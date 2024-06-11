  1. home
  2. Articles

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

By That's GBA, June 13, 2024

0 0

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

_20240126023424.png

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.

Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Best of the Best Drew

Best-of-the-Best-Drew.jpg

Experience a captivating collection of artworks exploring human belief systems and artificial image generation logic. The artist delves into the realms of supernatural culture and artificial intelligence, posing thought-provoking questions to both realms of knowledge.

Until August 25, 2024

He Art Museum, No.6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Go With The Flow

Go-With-The-Flow.jpg

Embark on an artistic odyssey with Sun Xiaofeng as he showcases 71 pieces spanning painting, mixed media, sculpture, and video, created between 2018 and 2024. Delve into the artist's contemplation of life, existence, and nature over the past decade. Witness his struggle to reconcile the limitations of the canvas with the randomness of material combinations, seeking harmony amidst contradiction.

Price: RMB20

Until September 8, 2024

Duende Art Museum, 1-105 OCT Harbour PLUS, Shunde

8 Amazing Art Shows This June in Foshan

8-Amazing-Art-Shows-This-June-in-Foshan.jpg

READ MORE: 8 Amazing Art Shows This June in Foshan

Zhuhai

Guest Shift at YDM

Guest-Shift-at-YDM.jpg

The rainy season has passed, and the skies have cleared! Join us this Friday for a special guest shift event. It's the perfect excuse to gather and enjoy some drinks together!

June 14, 9pm - midnight

YDM Bar, Cold Tea & Bistro, No.78-5 Beishan Zheng Jie, Beishan Village, Nanping, Xiangzhou

Huizhou

Melomania Music Fest

Melomania-Music-Fest.jpg

Join us for an epic lakeside party in Huizhou on June 15! Enjoy live DJ performances, unlimited fun, and a stunning view. Early Bird tickets for the first 30 buyers are just RMB88, Advance tickets at RMB108, Late tickets at RMB158, and Door tickets at RMB188. Each ticket includes event access, one free drink, and washroom facilities. Shuttle bus service from Shenzhen available for RMB80. BBQ dinner options and additional food on-site. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!

June 15, 2024

Tickets: via WeChat PandoraParties

The Lake's, Qingxunshan Forest in Xunliao Bay, Huidong County, Huizhou

Dongguan

Guest Shift at ORIGIN

Guest-Shift-at-ORIGIN.jpg

Join us for ORIGIN 2.0's first guest shift! We're thrilled to welcome Sisi, the founder of Guangzhou's NOKEY Bar and the 2022 Cointreau Queen. Don't miss this exciting event!

June 15, 8pm - midnight

ORIGIN, A202, Bld.36, 33 Village, Dongcheng

Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024

Chinese-Fans-Beauty-in-Motion---Contemporary-Masters-Fan-Painting-Exhibition-2024.jpg

Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony of the "Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024" at the Lingnan Art Museum on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7.30pm. Stay tuned for more updates!

Until June 16, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Heroes-in-the-Rra-of-Emperor-Wu-of-Han-Dynasty.jpg

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.

Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Poetic Beauty: Lingnan Traditional Garden Culture Exhibition

Xiangshang-Commercial-Culture-Museum.jpg

Immerse yourself in the architectural marvels and artistic styles of Lingnan gardens. Celebrating the rich heritage of Lingnan architecture, this exhibition highlights the aesthetic value of Lingnan gardens, showcasing their unique charm and cultural significance.

Until September 15, 2024

Xiangshang Commercial Culture Museum, No.152 Sunwen West Road, Shiqi

Hong Kong

Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2024

Volleyball-Nations-League-Hong-Kong-2024.jpg

This year's Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong is the final opportunity for teams including China to secure their qualifications to the Paris Olympics. The six-day competitions will feature eight national teams, including China, Turkey, Brazil, Poland, Dominic Republic, Germany, Thailand and Bulgaria.

June 11 - 16, 2024

For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk

Hong Kong Coliseum

Terence Siufay Concert in Hong Kong

Terence-Siufay-Concert-in-Hong-Kong.jpg

Born in Macao, Terence Siufay is a singer and actor who has been with the group C-Plus for the past 10 years in Macao. In 2007, he joined Gold Typhoon in Hong Kong. He got the new male singer bronze award from Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation 07 and won the silver award for the song "逼得寵物太緊" with Kary Ng.

Price: from HKD330

June 13 - 15, 2024

For Tickets: 

www.bookyay.com/products/5000080

Macpherson Stadium

Darren Styles at Zeus LKF

Darren-Styles-at-Zeus-LKF.jpg

Darren Styles, a DJ and producer prominent in the harder styles of electronic dance music, has maintained a significant presence in the industry for over 25 years. Starting in the UK rave scene, he made his mark with anthems like "Pretty Green Eyes" and "Heart of Gold" under the 'Force & Styles' banner, and "You're Shining" and "Heartbeatz" with Mark Breeze as 'Breeze & Styles'.

June 14, 11pm to 4am next day

Zeus, 22/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central

LaughterLaughs at the Aftermath

LaughterLaughs-at-the-Aftermath.jpg

Featuring Vivek, Jordan Leung, Bryan, & Georgia, Hong Kong's top comics return to their favourite venue! Sick lineup at a cool bar, what better way to start your weekend!

June 14, from 7pm

The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Hong Kong Island

Father's Day Funnies at TakeOut Comedy

Father-s-Day-Funnies-at-TakeOut-Comedy.jpg

Enjoy a special Father's Day edition this weekend at TakeOut Comedy!

June 14, from 9pm

TakeOut Comedy Club, 34 Elgin Street, Central

Disco Bao: The Pride Edition

Disco-Bao-The-Pride-Edition.jpg

In celebration of Pride Month, Duddell's is thrilled to present a special rendition of Disco Bao! Expect the ultimate energy with party tunes from DJ Rork, spectacular performances by showgirls Pansze Diva and Miss Tina UglyHaira, and an incredible atmosphere that promises unforgettable moments. 

June 15, from 9pm

Duddell's, 1 Duddell Street, Hong Kong Island

Celebrate Father's Day with a Fiesta-Style Spanish Brunch

Celebrate-Father-s-Day-with-a-Fiesta-Style-Spanish-Brunch.jpg

Join us at Quiero Más on June 16th for a Father's Day Brunch fiesta! Indulge in a tantalizing 6-course menu, from Steak Tartare & Scallop Ceviche to Wagyu Bavette & Seafood Paella Barcelona.

June 16, 12noon - 3pm

Quiero Más, 20/F, M88 Building 2-8 Wellington Street, Central

Celebrate Dad with a Spectacular Father's Day Brunch by the Bay

Celebrate-Dad-with-a-Spectacular-Father-s-Day-Brunch-by-the-Bay.jpg

Indulge in a 6-course brunch showcasing the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean, complete with complimentary drinks for dad!

June 16, 12noon - 3pm

The Bayside | Bistro Bar & Terrace, One Harbourfront, 18 Tak Fung Street, Whampoa Garden, Hung Hom

Macao

Reviving Traditons Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21

Reviving-Traditons-Reinventing-Cocktails-at-SKY-21.jpg

Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.

Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

READ MORE: 19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

READ MORE: WIN! 14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Thomas-QR-Code.jpg

Hong Kong Event Guide Macao Weekly Weekend Foshan Zhongshan Zhuhai Dongguan Huizhou

more news

Cathay Pacific to Launch Direct Flights Connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh

Cathay Pacific to Launch Direct Flights Connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh

Strengthening Hong Kong’s role as an important hub for the Belt and Road Initiative

Coming Soon! High-Speed Sleeper Trains to Hong Kong

Coming Soon! High-Speed Sleeper Trains to Hong Kong

Want to wake up in the Fragrant Harbor?

19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2023 Guangzhou Guide

19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2023 Guangzhou Guide

MICHELIN Guide Guangzhou 2023 celebrates the exceptional dining scene and culinary talents that make the city a gastronomic destination.

20 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2024 Guangzhou Guide

This year's guide dazzles with 105 extraordinary restaurants!

Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2024

Be cool this summer!

Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Everything you need to know is right HERE!

Giant Hearts Captivate Hong Kong to Spread Love

Hong Kong Design Centre Presents 'Chubby Hearts Hong Kong' Brightening Hong Kong's iconic skyline with love from February 14 to 24.

Ultimate Guide to New Year Celebration in Guangzhou

Happy New Year 2024!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Dawn Wong: From Viral Wedding Video to China Comedy Tour

2 China Restaurants Make World's 50 Best 2024 List

Cathay Pacific to Launch Direct Flights Connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh

China Announces 1st Astronauts from Hong Kong & Macao

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Exciting Dragon Boat Races After Duanwu in Guangzhou

4 Exciting Dragon Boat Races After Duanwu in Guangzhou

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Cathay Group Completes Historic Return of Long-Term Parked Aircraft

Cathay Group Completes Historic Return of Long-Term Parked Aircraft

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Named 2024 Trip.Best Asia 100 Luxury Hotels by Ctrip

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen Named 2024 Trip.Best Asia 100 Luxury Hotels by Ctrip

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives