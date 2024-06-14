Moscow Ballet Company's 'Swan Lake' in Shanghai

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company.

The performance runs just two nights, Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Fri & Sat July 5 & 6, 7.15pm; RMB180-880.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道