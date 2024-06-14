Prokofiev's Ballet Masterpiece 'Romeo & Juliet'

One of the most famous ballets of the twentieth century, Prokofiev's masterpiece Romeo and Juliet broke free from traditional ballet music constraints, revolutionizing the art form.

Now firmly established as a paradigm of ballet, this legendary interpretation of Shakespeare's immortal tragedy continues to serve as a model of true love on stages worldwide, with its highly condensed yet deeply emotive score.

As if all that we not enough, it also features 'Dance of the Knights' – without doubt one of the most bangin' tunes in ballet history.

This is your chance to see it in Shanghai, performed by the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company, some of the finest dancers in the world.

The one-off performance will take place on Sunday July 7, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Sun July 7, 2pm; RMB180-880.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道