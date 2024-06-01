WIN! 14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

WIN!

Tropical Paradise 2 Days Beach Festival



Get ready for SUMMER! Join us at the TROPICAL PARADISE festival at MOOON BEACH CLUB, Xichong, Shenzhen! Enjoy 2 DAYS of amazing summer vibes, music, and fun. June 15, 6pm to late and June 16, 3pm to 2am the next day.



Tickets: Regular RMB128, On-site RMB198, includes 1 drink

For Reservations: +86-18319994887

June 15 - 16, 2024

Mooon Beach Club, Xichong Beach #4, Dapeng

2024 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Spring



Experience the ultimate celebration of tea culture at the 2024 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Spring! Spanning over 70,000㎡ with 3,200 booths, discover premium teas, teaware, tea beverages, and indulge in over 30 tea events. Don't miss this immersive journey into the world of tea. Register now for free tickets and exclusive tea gifts!

June 20 - 23, 2024

For Registrations: +86-13790846118 or email admin@globalteafair.com

Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Futian

Premium Turkish Brunch at Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from our daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available from June, every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Juneteenth: A Day of Reflection, Empowerment & Action

Elevate your life at SZ Juneteenth with Bradley Martin! Unleash your potential, enjoy delectable dishes like Jerk Chicken and Mac & Cheese, and seize inspiration at Brass House. Reserve your spot now and ignite your journey to empowerment!



June 15, from 6pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Aventurine Night Half Ton Anniversary Party

Celebrate with us at Half Ton Nanshan's one-year anniversary! Enjoy 12% off all beers all day, live DJ performances, and a midnight cake ceremony. Over the past year, we've shared countless laughs, savored numerous craft beers, and, most importantly, created precious memories with all of you. Join the celebration!



June 15, 11am - 1am next day

Half Ton Beer & SmokeHouse, G/F, Bld. A2, OCT Loft, Nanshan

Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk

Splash into Summertime with The Happy Monk's Cocktail Academy on June 18. Grab your friends, partner or family and head over to The Happy Monk Uniway where you’ll sip on 3 cocktails made by YOU, and the chance to play bartender while being educated on not only the spirit but the essentials of bartending. For football fans, UEFA EURO 2024 screening at The Happy Monk this weekend from June 15 to July 15. Let's cheer for your favorite team together.



UEFA EURO 2024 Screening

June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

Cocktail Academy

Price: RMB68

June 18, 8pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86-15308961015

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Weekly Live Music at Café Society



Experience weekly live music at Café Society! Join us from Thursday to Sunday for captivating performances featuring different stars each night, accompanied by unique themes that promise an unforgettable evening of music and ambiance.

Every Thursday to Sunday

For Reservations: +86-17302627832

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Membership Top-Up Discounts at Paulaner Brauhaus



Enjoy a special 1 FOR 1 offer on our homebrewed beer, exclusively for stored value members. Don't miss this opportunity to savor our finest brews while maximizing your membership benefits.



June 1 - 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2668 7230

Paulaner Brauhaus, C-005, Huanchuan Square, Sea World, Shekou

What is Qin?

The Self-Enjoying Qin Society is coming to Shenzhen, taking us on a journey back to the Song Dynasty. They'll recreate the fashion and aesthetics of the Song Dynasty, offering a glimpse into the classical and modern fusion of visual and auditory delights, presenting a feast of ancient and contemporary elegance.



June 16, from 3pm

For Reservations: +86755-27404684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Harmony in Diversity: New Ink Painting Exhibition

The exhibition showcases the works of students from the 2023 Chinese National Academy of Painting's Landscape (New Ink) Advanced Research Class and the 2023 Zou Ming Studio New Ink Research Class. Despite their diverse professional backgrounds and wide age range, these artists share a common passion for ink painting. Throughout their study and creation process, each artist has displayed unique characteristics, staying true to their inner feelings rather than conforming to others.



June 13 - 26, 2024

Luohu Art Museum, No. 6, Nanji Road, Luohu

Holger Matthies Theatre Poster Design Exhibition

Explore over 60 captivating cultural posters by Holger Matthies at this exhibition, showcasing his contributions to theatre and music. Collected in 2006, these works demonstrate Matthies' creative harmony of graphics, language, music, and drama. His designs, full of dramatic tension and visual impact, precisely capture the vibrant essence of theatre. Don't miss this unique visual journey!



Until July 7, 2024

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

SAME - Chen Man Photography Exhibition



Renowned for her unique perspective and artistic insight, Chen Man is a distinguished photographer and visual artist in contemporary Chinese art. This exhibition, themed around the iconic slogan "Once you come, you are a Shenzhen person," emphasizes our shared destiny regardless of nationality, skin color, hometown, or ethnicity. It not only offers a visual revolution but also promotes ecological awareness and sustainable development.



The exhibition has been extended to July 21, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Splash into Summer, Group Swimming Lessons at G

Looking to develop a new skill this summer or upgrade your swimming technique? Join RESIDENCE G's "Group Swimming Lessons" at EnerGy! These swimming lessons are perfect for students developing new skills during the summer holiday or anyone honing their swimming techniques. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced swimmer, we have something for everyone.



Price: RMB1,680/person for 10 lessons

For Reservations: +86755-8663 7888

RESIDENCE G, No.4078 Dongbin Road, Nanshan

