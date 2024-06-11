26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Best of the Best Drew

Experience a captivating collection of artworks exploring human belief systems and artificial image generation logic. The artist delves into the realms of supernatural culture and artificial intelligence, posing thought-provoking questions to both realms of knowledge.



Until August 25, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Go With The Flow



Embark on an artistic odyssey with Sun Xiaofeng as he showcases 71 pieces spanning painting, mixed media, sculpture, and video, created between 2018 and 2024. Delve into the artist's contemplation of life, existence, and nature over the past decade. Witness his struggle to reconcile the limitations of the canvas with the randomness of material combinations, seeking harmony amidst contradiction.



Price: RMB20

Until September 8, 2024

Duende Art Museum, 1-105 OCT Harbour PLUS, Shunde

8 Amazing Art Shows This June in Foshan



READ MORE: 8 Amazing Art Shows This June in Foshan

Zhuhai

Guest Shift at YDM



The rainy season has passed, and the skies have cleared! Join us this Friday for a special guest shift event. It's the perfect excuse to gather and enjoy some drinks together!



June 14, 9pm - midnight

YDM Bar, Cold Tea & Bistro, No.78-5 Beishan Zheng Jie, Beishan Village, Nanping, Xiangzhou

Huizhou



Melomania Music Fest

Join us for an epic lakeside party in Huizhou on June 15! Enjoy live DJ performances, unlimited fun, and a stunning view. Early Bird tickets for the first 30 buyers are just RMB88, Advance tickets at RMB108, Late tickets at RMB158, and Door tickets at RMB188. Each ticket includes event access, one free drink, and washroom facilities. Shuttle bus service from Shenzhen available for RMB80. BBQ dinner options and additional food on-site. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!



June 15, 2024

Tickets: via WeChat PandoraParties

The Lake's, Qingxunshan Forest in Xunliao Bay, Huidong County, Huizhou

Dongguan



Guest Shift at ORIGIN

Join us for ORIGIN 2.0's first guest shift! We're thrilled to welcome Sisi, the founder of Guangzhou's NOKEY Bar and the 2022 Cointreau Queen. Don't miss this exciting event!



June 15, 8pm - midnight

ORIGIN, A202, Bld.36, 33 Village, Dongcheng

Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024



Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony of the "Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024" at the Lingnan Art Museum on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7.30pm. Stay tuned for more updates!



Until June 16, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition



Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.



Until September 15, 2024

Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen West Road, Shiqi

Hong Kong

Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2024

This year's Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong is the final opportunity for teams including China to secure their qualifications to the Paris Olympics. The six-day competitions will feature eight national teams, including China, Turkey, Brazil, Poland, Dominic Republic, Germany, Thailand and Bulgaria.



June 11 - 16, 2024

For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk

Hong Kong Coliseum

Terence Siufay Concert in Hong Kong



Born in Macao, Terence Siufay is a singer and actor who has been with the group C-Plus for the past 10 years in Macao. In 2007, he joined Gold Typhoon in Hong Kong. He got the new male singer bronze award from Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation 07 and won the silver award for the song "逼得寵物太緊" with Kary Ng.



Price: from HKD330

June 13 - 15, 2024

For Tickets:

www.bookyay.com/products/5000080

Macpherson Stadium

Darren Styles at Zeus LKF



Darren Styles, a DJ and producer prominent in the harder styles of electronic dance music, has maintained a significant presence in the industry for over 25 years. Starting in the UK rave scene, he made his mark with anthems like "Pretty Green Eyes" and "Heart of Gold" under the 'Force & Styles' banner, and "You're Shining" and "Heartbeatz" with Mark Breeze as 'Breeze & Styles'.



June 14, 11pm to 4am next day

Zeus, 22/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

LaughterLaughs at the Aftermath



Featuring Vivek, Jordan Leung, Bryan, & Georgia, Hong Kong's top comics return to their favourite venue! Sick lineup at a cool bar, what better way to start your weekend!



June 14, from 7pm

The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Hong Kong Island

Father's Day Funnies at TakeOut Comedy



Enjoy a special Father's Day edition this weekend at TakeOut Comedy!



June 14, from 9pm

TakeOut Comedy Club, 34 Elgin Street, Central

Disco Bao: The Pride Edition



In celebration of Pride Month, Duddell's is thrilled to present a special rendition of Disco Bao! Expect the ultimate energy with party tunes from DJ Rork, spectacular performances by showgirls Pansze Diva and Miss Tina UglyHaira, and an incredible atmosphere that promises unforgettable moments.



June 15, from 9pm

Duddell's, 1 Duddell Street, Hong Kong Island

Celebrate Father's Day with a Fiesta-Style Spanish Brunch



Join us at Quiero Más on June 16th for a Father's Day Brunch fiesta! Indulge in a tantalizing 6-course menu, from Steak Tartare & Scallop Ceviche to Wagyu Bavette & Seafood Paella Barcelona.



June 16, 12noon - 3pm

Quiero Más, 20/F, M88 Building 2-8 Wellington Street, Central

Celebrate Dad with a Spectacular Father's Day Brunch by the Bay



Indulge in a 6-course brunch showcasing the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean, complete with complimentary drinks for dad!



June 16, 12noon - 3pm

The Bayside | Bistro Bar & Terrace, One Harbourfront, 18 Tak Fung Street, Whampoa Garden, Hung Hom

Macao

Reviving Traditons Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21

Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

READ MORE: 19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou



READ MORE: WIN! 14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: