stroller indoors. Click here for more details.

Address:

No.218 Tianhe Road, Tianhe 天环广场，天河区天河路218号

Grandview Mall



Grandview Mall occasionally hosts pet festivals, attracting pet owners for shopping sprees, and the mall has numerous pet product stores, with a focus on cat items.



Special Requirements:

Pets must be on a leash in public areas and in a pet stroller at other times, and owners must clean up after them.

Address:

No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe 正佳广场，天河区天河路228号

Fashion Tianhe Plaza



Located in the underground shopping area of Tianhe Sports Center, this plaza welcomes even medium and large dogs without strict size restrictions, and most shops are pet-friendly.



Special Requirements:

Pets must be on a leash at all times, and they can walk in public areas, but owners must clean up after them.

Address:

No.299 Tianhe Road, Tianhe 天河时尚购物广场，天河区天河路299号地下

Taikoo Hui



Pets must be held or placed in a stroller while inside the mall, and pets can roam freely in shops and on the outdoor terrace, where some restaurants welcome pets for dining.



Special Requirements:

Pets must be in a stroller or held indoors, while leashed pets can walk in outdoor areas.

Address:

No.383 Tianhe Road, Tianhe 太古汇，天河区天河路383号

Panyu District



Panyu Teemall



This mall is very pet-friendly, offering pet stroller rentals (with a deposit), and some indoor restaurants allow pets, while the spacious outdoor areas are perfect for a stroll with your furry friends.



Special Requirements:

Small pets are allowed indoors if they are in a stroller or held, while leashed pets can walk in outdoor areas.

Address:

No.366 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu 番禺天河城，番禺区汉溪大道东366号

Four Seas Walk



Most of the shops here are outdoors, and almost all restaurants have outdoor seating where you can dine with your pets.



Special Requirements:

Pets must be in a stroller or held in indoor public areas, while leashed pets can walk in outdoor areas.

Address:

No.390 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu 番禺四海城，番禺区汉溪大道东390号

Enjoy your outings with your pets at these wonderful locations!



Where else would you recommend for a lovely shopping time with your furry friends? Let us know in the comments below!

[Cover image via BFC Shanghai]

