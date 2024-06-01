22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended



Reinterpret Cantonese Cuisine at YUE

Executive Chef Seven's new menu, "Wish You Get Rich 2.0," redefines Cantonese cuisine by spotlighting rice. Experience the unique flavors of one of our new dishes: rice vinegar with cold and dressed giant grouper skin, enhanced by lemon sourness, hot chili, and rice vinegar seasoning. Join us at YUE to explore rice in diverse forms and cooking techniques, honoring this essential ingredient.



For more information, please contact Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service

Tel/WeChat: 19927576951

Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Guangzhou

Guangzhou Through a Foreigner Eyes



Samuel Rodríguez Muñoz, from Barcelona, Spain, found his passion for photography through his love for travel and exploration. Having lived in various cities worldwide—Barcelona, Vaasa (Finland), Hangzhou, Budapest, and currently Guangzhou—he has gained a global perspective that fuels his interest in capturing the essence of local life. His project aims to encapsulate the spirit of Guangzhou through its everyday scenes, focusing on portraying the lives of its inhabitants as the main characters and the city's most precious asset. Exploring the streets, one encounters the authentic reality and true essence of a place.



May 18 - June 18

Chimelong Wanbo China Resources Land Canton Genter, Yingbin Avenue, Panyu

Master the Future: BritCham SME Forum



With the purpose of empowering SMEs for a sustainable future, BritCham Guangdong presents SME Forum 2024 with the support from the Department of Business and Trade. Meet fellow 100 + senior levels attendees and leaders of the industry. Engage in-depth with the Department for Business and Trade, UK goverment to discuss potential business opportunities doing business with UK. Plus, a business matching session!



Price：Members, RMB180; Non-members, RMB280; That's Special Offer, RMB180

June 20, 1.30pm - 5.30pm

Salon 3, 66/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou

Food & Drink

FUN City Drink



Join us for one of Guangzhou's hottest events, the first FUN City Drink Night in Jiangnanxi, Haizhu District. Experience the vibrant youth culture with live music and a trendy atmosphere.



June 14 - 16, 4pm - 10pm

R&F Plaza, No.1 Jiangnan West Road, Haizhu

Live Sports at Hooley's

Join us at Hooley's for daily Happy Hour from 4pm to 8pm! Enjoy live sports including Euro 2024 matches, UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira, and so much more!



June 15 - 16, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Qipao Party at Coco's

Join us at Coco's this Saturday for a Qipao Party! Enjoy a live band show, party DJ & MC, and a sexy tequila girl. From 9pm to 11pm, ladies in Qipao get a free drink. Don't miss out on this elegant and exciting night!



June 15, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18502039815

Coco's Party Bar, Shop B08, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

2024 EURO Cup Live at Cages

Experience the thrill of the EURO Cup at Cages! Join fellow football fans in Guangzhou's premier venue, equipped with a massive HD screen and a spacious area that accommodates hundreds. Relive every goal and immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere. Don't miss out on the ultimate match-viewing party!



June 15 - July 15, various screening times depending on each game

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

Opening Hours: 5pm – 2am next day

Cages, 3/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No.118 Modiesha Street, Haizhu

InterNations Guangzhou June Pool Party 2024



Team up with SoulWhite, InterNations Guangzhou is thrilled to bring you the best pool party experience in Guangzhou! See you on Saturday, June 15 at 1pm at 18th floor infinity pool in Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection! Entrance ticket includes: 1 welcome drink in the 5-star Xanadu hotel, 4 DJs, 2 MCs, dance floor, Infinity pool with breathtaking view, Zumba & Samba dance, 1 after party drink in The Loop (exchange with your wristband). It's optional to get into the water, you can just come to enjoy the music and mingle.



June 15, 1pm - 10pm

Hotel Reservations: +8620-8906 8888

Xanadu Guangzhou, No.1 Xingdao South Road, International Biological Island, Haizhu

UEFA EURO 2024 Screening at The Happy Monk

Who will be the breakout star in Germany? UEFA EURO 2024 screening at The Happy Monk! Enjoy the excitement of the games with your favorite drink or beer in hand. Let's cheer for your favorite team together. BOOK your seats now!



