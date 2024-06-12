Step into a world of celebration and cultural exchange at the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Shanghai!

Hosted at the beautiful Shanghai American School (SAS) Puxi campus, the event promises to bring together the community in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

Once again, we sat down with Colin C. Thompson, one of the event founders, to learn more about what attendees can expect.

For those who are not familiar with it, what is Juneteenth all about?

This year, we commemorate the 158th anniversary of an historic announcement made on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.

This proclamation emancipated tens of thousands of slaves and marked the end of one of the final chapters of slavery in the USA.

Despite President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863, which had been ignored by the Confederate states throughout the Civil War, it wasn't until two-and-a-half years later that the announcement reached these states.

The enforcement of the Executive Order, freeing all slaves in the Southern Confederate States, didn't occur until the war's end.

In 1980, Texas became the first state to designate Juneteenth as a holiday. Recently – on June 17, 2021 – President Biden signed the bill into law, making Juneteenth the 11th holiday recognized by the federal government.

Why did you choose the SAS Puxi campus as the venue?

The SAS Puxi campus provides an ideal setting for our celebration, with its spacious grounds, performance arts center, and welcoming atmosphere.

It offers the perfect backdrop for a day of cultural festivities and community engagement.

What activities can people look forward to at the event?

At the Juneteenth Celebration, attendees can expect a diverse lineup of performances, including live music, dance routines, and spoken word poetry, highlighting the vibrancy and diversity of American culture.

Throughout the day, there will also be engaging panel discussions, networking opportunities, and breakout sessions focused on bridging cultures.

What about activities for families and children?

Families are in for a treat, with a variety of kids' activities planned!

Children can unleash their creativity with arts and crafts, enjoy face painting, participate in interactive games, storytelling sessions, and even catch a glimpse of a playful clown spreading joy and laughter.

It's a day the whole family can enjoy together.

What types of vendors can attendees expect at the event?

Our diverse vendor market will feature a wide range of vendors offering delicious foods, unique products, and other enticing offerings.

From savory culinary delights to handmade crafts and cultural treasures, there will be something for everyone to enjoy and explore.

Finally, if people are not already convinced, why should they join the event?

At the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Shanghai we will celebrate freedom, unity, and the rich cultural heritage of African Americans, while also fostering a spirit of inclusivity and togetherness among all attendees.

Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable celebration of culture, community, and connection at the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Shanghai – Bridging Cultures!

See you there!

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration @ Shanghai American School Puxi

The 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Shanghai in free to attend – scan the QR code on the poster above to register your attendance now.

Sat June 15, 10am-6pm; Free

Shanghai American School Puxi, 258 Jinfeng Lu, by Beiqing Gonglu, Minhang District 金丰路258号, 近北青公路