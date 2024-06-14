  1. home
Prokofiev's Ballet Masterpiece 'Romeo & Juliet'

By T+ Tickets, June 14, 2024

One of the most famous ballets of the twentieth century, Prokofiev's masterpiece Romeo and Juliet broke free from traditional ballet music constraints, revolutionizing the art form.

Now firmly established as a paradigm of ballet, this legendary interpretation of Shakespeare's immortal tragedy continues to serve as a model of true love on stages worldwide, with its highly condensed yet deeply emotive score.

As if all that we not enough, it also features 'Dance of the Knights' – without doubt one of the most bangin' tunes in ballet history.

This is your chance to see it in Shanghai, performed by the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company, some of the finest dancers in the world.

The one-off performance will take place on Sunday July 7, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Sun July 7, 2pm; RMB180-880.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425近世纪大道