June 15 - July 15, all 9pm and midnight games live streaming! 3am games - on request

For Reservations: +86-13826403815

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Juneteenth Cookout Party at 13 Factories

13 Factories and Vote From Abroad are hosting a Juneteenth cookout party. Join us on June 19 as we celebrate freedom, culture and community. All are welcome to come together to honor history, reflect on progress, and enjoy the rich tapestry of African American culture. Juneteenth marks a significant historical milestone but also fosters unity and the continued fight for equality and justice. Vote From Abroad volunteers will be standing by to register voters.



Price: RMB150

June 19, 6.30pm - 8pm

For Registrations: via WeChat Lizconsin

13 Factories, No.121 Huasui Road, Tianhe

Bottomless Brunch

Bottomless prosecco, mimosas, sangria, and Hoegaarden beer for 120 minutes.



Price: Brunch set from RMB118, Free Flow, RMB138/2 Hours

Every Sunday from June, 12noon to 4pm

For Reservation: +86-18126847618

LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huangcheng Avenue, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Happy Hour at Morton's Grille



Enjoy Happy Hour special offers at Morton's Grille, Guangzhou, from as early as 2pm, to 7pm every day, only at Bar & Terrace areas.



Until July 31, 2pm - 7pm, every day

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Road, Tianhe

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

Music

Golden Olden Times



Classic Cantonese pop hits performed with a masterful jazz twist, bringing new life to familiar favorites. Expect songs you know and love, along with surprising moments of unexpected emotion.



June 13, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86-13544562535

Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Yas Nomura 2024 Donner Music Guitar Clinic



Join us for a special music sharing session with Donner and avant-garde guitar star Yas Nomura on June 14, 2024, at 191 Space in Guangzhou, China. They'll showcase playing techniques, insights, and the latest Donner electric guitar DST-700 used at NAMM 2024.



June 14, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8737 9375

191 Space, No.191 Guangzhou Avenue East, Yuexiu

String Masters



World-class violinist Augustin Dumay, a master of the Franco-Belgian school and the first to bring "Butterfly Lovers" violin concerto to the international stage, returns to Xinghai Concert Hall on June 14. He will perform as both conductor and soloist alongside renowned cellist Wang Jian, offering an unforgettable classical music feast.



June 14, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8735 3869 or via WeChat xinghaiconcerthall

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Superb Music Night at Saturndays

Escape the busyness of life with Superb Music Night at Saturndays. Immerse yourself in the soothing melodies and let the music bring you moments of peace and relaxation. Whether you enjoy it alone or with friends, this event provides a joyful and serene space for everyone to unwind, release stress, and experience the healing power of music. Join us for an unforgettable evening of exceptional tunes.



Price: RMB68

June 15, from 10pm - end

Saturndays, No.14 Aiguo Street, Huaqiao New Village, Yuexiu

betcover!!



Experience the energy of three rising stars in the global music scene: black midi, Black Country, New Road, and betcover!! Catch betcover!! live in China this June on a six-city tour.



June 18, 2024

For Tickets:

wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?activityId=227053&ssfrom=user-778655

ROSlive, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu





Arts



Greater Bay Area Comics Exhibition:

A Glimpse of a Century of Guangdong Comics

Explore the rich history of Guangdong comics at the GBA Comics Exhibition. Discover the origins of China's modern comics and the significant role the Greater Bay Area has played. Join us for a journey through a century of artistic evolution and cultural heritage.



Until August 31, 2024

Nan Feng Academy, No.11 Shuiyin Road, Yuexiu

Lifestyle

GF Passion Workshop Free Diving

Hello, future divers! Have you ever wondered what it is like to be underwater and swim like a fish? Join GF's next Passion Workshop to dive with us and discover the freedom and serenity of exploring beneath the surface!



Learn from Experts

Comprehensive Training

Safe Environment in an indoor 5-meter pool

Equipment Provided

Price: GF Member, RMB338/person; Regular, RMB378/person

June 23, 1pm - 4pm

For Registration: mp.weixin.qq.com/s/AhELkEuZH0c7y0jvkto8ng

Xijiao Swimming Pool, No.3 Yuenan Dajie, Huangsha Avenue, Liwan

2024 LOVE IS LOVE: LGBTQI+ Film Festival



Discover diverse stories at the Guangzhou LGBTQI+ Film Festival, hosted by 19 consulates, fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity! Join us for a journey of self-identity and understanding.



June 1 - 30, 2024

Registration Required:

https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/2024-love-is-love-lgbtqi-film-festival/

For various times and venues, please refer to the registration link.

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024



The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

