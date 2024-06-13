  1. home
Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Named 2024 Trip.Best Asia 100 Luxury Hotels by Ctrip

By That's Shenzhen, June 13, 2024

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen was recently named to the 2024 Trip.Best Asia 100 Luxury Hotels by Ctrip, reflecting the infinite possibilities and refreshing experiences of luxury travel.

Mandarin-Oriental-Shenzhen-02.jpg

As the world's highest Mandarin Oriental hotel, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen offers unrivalled panoramic views of the city's iconic skyline and delights guests with its dynamic surroundings, culinary adventures, exceptional service and world-class luxury experiences as the leading hotel in South China.

Mandarin-Oriental-Shenzhen-04.jpg

'Asia 100 Luxury Hotels' is an authoritative annual list of the best in the global travel industry by Trip.Best annual list of the Ctrip Group and verified by professional experts in global gastronomy and travel. Winners are determined based on the real experiences of users, annual sales results, sustainable quality assurance and distinctive characteristics. The list also includes 30 other industry-defining luxury hotels in China from thousands of hotels across Asia.

202406/Mandarin-Oriental-Shenzhen-05.jpg

A striking architectural landmark, set between two lush and famous 'green' parks (Lotus Hill Park and Bijia Mountain Park) in Shenzhen's central Futian district, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen includes the contemporary-designed The Cube at the foot of a 388m ultrahigh-skyscraper set within the UpperHills complex. The ultra-luxury property consists of 178 spacious suites and guest rooms, each offering breath-taking views of the city, occupying the 67th to 79th floors with sweeping views of Shenzhen's iconic skyline. The Mandarin Club enhances the guest experience with its exclusive ambience and personalised service.

Renowned as a culinary destination, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen houses eight distinctive restaurants and bars, each showcasing exceptional cuisine and providing guests with unforgettable dining experiences. The hotel's signature spa, featuring seven treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art Health Club overlooking the city skyline, and a stunning indoor swimming pool with a 30-meter-high ceiling, further elevate the property's extensive facilities.     

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen looks forward to continuing to delight and inspire its local and global fans at every opportunity.

