  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Exciting Dragon Boat Races After Duanwu in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, June 13, 2024

0 0

The Dragon Boat Festival brought us heaps of fun and joy! Did you catch a dragon boat race? If not, don't worry—the dragon boat season is in full swing throughout June!

4-Exciting-Dragon-Boat-Races-After-Duanwu-in-Guangzhou.jpg

Dragon Boat Race in Haizhu. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Here are some thrilling dragon boat races happening in Guangzhou for the remainder of the month:

Tianhe District

Guangzhou International Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament

Date: June 16

Schedule: 

  • 9am - 1pm: Preliminary & Semi Finals

  • 2pm - 4.30pm: Final & Awards Ceremony

Participants: 111 Dragon Boat Teams

Public Viewing Platform: Near the North Gate of Sun Yat-Sen University

Location: Liede River to the Sun Yat-Sen University and Ersha Island sections of the Pearl River 中大北门广场至广州大桥之间的珠江河段

Tianhe Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament

Date: June 29

Details: To be announced

Location: River along Haixinsha Plaza 海心沙广场河段

Liwan District

Huadi River Dragon Boat Parade

Traditional-Dragon-Boat-with-decorations.-Image-by-Billy-Jiang-That-s.jpgTraditional Dragon Boat with decorations. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

This will be the very first dragon boat celebration taking place at Huadi River, Liwan, after decades.

Date: June 15

  • 10am - 11am, Dragon Boat Parade

Participants: 2 Traditional Dragon Boats

Location: Between Dongjiao Bridge and Huadi Jushu Waterway, along Pearl River Piano Park 东漖大桥下方水域至花地河菊树水闸区间(珠江钢琴厂对出的河道水域),长度约1100米

Conghua District

Conghua Dragon Boat Tournament

Date: June 29

Schedule: 

  • 10.30am - 11.30am: Opening Ceremony

  • 2pm - 4pm: Preliminary & Semi Finals

  • 4pm - 6pm: Final & Awards Ceremony

Location: River along Jin Ou Plaza 广州从化金瓯广场

Join in the excitement of these cultural celebrations and witness the thrilling races unfold along the beautiful waterways of Guangzhou!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

Dragon Boat Festival Guangzhou Event Guide

more news

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2023 Guangzhou Guide

19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2023 Guangzhou Guide

MICHELIN Guide Guangzhou 2023 celebrates the exceptional dining scene and culinary talents that make the city a gastronomic destination.

20 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2024 Guangzhou Guide

This year's guide dazzles with 105 extraordinary restaurants!

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

2024 Festival Croisements · Fête de la Musique Launches in Shunde

Mark your calendar: June 21-23 at Shunde OCT Harbour PLUS.

Love is in the Air! Where to Celebrate 520 in Guangzhou

Your love is better than ice cream!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Dawn Wong: From Viral Wedding Video to China Comedy Tour

2 China Restaurants Make World's 50 Best 2024 List

Cathay Pacific to Launch Direct Flights Connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh

China Announces 1st Astronauts from Hong Kong & Macao

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Exciting Dragon Boat Races After Duanwu in Guangzhou

4 Exciting Dragon Boat Races After Duanwu in Guangzhou

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Cathay Group Completes Historic Return of Long-Term Parked Aircraft

Cathay Group Completes Historic Return of Long-Term Parked Aircraft

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Named 2024 Trip.Best Asia 100 Luxury Hotels by Ctrip

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Named 2024 Trip.Best Asia 100 Luxury Hotels by Ctrip

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives