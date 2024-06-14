  1. home
  2. Articles

FREE! Hainan Coffee: The Tropical Treasure of the East

By That's Guangzhou, June 14, 2024

0 0

When you hear someone in Hainan say, "Gor Bee (歌碧)," it might sound familiar. 

That's right—it's the local term of endearment for coffee.

When picturing coffee-producing regions, tropical islands may not be the first image that springs to mind. 

Yet, nestled in the South China Sea, Hainan Island is becoming an unexpected yet enchanting player in the coffee world. 

Known for its sandy beaches, tropical climate, and vibrant culture, Hainan is now carving out a niche for its unique coffee production, offering flavors as distinctive as its landscape.

Origin and Cultivation

Hainan's coffee story begins in the early 20th century when the first coffee plants were introduced by overseas Chinese returning from Southeast Asia. 

Hainan-Coffee-Plantation.jpg

In the early 20th century, returning overseas Chinese settlers broke ground and cultivated the land at Xinglong Market by the Sun River in Wanning, planting the first Robusta coffee bean brought back from Malaysia. Photo courtesy of Hainan Daily.

The island's warm, humid climate and fertile volcanic soil proved ideal for coffee cultivation, leading to the establishment of plantations that are now flourishing.

Types of Beans

Fushan-Coffee-in-Wanning.jpgFushan coffee farm in Wanning. Image Courtesy of 万宁发布

Hainan's coffee farms primarily grow Robusta and Arabica varieties, each thriving in different parts of the island:

Robusta

Robust and resilient, these beans are well-suited to Hainan's lower altitudes. 

Robusta from Hainan is known for its strong, earthy flavor with a pronounced bitterness and a heavy body, making it perfect for those who prefer a bold cup of coffee.

Arabica

Grown in the island's higher elevations, Hainan's Arabica beans offer a smoother, more nuanced flavor profile. 

Expect notes of fruit and flowers, moderate acidity, and a clean finish, reflecting the island's diverse microclimates.

Best Ways to Enjoy Hainan Coffee

Xinglong-Roasted-Coffee.jpg

Xinglong Roasted Coffee. Image courtesy of Longyuan Farm Sharing

Espresso

Hainan's robust Robusta beans create a powerful espresso shot. 

The intense flavor and rich crema are perfect for those seeking a strong caffeine kick.

Pour Over

Highlight the delicate flavors of Hainan's Arabica beans with a pour-over brew. 

The slow, controlled extraction process brings out the fruity and floral notes, offering a refined coffee experience.

Cold Brew

Steep coarsely ground coffee in cold water for 12-24 hours to achieve a smooth, mellow drink with subtle sweetness and low acidity, ideal for hot, sunny days.

Café Latte

Combine the boldness of Hainan's Robusta with steamed milk to create a creamy, indulgent latte. 

The milk softens the coffee's bitterness, resulting in a balanced and enjoyable drink.

Single-Origin Exploration

Each micro-lot tells a story of its unique growing conditions, from the volcanic soils of the lowlands to the misty highlands.

The Future of Hainan Coffee

Hainan-Coffee-Beans-02.jpg

Image courtesy of Hainan Daily

Hainan's coffee industry is on a promising upward trajectory. 

Local farmers and entrepreneurs are increasingly focusing on quality and sustainability, employing organic farming practices and innovative processing techniques to enhance the beans' flavor and appeal. 

Government initiatives and investments are also bolstering the industry, aiming to position Hainan as a key player in China's specialty coffee market.

The island's coffee culture is deeply intertwined with its tourism industry, offering visitors a chance to experience coffee production firsthand. 

Longyuan-Farm-Sharing-Experience.jpgCoffee farm tour experience. Image courtesy of Longyuan Farm Sharing

From plantation tours to coffee tasting sessions, Hainan provides an immersive journey into the world of tropical coffee.

For coffee aficionados, Hainan represents an exciting new frontier. 

FREE!

To help you create special coffee moments, That's Guangzhou is delighted to collaborate with Kafelaku Coffee, offering you incredible gifts to enhance your experience. 

Imagine the aroma of freshly brewed coffee as you peer into the diverse world of coffee.

202402/Kafelaku-Coffee-30-Off-Coupon-for-Coffee-Product.jpg

Kafelaku Coffee: 30% Off Coupon for Coffee Product

202402/Kafelaku-Coffee-50-Off-Coupon-for-Pour-Over-Coffee.jpg

Kafelaku Coffee: 50% Off Coupon for Pour Over Coffee

202402/Kafelaku-Coffee-Buy-1-Get-1-Free-Coupon.jpg

Kafelaku Coffee: Buy 1 Get 1 Free Coupon

Simply add them to your shopping cart for FREE! But act fast, as these offers are limited in quantity. Seize the opportunity to enrich your coffee ritual and embark on a journey of discovery today. 

Hurry, for the magic of coffee awaits!

NOTICE: These coupons entitle you to the following stores: Shamian StoreShamian2.0 StoreTaojin StoreShangxiajiu StoreJinhao Building StoreWuyang Village StoreFour Sea Walk StoreTianhe Telecom Store and Sanyuanli Store.

Kafelaku Coffee

640-11-.jpeg

Since opened in Guangzhou in 2011, Kafelaku Coffee has been with us for more than 12 years. Focusing on high-quality coffee, they brought Kopiluwak coffee to China very early. Over the past decade, they have committed to build a complete industrial chain, from coffee cultivation, coffee roasting to online and offline stores. Kafelaku Coffee developed from the Greater Bay Area and spread all over the country, with multiple stores and products in the CBD of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Providing tasty drink and food, they welcome friends from all over the world to visit their incredible art space.

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Thomas-QR-Code.jpg

[Cover image via Hainan Daily]


Coffee FREE Coffee Culture Hainan Hainan Coffee

more news

FREE! Guangdong Coffee: The Uncharted Flavor Frontier

FREE! Guangdong Coffee: The Uncharted Flavor Frontier

For coffee enthusiasts, Guangdong presents a fresh and exciting frontier.

FREE! Exploring Yunnan Coffee: A Hidden Gem of the East

FREE! Exploring Yunnan Coffee: A Hidden Gem of the East

Discover the charm of Yunnan coffee!

European Culture Street Brings Taste of Europe to Guangzhou

European Culture Street Brings Taste of Europe to Guangzhou

Showcasing the rich cultural diversity, sustainable development, and inclusivity of the European Union.

FREE! Uncover the Fascinating Origins of Your Daily Brew

Grab your FREE coffee vouchers now and embark on your own coffee odyssey!

FEASTCON F&B Culture Festival is This Weekend!

Food, wine, cocktails, keynotes & masterclasses.

FREE GIFT! Exploring the Enigmatic Charm of Mandheling Coffee

Discover the mysterious and diverse world of coffee!

Brewing Global Connections: The 8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival

'World in Cup, Soul in Life.'

A Free Family Movie Day for Everyone!

An enormously fun movie, 'Turning Red' is original, heartfelt, comic, and completely relatable.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

8 Special Deals This June for That's Foodies

Dawn Wong: From Viral Wedding Video to China Comedy Tour

China Announces 1st Astronauts from Hong Kong & Macao

JW Marriott Muskoka Hosts Canada Day Music Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Patent Pending: A Guide to Chinese IP Laws

Patent Pending: A Guide to Chinese IP Laws

Legendary Live Music Venue Yuyintang to Close

Legendary Live Music Venue Yuyintang to Close

8 Special Deals This June for That's Foodies

8 Special Deals This June for That's Foodies

FREE! Hainan Coffee: The Tropical Treasure of the East

FREE! Hainan Coffee: The Tropical Treasure of the East

Travel Gossip: China Grants New Zealand Visa-Free Travel

Travel Gossip: China Grants New Zealand Visa-Free Travel

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives