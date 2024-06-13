4 Exciting Dragon Boat Races After Duanwu in Guangzhou

The Dragon Boat Festival brought us heaps of fun and joy! Did you catch a dragon boat race? If not, don't worry—the dragon boat season is in full swing throughout June!
Dragon Boat Race in Haizhu. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Here are some thrilling dragon boat races happening in Guangzhou for the remainder of the month:
Tianhe District
Guangzhou International Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament
Date: June 16
Schedule:
9am - 1pm: Preliminary & Semi Finals
2pm - 4.30pm: Final & Awards Ceremony
Participants: 111 Dragon Boat Teams
Public Viewing Platform: Near the North Gate of Sun Yat-Sen University
Location: Liede River to the Sun Yat-Sen University and Ersha Island sections of the Pearl River 中大北门广场至广州大桥之间的珠江河段
Tianhe Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament
Date: June 29
Details: To be announced
Location: River along Haixinsha Plaza 海心沙广场河段
Liwan District
Huadi River Dragon Boat Parade
Traditional Dragon Boat with decorations. Image by Billy Jiang/That's
This will be the very first dragon boat celebration taking place at Huadi River, Liwan, after decades.
Date: June 15
10am - 11am, Dragon Boat Parade
Participants: 2 Traditional Dragon Boats
Location: Between Dongjiao Bridge and Huadi Jushu Waterway, along Pearl River Piano Park 东漖大桥下方水域至花地河菊树水闸区间(珠江钢琴厂对出的河道水域),长度约1100米
Conghua District
Conghua Dragon Boat Tournament
Date: June 29
Schedule:
10.30am - 11.30am: Opening Ceremony
2pm - 4pm: Preliminary & Semi Finals
4pm - 6pm: Final & Awards Ceremony
Location: River along Jin Ou Plaza 广州从化金瓯广场
Join in the excitement of these cultural celebrations and witness the thrilling races unfold along the beautiful waterways of Guangzhou!
[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]
