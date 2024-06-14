  1. home
  2. Articles

Moscow Ballet Company's 'Swan Lake' in Shanghai

By T+ Tickets, June 14, 2024

0 0

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

1-2.jpg

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Moscow Ballet Company.

The performance runs just two nights, Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB180-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

poster-with-thats-QR-code.jpg

Fri & Sat July 5 & 6, 7.15pm; RMB180-880.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425, 近世纪大道

more news

T+ Tickets: Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet + More!

T+ Tickets: Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet + More!

Not-to-be-missed events

Prokofiev's Ballet Masterpiece 'Romeo & Juliet'

Prokofiev's Ballet Masterpiece 'Romeo & Juliet'

Performed one night only!

T+ Tickets: 50% Off on Swan Lake – Last Call!

T+ Tickets: 50% Off on Swan Lake – Last Call!

Plus more not-to-be-missed events.

50% Off on Russian State Ballet's 'Swan Lake'

Tchaikovsky classic to be performed one night only.

T+ Tickets: Rooftops, Rhapsodies + Swan Lake

Not-to-be-missed events!

Travel Gossip: China Grants New Zealand Visa-Free Travel

Will Australia be next?

T+ Tickets: Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet + More!

Not-to-be-missed events

Prokofiev's Ballet Masterpiece 'Romeo & Juliet'

Performed one night only!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Dawn Wong: From Viral Wedding Video to China Comedy Tour

2 China Restaurants Make World's 50 Best 2024 List

Cathay Pacific to Launch Direct Flights Connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh

China Announces 1st Astronauts from Hong Kong & Macao

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Travel Gossip: China Grants New Zealand Visa-Free Travel

Travel Gossip: China Grants New Zealand Visa-Free Travel

T+ Tickets: Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet + More!

T+ Tickets: Swan Lake, Romeo & Juliet + More!

Prokofiev's Ballet Masterpiece 'Romeo & Juliet'

Prokofiev's Ballet Masterpiece 'Romeo & Juliet'

Moscow Ballet Company's 'Swan Lake' in Shanghai

Moscow Ballet Company's 'Swan Lake' in Shanghai

4 Exciting Dragon Boat Races After Duanwu in Guangzhou

4 Exciting Dragon Boat Races After Duanwu in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives