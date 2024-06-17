  1. home
  2. Articles

Tax Free Shopping in the Heart of Shanghai

By Sponsored, June 17, 2024

0 0

Exciting news, shoppers of Shanghai! Previously, travelers could only claim their tax refunds on departure at Shanghai’s international airports. 

Now, Plaza 66 has introduced its very own tax free shopping, with immediate refunds – in cash! – and it couldn't be any simpler.

IMG_9900_1.jpg

A luxury lifestyle landmark in Shanghai, Plaza 66 is located on world-famous West Nanjing Lu, in the heart of downtown Jing'an District. Boasting five floors of luxury brands, it is a veritable shoppers' paradise.

IMG_9196_1.jpg

IMG_9310_1.jpg

IMG_9341_1.jpg

IMG_9167_1.jpg

Participating stores and brands in Plaza 66's 'Buy & Tax Refund' scheme include...

Alaia, Baby Dior, Balenciaga, Balmain, Berluti, Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, Brunello Cucinelli, Buccellati, Bvlgari, Celine, Cartier, Chanel, Chaumet, Canali, Chopard, Christofle, De Beers, Dior, Diptyque, Delvaux, Fendi, Fendi Kids, Fred, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Hermès Puiforcat Saint-Louis, Hublot, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Jimmy Choo, John Lobb, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Loro Piana, Lanvin, Loro Piana Kids, Moncler, Moncler Kids, Mulberry, Montblanc, Moynat, Pomellato, Panerai, Piaget, Puyi, Roger Vivier, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Tods, Tasaki, Versace, Valentino, Valextra, Van Cleef & Arpels.

Let's take a look at how it all works.

Who is eligible for the 'Buy & Tax Refund' service?

  • Foreign nationals (tourists and residents alike), as well as those from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, with valid passport or ID

  • Travelers staying in the Chinese mainland for no more than 183 consecutive days

  • Those departing from one of Shanghai's two international airports within 17 days (inclusive)

  • Those spending between RMB500 and RMB110,000

Essentially, you don't need to be a tourist – as long as you will not have been in China for more than 183 consecutive days on your next departure, and you have a trip abroad coming up in the next 17 days, you are eligible.

It's perfect for spoiling yourself with some pre-travel retail therapy or purchasing gifts for family and friends you are planning to visit.

'Buy & Tax Refund' in 3 Simple Steps

Step 1

Provide your valid passport (Foreigners) or ID (Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan).

IMG_9347_1.jpg

Step 2

Fill out the refund application form for overseas visitors.

IMG_9372_1.jpg

Step 3

Provide your VAT invoice.

IMG_9385_1.jpg

Claiming that cash back... immediately

After receiving your invoice and tax free shopping form (or forms – feel free to splurge), head to B2 in Plaza 66 for the next 'Buy & Tax Refund' steps.

IMG_9394_1.jpg

IMG_9451_1.jpg

IMG_9542_1.jpg

Step 1

Present your pre-authorized credit card:

  • UnionPay Dual Currency Credit Card

  • Mastercard

  • JCB

Step 2

Make sure the value of the goods is between RMB500-110,000*

*If the value exceeds RMB110,000, you need to process the tax refund at your port of departure.

IMG_9774_1.jpg

Step 3

Confirm the actual tax refund amount for the goods and swipe your credit card to make a pre-authorization guarantee.

Step 4

Fill out the 'Departure Tax Refund Facilitation Service Notification' and ‘Bank of China Limited Overseas Traveler Departure Business Personal Information Authorization.'

IMG_9785_1.jpg

Step 5

Collect the tax refund cash in advance.

Step 6

You must depart from a Shanghai airport within 17 days (inclusive).

plane-china.jpg

And that's it.

No hidden mafan.

That really, truly is all there is to it.

All that's left to decide is what to spend that bonus cash on!

Plaza 66, 1266 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu, Jing'an District 南京西路1266号, 近陕西北路

more news

FREE! Hainan Coffee: The Tropical Treasure of the East

FREE! Hainan Coffee: The Tropical Treasure of the East

For coffee aficionados, Hainan represents an exciting new frontier.

FREE! Guangdong Coffee: The Uncharted Flavor Frontier

FREE! Guangdong Coffee: The Uncharted Flavor Frontier

For coffee enthusiasts, Guangdong presents a fresh and exciting frontier.

FREE! Exploring Yunnan Coffee: A Hidden Gem of the East

FREE! Exploring Yunnan Coffee: A Hidden Gem of the East

Discover the charm of Yunnan coffee!

FREE! Uncover the Fascinating Origins of Your Daily Brew

Grab your FREE coffee vouchers now and embark on your own coffee odyssey!

FREE GIFT! Exploring the Enigmatic Charm of Mandheling Coffee

Discover the mysterious and diverse world of coffee!

Discover a British School in the Heart of Shanghai

Britannica International School Shanghai delivers the best of British education.

A Free Family Movie Day for Everyone!

An enormously fun movie, 'Turning Red' is original, heartfelt, comic, and completely relatable.

CRUSH Wine Festival is Back at Shanghai Xintiandi...& It's FREE!

Uncorked Adventures Exploring the Heart of Wine Culture

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

8 Special Deals This June for That's Foodies

China Announces 1st Astronauts from Hong Kong & Macao

JW Marriott Muskoka Hosts Canada Day Music Festival

32 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Travel Gossip: China Announces Visa-Free Travel for Australia

Travel Gossip: China Announces Visa-Free Travel for Australia

Tax Free Shopping in the Heart of Shanghai

Tax Free Shopping in the Heart of Shanghai

32 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

32 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

11 More Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

11 More Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

Here's Your Last Chance to Dragon Boat Race in Shenzhen

Here's Your Last Chance to Dragon Boat Race in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives