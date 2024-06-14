T+ Tickets: Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet + More!

Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

Silent Disco @ Rock Bund Historical Building District

Following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco to Shanghai for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled silent disco tour of Shanghai's most famous streets.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming every street corner into a scene of celebration.

Hidden gems of the city will be unlocked, offering a new 360-degree immersive travel experience that brings you closer to your inner self with every step. You’ll never look at Shanghai – or yourself! – the same way again.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets:



RMB280 for 1 person

RMB498 for 2 people

RMB898 for 4 people

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

June 21-July 14

Rock Bund Historical Building District, Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

Swan Lake @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company.

The performance runs just two nights, Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Fri & Sat July 5 & 6, 7.15pm; RMB180-880.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

Romeo & Juliet @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

One of the most famous ballets of the twentieth century, Prokofiev's masterpiece Romeo and Juliet broke free from traditional ballet music constraints, revolutionizing the art form.

Now firmly established as a paradigm of ballet, this legendary interpretation of Shakespeare's immortal tragedy continues to serve as a model of true love on stages worldwide, with its highly condensed yet deeply emotive score.

As if all that were not enough, it also features 'Dance of the Knights' – without doubt one of the most bangin' tunes in ballet history.

This is your chance to see it in Shanghai, performed by the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company, some of the finest dancers in the world.

The one-off performance will take place on Sunday July 7, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Sun July 7, 2pm; RMB180-880.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC



Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre

Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Well it's time to get excited, as Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is on its way to Shanghai.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius – known only as the Phantom – who haunts a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé́ and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.





With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late, great international theater designer Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Currently only being shown here and on the West End in London, the full tour cast will be in Shanghai, starring internationally renowned musical theater performers.

If you see only one show in Shanghai this year, make it this one.

The Phantom of the Opera runs in Shanghai from August 24 to October 2, with the first round of tickets for the shows from August 24 to September 21 already sold out.

The second round of tickets, for the shows from September 22 to October 2, are now on sale – scan the QR code to get yours now and avoid missing out.

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Sun Jun 16, 4.30pm, RMB150



Thu Jun 20, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jun 21, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jun 22, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jun 22, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Jun 27, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Jun 28, 8pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

