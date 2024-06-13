40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl – Part 2!

The Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl is back, taking you through Shanghai's bustling streets, visiting venues full of fun and games, and unlocking a new, exciting way to experience Brooklyn's drinking culture.

Participants will hit three Brooklyn Brewery craft beer specialty bars in one night, enjoying games and prizes at each stop with like-minded party people, and tasting Brooklyn Brewery's unique craft beers.

Brooklyn Brewery Bar Crawl – Part 2!

Brooklyn Brewery Bus Route:

Meeting Point: In front of Found 158, 8pm

First Stop: Revel, 8.50-9.40pm

Second Stop: Latina & Hook, 9.50-10.40pm

Third & Final Stop: Daydaygo, 10.50pm-Midnight

Tickets to the above fun are just RMB128 early bird, which includes a beer at each stop, a Brooklyn Brewery cup, plus lots of games to play along the way.

Those early bird tickets are limited though, so get yours now before the price goes up!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri June 14, from 8pm; RMB128-158

Meeting at Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Thursday

Symbols of Life & Death @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious will be unveiling its first pop-up art exhibit in collaboration with Shanghai Shixi Public High School, showcasing an amazing display of vibrant art from some of the most talented students from grades 10 and 11, who have worked hard over the last semester to put together this exhibit.

They interpret the themes of life and death through colorful flowers and skeletons, which is a staple in Chicano style art.

To celebrate their work and their generous offer, Tacolicious will have a special set menu for students on June 13, featuring two special tacos and a non-alcoholic happy hour from 5pm-6pm.

Come and meet the artists whose work will be hanging on the walls. They’ll also stage a speed art competition where kids and students can compete in coloring our special menus and the winner can win a Tacolicious gift card!

Thu June 13, from 4pm; Free Entry

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Friday



Spanish Gourmet Travel @ Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Spanish Iberian ham and unlimited tapas, together with free-flow Sangria, red and white wines. Gather your squad and enjoy a seafood paella at Albero’s Spanish Gourmet Travel event.

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s signature Spanish restaurant, Albero, serves up vibrant and creative Spanish dishes using the freshest seasonal ingredients, bringing guests an authentic experience of Europe’s most passionate country.

Experience authentic, exquisite food and the profound essence of Spanish culinary culture. Your table awaits you!

Fri June 14, 6-9.30pm; RMB328-498

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号, 近东园路

Aperitivo Toscano @ Bella Vita Bistro

Get ready for an unforgettable evening with DJ Bebo spinning music, Enjoy delicious Tuscan-style snacks from a buffet and indulge in three drinks (wine or cocktails) for just RMB338 per person.

Prefer just the food? The buffet is only RMB198 per person. Single drinks are available at RMB50 per glass.

Don't miss out on this amazing night of music, food, and drinks. Scan the code to RSVP your tickets now and join the fun!

Fri June 14, 6-9.30pm; RMB50-338

Bella Vita Bistro, 318 Tianping Lu, by Huashan Lu 天平路318号, 近华山路

Friday & Saturday

Bonnie & Clyde @ The Pearl



Brace yourselves for an electrifying journey back in time... with a contemporary twist!

The acclaimed team behind The Pearl’s The Greatest Show and Moulin Spectaculiare proudly present a live musical event like no other – Bonnie & Clyde: Taylor’s Version.

The live cabaret production offers a captivating and entertaining experience, plunging audiences into the roaring 1920s, the era of the infamous romantic duo, Bonnie and Clyde, unraveling the legendary tale of the star-crossed lovers, united by their insatiable thirst for adventure and the allure of grand theft.

The show transports the audience into a world of danger, excitement, and romance, recreating the escapades of history's most notorious thieves, all set to the poignant lyrics of Taylor Swift.

Prepare to be enchanted by Taylor Swift's chart-topping hits, reimagined and performed in the lively style of the 1920s, hip hop, punk, and more. This is history retold in the vibrant pulse of a new era, taking audiences on an unforgettable journey through time.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat June 14 & 15, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Secret Temptation @ La Suite



The weekend is here, head to La Suite and join in the sexy Secret Temptation party! Put on your most fashionable outfit and dance to the beat of the music for a sparkling night of fantasy.

Fri & Sat June 15 &16, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Night Owl @ Chez JOJO



Both Chez JOJO venues launch the above 'Night Owl' set menu, for those who want to feast into the evening.

Fri & Sat June 15 & 16, 9.30pm-Midnight; RMB288

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Brews & Goals Beer Festival @ aLa Town

An epic beer festival and Euro Cup football viewing on a giant screen!

Enjoy craft beers, international food, and a kid's area with fun workshops. Try your luck at football games to win awesome prizes, groove to beats from international DJs, and let the kids bounce around in the bouncy castle!

They will broadcast the following Euro Cup football matches:

June 15, 9pm Hungary v Switzerland

June 16, 9pm Poland v Netherlands

Fri June 14, 6-10pm; Free Entry



Sat & Sun June 15 & 16, 3-10pm; Free Entry

aLa Town, 66 Xianfeng Jie, by Jinhui Lu, Minhang District, 先锋街66号, 近金汇路

Xavier Vignon Chateau Neuf du Pape Wine Dinner @ Morton's The Steakhouse





Morton's The Steakhouse has teamed up with Xavier Vignon Chateau Neuf du Pape for the above sumptuous feast.



Fri, Sat & Sun June 14, 15 & 16; RMB788+

Morton's The Steakhouse, IFC Pudong, 4/F, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu, Pudong District 世纪大道8号, 国金中心IFC商场4楼, 近陆家嘴环路

Saturday

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration @ Shanghai American School Puxi



At the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Shanghai, celebrate freedom, unity, and the rich cultural heritage of African Americans, while also fostering a spirit of inclusivity and togetherness among all attendees.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Shanghai

Free to attend – scan the QR code on the poster above to register your attendance now.

Sat June 15, 10am-6pm; Free

Shanghai American School Puxi, 258 Jinfeng Lu, by Beiqing Gonglu, Minhang District 金丰路258号, 近北青公路

Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Market

JS Markets wrap up their season on Saturday at their flagship Jiashan Market venue. Teeming with the product of the season’s most popular craft and fashion vendors as well as new artisan stars, this will be a perfect opportunity to pick up some beautiful gifts for family and friends back home.

There will be plenty of food and beverage to delight your palate as you catch up with friends and enjoy the comfort vibes of Shanghai’s longest running weekend popup market.

Free Entry, Pet Friendly



Sat June 15, 11am-6pm; Free

Jiashan Market, 259 Jiashan Lu 嘉善路259号

Bubble Weekend @ WeWork Hunan Lu

Bubble Weekend hosted by Simple Drinks, is a midsummer spree for bubble heads!

If sodas are the norm every summer, then sparkling wine is a pleasure that adults can jump on – pleasant fruitiness and acidity, and the dense bubbles of carbon dioxide make you tipsy.

In this lively bubble party, they broaden the definition of sparkling wine: from traditional sparkling wine to fruit ciders, to a variety of beers and non-alcoholic sparkling drinks.\

Bubble lovers will find plenty of new drinks and special experiences here for an unforgettable drunken weekend.

In addition to the main booth of Simple Drinks, this year they invite 12 more importers, brands, wineries and more to hold a lively terrace bubble party: ShoFang, tezeTe, Paal, BeerHead, and more… also Cila is bringing good Xi’an snacks!!

Sat June 15, 12-9pm; RMB99, with gift pack and two drinks redeemable at Simple Drinks booth

WeWork, 328 Hunan Lu, by Gaoyou Lu, Xuhui District, 湖南路328号, 近高邮路

VR4Animals @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious are ecstatic to announce a groundbreaking event featuring an exclusive collaboration with 7030: the launch of an **All-Vegan Taco** paired with the unforgettable VR4Animals experience!

Dive into the world of vegan cuisine while stepping into the paws of stray animals through an immersive VR journey.

Sat June 15, 2-4pm; RMB88.88

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

TECHNASIA ft. DAYLIGHT Sky Terrace Party @ Wanda Reign on the Bund



Get ready to elevate your summer experience with Space Panda. As the sun dips below the skyline, join an unforgettable soirée that blends stunning views with pulsating beats.

Legendary headliner DJ TECHNASIA, is poised to take you on a sonic journey like no other, with his eclectic mix of house and techno.



Seven DJs will set the stage on fire, transforming the rooftop into a dance floor like no other. Soak in the panoramic views of the city while dancing the night away in an atmosphere brimming with excitement and euphoria.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat June 15, 3pm-Late; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB148, Door RMB168, includes one drink

Ruiku, 21/F, Wanda Reign on the Bund, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu, Huangpu District, 中山东二路538号上海万达瑞华酒店21楼, 近龙潭路

Epic Oasis – Rooftop Party @ Bellagio Shanghai

Experience Epic Oasis at the luxurious 5-star Bellagio Shanghai!

EPIC – Experience Paradise in the City – offers an unforgettable evening. Revel in the breathtaking Shanghai skyline sunset from a lush, green oasis terrace on the Bund.



Dance the night away with Shanghai's top 5 DJ lineup with 6+ Hours of music and mingle with the city's coolest crowd.

This exclusive event promises an unparalleled evening of vibrant music, incredible views, and a sophisticated atmosphere.

Head along for the ultimate rooftop party and make your night in Shanghai truly epic! The official After Party will be at GNS club from 10.30pm onwards. Free Entry for After Party with Epic Oasis party tickets.

