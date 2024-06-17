Tax Free Shopping in the Heart of Shanghai

Exciting news, shoppers of Shanghai! Previously, travelers could only claim their tax refunds on departure at Shanghai’s international airports.

Now, Plaza 66 has introduced its very own tax free shopping, with immediate refunds – in cash! – and it couldn't be any simpler.

A luxury lifestyle landmark in Shanghai, Plaza 66 is located on world-famous West Nanjing Lu, in the heart of downtown Jing'an District. Boasting five floors of luxury brands, it is a veritable shoppers' paradise.





Participating stores and brands in Plaza 66's 'Buy & Tax Refund' scheme include...

Alaia, Baby Dior, Balenciaga, Balmain, Berluti, Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, Brunello Cucinelli, Buccellati, Bvlgari, Celine, Cartier, Chanel, Chaumet, Canali, Chopard, Christofle, De Beers, Dior, Diptyque, Delvaux, Fendi, Fendi Kids, Fred, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Hermès Puiforcat Saint-Louis, Hublot, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Jimmy Choo, John Lobb, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Loro Piana, Lanvin, Loro Piana Kids, Moncler, Moncler Kids, Mulberry, Montblanc, Moynat, Pomellato, Panerai, Piaget, Puyi, Roger Vivier, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Tods, Tasaki, Versace, Valentino, Valextra, Van Cleef & Arpels.

Let's take a look at how it all works.



Who is eligible for the ' Buy & Tax Refund' service ?

Foreign nationals (tourists and residents alike), as well as those from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, with valid passport or ID

Travelers staying in the Chinese mainland for no more than 183 consecutive days

Those departing from one of Shanghai's two international airports within 17 days (inclusive)

Those spending between RMB500 and RMB110,000

Essentially, you don't need to be a tourist – as long as you will not have been in China for more than 183 consecutive days on your next departure, and you have a trip abroad coming up in the next 17 days, you are eligible.

It's perfect for spoiling yourself with some pre-travel retail therapy or purchasing gifts for family and friends you are planning to visit.

' Buy & Tax Refund' in 3 Simple Steps

Step 1

Provide your valid passport (Foreigners) or ID (Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan).



Step 2

Fill out the refund application form for overseas visitors.

Step 3

Provide your VAT invoice.

Claiming that cash back... immediately

After receiving your invoice and tax free shopping form (or forms – feel free to splurge), head to B2 in Plaza 66 for the next 'Buy & Tax Refund' steps.



Step 1

Present your pre-authorized credit card:

UnionPay Dual Currency Credit Card

Mastercard

JCB

Step 2

Make sure the value of the goods is between RMB500-110,000*

*If the value exceeds RMB110,000, you need to process the tax refund at your port of departure.

Step 3

Confirm the actual tax refund amount for the goods and swipe your credit card to make a pre-authorization guarantee.

Step 4

Fill out the 'Departure Tax Refund Facilitation Service Notification' and ‘Bank of China Limited Overseas Traveler Departure Business Personal Information Authorization.'

Step 5

Collect the tax refund cash in advance.

Step 6

You must depart from a Shanghai airport within 17 days (inclusive).

And that's it.

No hidden mafan.

That really, truly is all there is to it.

All that's left to decide is what to spend that bonus cash on!

Plaza 66, 1266 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu, Jing'an District 南京西路1266号, 近陕西北路