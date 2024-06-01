WIN! 14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

WIN!
Tropical Paradise 2 Days Beach Festival
Get ready for SUMMER! Join us at the TROPICAL PARADISE festival at MOOON BEACH CLUB, Xichong, Shenzhen! Enjoy 2 DAYS of amazing summer vibes, music, and fun. June 15, 6pm to late and June 16, 3pm to 2am the next day.
Brass House Shenzhen is offering TWO tickets to the TROPICAL PARADISE to TWO lucky That's Shenzhen readers (excluding entrance to the public beach, which is around RMB35).
For your chance to win, share this article on your Moments with the caption "That's What I Want!" Take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShenzhen) along with your name and phone number.
Tickets: Regular RMB128, On-site RMB198, includes 1 drink
For Reservations: +86-18319994887
June 15 - 16, 2024
Mooon Beach Club, Xichong Beach #4, Dapeng
Recommended
2024 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Spring
Experience the ultimate celebration of tea culture at the 2024 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Spring! Spanning over 70,000㎡ with 3,200 booths, discover premium teas, teaware, tea beverages, and indulge in over 30 tea events. Don't miss this immersive journey into the world of tea. Register now for free tickets and exclusive tea gifts!
June 20 - 23, 2024
For Registrations: +86-13790846118 or email admin@globalteafair.com
Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Futian
Premium Turkish Brunch at Birol Bistronomy
Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from our daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.
Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.
Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person
Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm
For Reservations: +86-17318034968
Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan
Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse
Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!
Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.
Available from June 2024
For Reservations: +86-15820446962
Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian
Food & Drink
Juneteenth: A Day of Reflection, Empowerment & Action
Elevate your life at SZ Juneteenth with Bradley Martin! Unleash your potential, enjoy delectable dishes like Jerk Chicken and Mac & Cheese, and seize inspiration at Brass House. Reserve your spot now and ignite your journey to empowerment!
June 15, from 6pm
For Reservations: +86-19926809043
Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian
Aventurine Night Half Ton Anniversary Party
Celebrate with us at Half Ton Nanshan's one-year anniversary! Enjoy 12% off all beers all day, live DJ performances, and a midnight cake ceremony. Over the past year, we've shared countless laughs, savored numerous craft beers, and, most importantly, created precious memories with all of you. Join the celebration!
June 15, 11am - 1am next day
Half Ton Beer & SmokeHouse, G/F, Bld. A2, OCT Loft, Nanshan
Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk
Splash into Summertime with The Happy Monk's Cocktail Academy on June 18. Grab your friends, partner or family and head over to The Happy Monk Uniway where you’ll sip on 3 cocktails made by YOU, and the chance to play bartender while being educated on not only the spirit but the essentials of bartending. For football fans, UEFA EURO 2024 screening at The Happy Monk this weekend from June 15 to July 15. Let's cheer for your favorite team together.
UEFA EURO 2024 Screening
June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request
Cocktail Academy
Price: RMB68
June 18, 8pm - 9pm
For Reservations: +86-15308961015
The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan
Weekly Live Music at Café Society
Experience weekly live music at Café Society! Join us from Thursday to Sunday for captivating performances featuring different stars each night, accompanied by unique themes that promise an unforgettable evening of music and ambiance.
Every Thursday to Sunday
For Reservations: +86-17302627832
Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian
Membership Top-Up Discounts at Paulaner Brauhaus
Enjoy a special 1 FOR 1 offer on our homebrewed beer, exclusively for stored value members. Don't miss this opportunity to savor our finest brews while maximizing your membership benefits.
June 1 - 30, 2024
For Reservations: +86755-2668 7230
Paulaner Brauhaus, C-005, Huanchuan Square, Sea World, Shekou
Music
What is Qin?
The Self-Enjoying Qin Society is coming to Shenzhen, taking us on a journey back to the Song Dynasty. They'll recreate the fashion and aesthetics of the Song Dynasty, offering a glimpse into the classical and modern fusion of visual and auditory delights, presenting a feast of ancient and contemporary elegance.
June 16, from 3pm
For Reservations: +86755-27404684
Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming
Arts
Harmony in Diversity: New Ink Painting Exhibition
The exhibition showcases the works of students from the 2023 Chinese National Academy of Painting's Landscape (New Ink) Advanced Research Class and the 2023 Zou Ming Studio New Ink Research Class. Despite their diverse professional backgrounds and wide age range, these artists share a common passion for ink painting. Throughout their study and creation process, each artist has displayed unique characteristics, staying true to their inner feelings rather than conforming to others.
June 13 - 26, 2024
Luohu Art Museum, No. 6, Nanji Road, Luohu
Holger Matthies Theatre Poster Design Exhibition
Explore over 60 captivating cultural posters by Holger Matthies at this exhibition, showcasing his contributions to theatre and music. Collected in 2006, these works demonstrate Matthies' creative harmony of graphics, language, music, and drama. His designs, full of dramatic tension and visual impact, precisely capture the vibrant essence of theatre. Don't miss this unique visual journey!
Until July 7, 2024
Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian
SAME - Chen Man Photography Exhibition
Renowned for her unique perspective and artistic insight, Chen Man is a distinguished photographer and visual artist in contemporary Chinese art. This exhibition, themed around the iconic slogan "Once you come, you are a Shenzhen person," emphasizes our shared destiny regardless of nationality, skin color, hometown, or ethnicity. It not only offers a visual revolution but also promotes ecological awareness and sustainable development.
The exhibition has been extended to July 21, 2024
Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua
Lifestyle
Splash into Summer, Group Swimming Lessons at G
Looking to develop a new skill this summer or upgrade your swimming technique? Join RESIDENCE G's "Group Swimming Lessons" at EnerGy! These swimming lessons are perfect for students developing new skills during the summer holiday or anyone honing their swimming techniques. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced swimmer, we have something for everyone.
Price: RMB1,680/person for 10 lessons
For Reservations: +86755-8663 7888
RESIDENCE G, No.4078 Dongbin Road, Nanshan