For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779

Sat June 15, 4-10pm; RMB118-354

Bellagio Shanghai, 188 Beisuzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu, Hongkou District 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路

Panda D’Oro Gala Award 2024 @ W Shanghai



The Panda d’Oro Ceremony recognizes companies that have distinguished themselves during the previous year for their investments, growth, innovation (and more) in China.

The companies are awarded by an honorary judging panel appointed by the CICC. There will be 10 award categories, two of which are dedicated to Chinese companies.

Sat June 15, 5.30pm-12.30am; RMB100-1,000

W Shanghai - The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu, Hongkou District, 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路

Euro Cup Party @ RIINK

Head along to RIINK, as women’s football team Catrinas FC brings the ultimate Euro Cup Party!

Get ready to feast on delicious food, amazing drinks and enjoy non-stop soccer action.

Catrinas FC will be with you through the night, and if you manage to score a goal against them, you’ll snag an awesome prize.

Don’t forget to dress up in your finest gear, put on your favorite jersey and get ready for the games.

The party kicks off at 7pm, with DJ FLYZ unleashing the beats to set the dance floor on fire.

And don’t forget to catch the Hungary vs Switzerland game at 9pm and Spain vs Croatia at midnight live!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That's How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That's Shanghai readers ONLY!

Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages Jing'an



Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Sat June 15, from 7pm;

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Bryce Kendall Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from Bryce Kendall at Abbey Road. Expect pop and folk covers from the 60s to the present day.

Sat June 15 & Fri June 21, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Ian Badenhorst: My Life in China @ SpicyComedy Lounge



In his two decades in China, Ian Badenhorst has gone from organizing comedy shows to being in them, with a big headliner show at SpicyComedy Lounge this Saturday.

Ian Badenhorst on Passion, Pain & the Shanghai Comedy Scene

Sat June 15, 7.30pm; RMB188



READ MORE: Ian Badenhorst on Passion, Pain & the Shanghai Comedy Scene

Sat June 15, 7.30pm; RMB188





Sat June 15, 7.30pm; RMB188

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester @ The Pearl

At this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory of Chester Bennington as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat June 15, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

TECHNASIA ft. AFTER DARK @ INS Park



AFTER DARK ft. TECHNASIA at the brand new underground club in INS park, is the official afterparty of Space Panda’s DAYLIGHT Sky Terrace Party at Wanda Reign on the Bund.



With daytime Wanda Rooftop Party wristband you can get free entry instead of door tickets RMB138. Come and check this new venue in prison style to upgrade your nightlife experience.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat June 15, Midnight-Late; RMB138, includes one drink

Dirty House, 4F, INS Park, 109, Yandang Lu, by Sinan Lu, Huangpu District 雁荡路109号, 复兴公园, 进思南路

Saturday & Sunday

El Barrio Chino Latino Festival @ Ruihong Tiandi

Experience the vibrant El Barrio Chino Latino Festival at Ruihong Tiandi Shopping Mall in Xintiandi, the biggest Latin American celebration in Shanghai.

This electrifying event features top Latin music DJs from Shanghai, ensuring the beats keep you moving all day long.

Immerse yourself in an array of entertainment including exhilarating live bands, dazzling samba shows, and a high-energy mega Zumba session.

For family fun, enjoy the captivating clown performances that will delight both kids and adults.

Food lovers are in for a treat, with numerous food and beverage vendors offering a variety of different cuisines.

Indulge in traditional dishes and exotic flavors, creating a culinary journey through the rich and diverse cultures of Latin America.

Quench your thirst with a range of refreshing beverages while exploring the vibrant crafts market showcasing unique handmade treasures.

Don’t miss this unparalleled festival, a true celebration of Latin American spirit in the heart of Shanghai.

Fri & Sat June 15 & 16, 22 & 23, 1-10pm; Free Entry

Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianbao Lu, Hongkou District, 瑞虹路188号，近天宝路

Sunday



Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages Jing'an

Deep Dish is back at Cages Jing'an this Sunday to satisfy your pizza cravings!

Head along to enjoy the classic flavors on offer: Meat Lover, Vegetarian, and Chicken Parmesan, plus Pepperoni Madness.

And don’t miss their brand new special flavor: Sausage & Mushroom Deep Dish Pizza.

Sun June 16, 11am until they sell out

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路

Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun June 16 & 23, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Kid's Pizza Making Class @ Geneva



Geneva's kid's pizza making classes are back every Sunday in June, and they are absolutely free.

Sun June 16, from 1pm

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Dave Stone @ Cotton's

Head along to the Cotton's villa garden on Sunday for the bluesy sounds of Dave Stone.

Sun June 16 & 23, 1-4pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Sunset @ Fotografiska



An afternoon and evening of acoustic performances at Fotografiska.

Sun June 16, 4-6.30pm

Fotografiska, 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu 光复路127号, 近晋元路

Euro 2024 Football Quiz @ El Santo



There is a special Euro 2024 Football Quiz at El Santo at 6pm this Sunday, June 16, followed by three games on their big screens:

9pm Netherlands v Poland

12 Midnight Denmark v Slovenia

3am England v Serbia

The quiz is completely free, and there will be some great prizes on offer. Scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up now.

Sun June 16, 6pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Circle of Sages @ Abbey Road





Shanghai-based writing collective Inkwell is bringing back one of its most popular events, Circle of Sages, a night of serious academic presentations on unconventional topics.

(Keywords may or may not include: eco-eroticism, megalodons, Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear, and so much more).

Head along for an arguably educational and inarguably entertaining evening at Abbey Road, 7pm. on June 16!

Sun June 16, 7pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Tuesday



We Love Movies Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love TV.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue June 18, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Thursday

England Euro 2024 Football Quiz @ El Santo

A quiz focused on the Three Lions through the (is it really ever coming home?) years. The quiz is free and starts at 7pm, ahead of two Group C games: Slovenia v Serbia at 9pm followed England's big clash with Denmark at midnight.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up.

Thu June 20, 7pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Ongoing



Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai @ Shanghai Circus World

Acrobatics, dance, theater and even extreme sports – long-running Shanghai multimedia spectacular Era's second season is in full swing at Shanghai Circus World.



The latest show, Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai, is a collaboration between a French choreography team and Chinese artists, featuring a completely new storyline and scenes, thrilling acrobatic skills, magnificent stage effects and the latest technologies.

Set in Shanghai, the show follows a young couple's tour around the city. On their journey, they explore the culture, charm and traditions of the city, encountering mesmerizing acrobatic artforms that originate from the history, culture and modern lives of Shanghai. The result is a series of vivid scenes featuring the spirit of China and the soul of Shanghai.

Era 2: Spirit of Shanghai is on at the following times:

Mon-Fri, 7.30pm

Sat & Sun, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced RMB380-1,080. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Shanghai Circus World, 2266 Gonghexin Lu, by Guangzhong Xi Lu 共和新路2266号, 近广中西路

21% Off @ Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant



Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, the new venue by the Azul Group in the old Xouk spot in 1000 Trees Mall, is offering 21% off on all a la carte food items from now through the end of July.

Yunnan Classics & Stellar Rooftop at Second Sister by Azul Group

Daily, until July 31

Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, 开业酬宾 狂欢派对 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

Garden Terrace Afternoon Tea @ The Apartment, Bicester Village Shanghai



Indulge yourself in an unparalleled celebration of taste and elegance at The Apartment’s elevated terrace for a special afternoon tea menu create by 3 Michelin star chef Stefan Stiller and his team.

After enjoying the afternoon you can shop at Bicester Village, which has more than 200+ fashion and lifestyle shops to fill your closet this summer.



Until July 5; RMB348 per person

Bicester Village Shanghai, 88 Shendi Dong Lu, Pudong 申迪东路88号浦东区

T+ Ticketing

Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



Broadway Musical 'Chicago' to Make Shanghai Debut!

The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

Silent Disco @ Rock Bund Historical Building District

Following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco to Shanghai for a brand-new adventure!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled silent disco tour of Shanghai's most famous streets.

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming every street corner into a scene of celebration.

Hidden gems of the city will be unlocked, offering a new 360-degree immersive travel experience that brings you closer to your inner self with every step. You’ll never look at Shanghai – or yourself! – the same way again.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Tickets:



RMB280 for 1 person

RMB498 for 2 people

RMB898 for 4 people

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

June 21-July 14

Rock Bund Historical Building District, Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC



Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

The Phantom of the Opera @ Shanghai Grand Theatre

Are you ready to hear the Music of the Night? Well it's time to get excited, as Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show The Phantom of the Opera is on its way to Shanghai.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius – known only as the Phantom – who haunts a subterranean labyrinth beneath the Paris Opera House.

Mesmerized by the talent and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé́ and falls fiercely in love with her.

Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.





With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late, great international theater designer Maria Björnson, The Phantom of the Opera contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including 'The Phantom of the Opera,' 'Think of Me' and 'Music of the Night.'

Currently only being shown here and on the West End in London, the full tour cast will be in Shanghai, starring internationally renowned musical theater performers.

If you see only one show in Shanghai this year, make it this one.

The Phantom of the Opera runs in Shanghai from August 24 to October 2, with the first round of tickets for the shows from August 24 to September 21 already sold out.

The second round of tickets, for the shows from September 22 to October 2, are now on sale – scan the QR code to get yours now and avoid missing out.

Aug 24-Oct 2; RMB280-1,580

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Jun 13, 8pm, RMB128



Sat Jun 15, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sun Jun 16, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu Jun 20, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jun 21, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jun 22, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jun 22, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Jun 27, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Jun 28, 8pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

