11 More Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

Acorn Scouts Summer Camp 2024

Give your kids a summer FREE of electronic devices!



Acorn Scouts succeeds where so many educational institutions fail. They inculcate the 'Ultimate Education Trifecta' in urban children: English, Virtues, and Nature.

What does that mean? lt means that...



1. They listen, speak, read, and write all English, all day!

2. They instruct explicitly and practice daily 75+ virtues!

3. They explore the outdoors in nature 3+ hours every day!

What are the 12 Core Activities at SUMMER CAMP?

STEAM, English, PE, Field Trips, Cooking, Nature, Life Skills, Pure Fun, Music, Art & Crafts, Gardening, and Tool Time!

Who designs programs with Acorn Scouts?

Mr. Michael Ford: Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Pennsylvania, 20+ years teaching Literature & Philosophy in China, Eagle Scout, USA Army Veteran, and professional musician!

Age:

Acorns: 4-5 years old*

Saplings: 6-7 years old*

Oak Trees: 8-14 years old*

*Approximation. Actual placement done by maturity level, English level, critical thinking skills, experience at Acorn Scouts, and age.

Date:

Week 1:July 1-5

Week 2:July 8-12

Week 3: July 15-19

Week 4: July 22-26

Week 5: July 29-Aug 2

Week 6: Aug 5-9

Week 7: Aug 12-16

Week 8: Aug 19-23

Week 9: Aug 26 -30

Time: 9am-4pm

Price:

1 Week: RMB4,500/week

2 Weeks: RMB4,400/week

3 Weeks+: RMB3,900/week

Location: 222 Yehui Rd, #76, Zhaoxiang Town, Qingpu District, Shanghai 上海市青浦区赵巷业辉路222弄76号

Contact:

Call 139 1691 5711, 153 0088 7235, or simply scan the QR codes below...

Parents Testimonials:

"Thank you for giving Kyle a great summer!" — Father of Kyle (age 5)

"A big improvement for Chrison during three weeks in here, and gratitude for every teacher of your team, see you at next camp." — Mother of Chrison (age 9)

“You’re a magician! l told Perry so many times, but he never did it. Now after your study of 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose, Refuse' he is running around at home turning all the lights off! Thank you!” — Mother of Perry (age 12)

BodyLab Dance Center

Hip Hop & Jazz Summer Camp

During the Hip-Hop & Jazz Camp, students will delve into the foundations of hip-hop, popping, breaking, K-pop, and jazz.

All techniques acquired will be seamlessly integrated into a comprehensive dance routine, which participants will have the opportunity to showcase at the culmination of this summer camp.

Age: 7-9 years old & 10-12 years old

Date:



Season 1: June 24-July 5

Season 2: July 1-12

Season 3: July 15-26

Season 4: July 29-Aug 2

Season 5: Aug 5-16

Season 6: Aug 19-23

7-9 years old:

Time: 10am-12 noon

Price: 2,000*/week

10-12 years old:

Time: 1-4pm

Price: 3,000*/week

Location: BodyLab, No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu, Pudong District 张杨路1550弄3号1楼, 近民生路

Contact: See below

*Early bird discount: register before June 15 and get 5% off; register for 2 weeks and get an additional 10% off

Rhythmic Gymnastics Summer Camp

Rhythmic Gymnastics is a beautiful and elegant sport demanding strength, flexibility, agility, and a combination of technical precision and artistic creativity.



It offers a unique blend of music, movement, and apparatus that challenges students to discover their bodies capabilities. Hand apparatuses such as ball, ribbon, hoop, rope, and clubs are used.

Rhythmic Gymnastics Summer Camp includes professional competition training and Regular camp. Experienced certified gymnastics coaches will be focused on enhancing body strength and flexibility, refining coordination, honing apparatus handling skills, and instructing participants in new dance routines.

Regular Camp



Age: 7-9 years old & 10-12 years old

Date:



Season 1: June 24-July 5

Season 2: July 1-12

Season 3: July 15-26

Season 4: July 29-Aug 2

Season 5: Aug 5-16

Season 6: Aug 19-23

4-6 years old:

Time: 10.15am-12.15pm

Price: 2,000*/week

7-9 years old:

Time: 9am-12 noon

Price: 3,000*/week

9-15 years old:



Time: 1-4pm

Price: 3,000*/week

*Early bird discount: register before June 15 and get 5% off; register for 2 weeks and get an additional 10% off

Competition Camp

Age: 6-12 years old

Date:



Season 1: June 24-July 5

Season 2: July 1-12

Season 3: July 15-26

Season 4: Aug 5-16





Time: 9am-12 noon



Price:

RMB6,600*/2 weeks, 3 hours per day

RMB13,200*/2 weeks, 6 hours per day

RMB13,200*/4 weeks, 3 hours per day

RMB26,400*/4 weeks, 6 hours per day



*Early bird discount: register before June 15 and get 5% off; register for 2 seasons and get an additional 5-10% off

Location:

BodyLab , 70 Weifang Lu, by Pucheng Lu, Pudong District 潍坊西路70号, 浦城路

BodyLab FOR Location, FOR A310, No. 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 杨高中路2108号天物空间3楼 A310, 近芳甸路

Contact: See below

BodyLab Summer Camp @ Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong



BodyLab is also honored and proud to announce its collaboration with Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong (although non-Dulwich students are, of course, also very welcome).

BodyLab dedicated gymnastics coaches will focus on enhancing body strength and flexibility, refining coordination, honing apparatus handling skills, and instructing participants in new dance routines.

During the Jazz & Hip Hop Camp, students will delve into the foundations of hip hop, popping, breaking, K-pop and jazz.

All techniques acquired will be seamlessly integrated into a comprehensive dance routine, which participants will have the opportunity to showcase at the culmination of each summer camp.

Registration is now open for various levels, catering to ages 6 to 12, with half day and whole day options.

For the whole day option, your child can choose a unique program together with BodyLab partner Little Medical School (LMS) – let your kids build confidence, learn new skills of dance or rhythmic gymnastics and some basics knowledge of medicine.

Age: 6-12 years old

Date: July 1-Aug 16

Half Day Camp

Hip Hop & Jazz:

Time: 10am-12 noon

Price: RMB4,400*/2 weeks

Rhythmic Gymnastics:

Time: 1-4pm

Price: RMB6,600*/2 weeks

*Early bird discount: register before June 1 and get 10% off

Whole Day Camp

Hip Hop & Jazz:



Time: 10am-4pm

Price: RMB4,300/week, includes lunch

Rhythmic Gymnastics:

Time: 9am-4pm

Price: RMB4,600/week, includes lunch

Location: Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu, by Biyun Lu, Pudong District 蓝桉路266号, 近碧云路

Contact: For all of the above camps...

Sign Up Now

Max BodyLab 1812 116 8334

Follow BodyLab – Official WeChat

FD Academy 2024 Summer Soccer Camp





FD Academy 2024 Summer Soccer Camp is aimed at both boy and girl players aged between 4-16 years old. It is a unique opportunity to continue growing and improving as a player.

The camp is the right choice for players who want to improve their game and thus be more confident on the pitch with or without the ball. They will also have fun and get to know new teammates.

The camp curriculum is player-focused and FD Academy's experienced and dedicated coaches will be there by your child’s side guiding and offering them advice to improve their game.

Players will be exposed to various training equipment and drills to challenge each player and get them to the next level.

Throughout training sessions, players are encouraged to continually strive to develop FD Academy’s core values: Family, Excellence, Passion, Competitiveness, Integrity, Discipline, Respect, Leadership, Humility, and Responsibility.

Age: 4-6 & 7-16 years old



Date:

Week 1: June 24-28

Week 2: July 1-5

Week 3: July 8-12

Week 4: July 15-19

Week 5: July 22-26

Week 6: July 29-Aug 2

Time:

4-6 years old 4-5.30pm

7-18 years old 4-6pm

Price:

Junior Group: 4-6 years old RMB1000/week

Senior Group: 7-16 years old RMB1,400/week

Location: Mingdu Sports Park, 620 Hong Song Dong Lu 名都足球城, 红松东路620号

Contact: Scan the QR code on the poster above

FD Academy Residential Training Camp



FD Academy Residential Training Camp's program curriculum is uniquely designed to offer intense and high-level soccer training and fitness training. This is coupled with other educative and fun activities.

The time to train hard and play hard while having fun is here. Your child will leave the camp with new set of skills that will improve his performance as a player and, more importantly, as a person.

Why Sign Up?



This is a great opportunity for your child to learn through different soccer drills, scrimmages, and friendly games against local teams.

Each day, players will go through the carefully prepared curriculum, including technical and tactical skills sessions, strength, speed, agility work, small-sided play, and full-sided matches.

Sessions are run by FD Academy's highly qualified and experienced coaching team.

Furthermore, your child will expand his or her social skills, develop lifelong skills, grow more independent, and be resilient.

Your child will unplug from technology, taking a break from the TV and phone, and spend their day engaging more with their surroundings.

Most importantly, they will meet and make new friends; the camp’s training and fun activities will naturally bring them together.

The camp is held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, at Hangzhou Xiaoshan Sports Center.

Age: 9-18 years old

Date: July 14-20

Time: Overnight Camp – 7 days, 6 nights

Price: RMB7,250

Camp price includes...

Accommodation

Meals (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner)

All Camp Activities

Camp Uniform Kits (1 t-shirt, 2 sets of soccer jerseys, socks)

Bag & Bottle

Insurance

Camp Certificate, Medal & Souvenir

It does not include any personal consumption and transportation to and from the camp location. Transportation will be organized for campers interested.

Location: Hangzhou Xiaoshan Sports Center

Xiaoshan Sports Centre Stadium, which served as the competition venue for football during the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, is located within the Xiaoshan Sports Center.



The center has a sports stadium, gymnasium, swimming and fitness center, and indoor tennis court.

Contact: Scan the QR code on the poster above

Lime Dance

Master the basics of musical dance

Learn basic elements of different dance styles according different camps, including ballet, hip hop, k-pop, latin and contemporary, develop technical skills that will help in dancing

Learn a piece of choreography which at the end of the camp will professionally filmed, with detailed selection of outfit for each child!

READ MORE: 5 Amazing Summer Dance Camps by Lime



Teens' K-pop



Age: 9-15 years old

Date: July 15-19 & 22-26

Time: 1.30-4.30pm

Teens' Comtemporary

Age: 9-15 years old

Date: July 1-5

Time: 1.30-4.30pm

Kids' Hip Hop

Age: 6-9 years old

Date: July 22-26 & July 29-Aug 2

Time: 1.30-4.30pm

Kids' Latin

Age: 5-8 years old

Date: July 8-12 & 15-19

Time: 1.30-4.30pm

Kids Ballet

Age: 5-8 years old

Date: July 29-Aug 2

Time: 1.30-4.30pm





Price: RMB3,600*/week

*Early Bird RMB3,100 before June 15; Sign up for two camps RMB2,600/week

Location: 6B, 8 Ruijin Yi Lu, by Julu Lu 瑞金一路8号6B，近巨鹿路

Contact: Scan the QR below

Sunrise International Kindergarten Summer Program



Sunrise International Kindergarten offers a bilingual (English/Chinese) summer program with a mix of fun, learning, creative and enriching activities and experiences!

Content:

Daily phonics lesson

Daily Theme lesson

Creative crafts

Water fun activities

Field trips

Yoga / Kungfu

Parties

And much more…

Weekly Themes:

Pirates & Mermaids

Music Fest

Circus Fun

Artists Inspiration

Magical Creatures

Like Superheroes

Disney World

Jungle Safari

Age: 18 months to 6 years old



Date: July 1- Aug 23

Time: 8am-4pm*

Price: RMB3,296/week

Location: No. 2, Lane 9, Hengshan Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu

Contact: 6466 5309 or sunik@sunriseik.com

*Possibility of half day for toddlers only

Summer Tennis Camp



Tennisline has just launched registration for their Tennis Summer Camp suitable for kids aged 4 to 12 years old!

This tennis camp is based on the ITF curriculum and is led by qualified foreign coaches in a circuit type games sense format, involving a great variety of drills to maximize enjoyment and involvement. This summer camp consists of 9 weeks starting from Jul 1 till Aug 30 and takes place every day from Monday to Friday 9-11am. A complimentary welcome bag, individual progress report & diploma for each kid, Low student-to-coach ratio; rackets are provided too!

Age: 4-12 years old

Date:

Week 1: July 1-5

Week 2: July 8-12

Week 3: July 15-19

Week 4: July 22-26

Week 5: July 28-Aug 2

Week 6: Aug 5-9

Week 7: Aug 12-16

Week 8: Aug 19-23

Week 9: Aug 26-30

Time: 9-11am



Price: RMB2,500/week

Location: Tennisline Grand Club, 568 Julu Lu 巨鹿路568号

Contact: Scan the QR on the poster above

Asian Golf Scotland Summer Camp



This summer, Asian Golf Scotland (AGS) is proud to partner with the renowned High Performance Golf Academy from Shanghai to offer an exclusive golf camp for young enthusiasts.

Set in the historic and breathtaking St. Andrews, this is your child’s chance to learn from the best, including Canadian PGA professional Todd Spring.

What makes AGS camp so special:

World-Class Instruction : Receive unparalleled coaching from top-tier golf professionals

Immersive Experience : Dive into the heritage of golf at its very birthplace and gain lifelong skills

Global Friendships: Meet and connect with peers from across the globe who share the same passion for golf

AGS are nearing the end of their registration period though, and spots are filling up fast, so this is the final call for applications – don’t let your child miss out on this incredible summer filled with learning, improvement, and fun.

Experience golfing excellence this summer at St. Andrews – where champions are made!

Age: 8-18 years old

Date: July 5-18

Location: The legendary courses of St. Andrews, Scotland!

Contact: Add AGS director Daniel McParland’s WeChat by scanning the QR below...

Awesome Summer Camp







The 14th Annual Awesome Summer Camp is back for another summer of fun and learning!

The camp is for children between the ages of 2-6 years. They'll have a ton of fun with experienced camp leaders working on important educational, physical and mental skills with a play-based approach.

The daily program has elements of sports, team building, arts & crafts, science, English, Chinese, math and self-learning implemented throughout the program.

Camp goals:

Create an environment conducive to learning and socializing with new friends

Improve physical and mental abilities through play-based activities

Foster an environment that rewards independent learning

Enhance children's appreciation of arts, music, drama, dance, sports and more

Create a bilingual, caring environment to help develop awesome international learners

Over the summer, the curriculum is broken down to weekly fun and exciting themes so parents can pick and choose the weeks they want to join without little ones feeling like they're missing out.

Lunch and morning and afternoon snacks are provided in the fee, while nap time is available for those that need.

Age: 2-6 years old

Date: June 17-Aug 30

Time: 8.30am-3.30pm

Price: RMB3,500/week

Location: Shanghai Town & Country Club, 46 Luding Lu, by YunLing Dong Lu 上海市普陀区泸定路46号

Contact: Scan the QR below

