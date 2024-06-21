Don't Miss Beijing’s First Ever Cocktail Festival!

For the first time ever, Beijing is hosting a cocktail festival and bartending competition! The Cocktail Festival will include a number of activities for attendees to participate in, from learning to make drinks to K-pop dancing with professionals.

No alcohol lover can resist the chance to visit 80 great bars from across Beijing all in one place. You will be able to try hundreds of specialty cocktails without needing to barhop around the city! In addition, the bars will be selling their drinks at a discounted price!

One of the main highlights of this event is the Bartender Competition. This is the first time that the public will both get to watch and vote at a bartending competition. Every ticketed audience member will be able to hear the participating bartenders explain their process on stage and get to taste all 26 entries for free! Each ticket comes with a ballot for you to vote for your favorite bartender.

Beijing is the first stop of the Cocktail Festival’s national tour, which is sponsored by many well-known liquor brands including Proof, ChinaBev, Y.Z.Y., Campari, Jagermeister, Tanduay Rum, and Miko Syrup. There will be more than 20 food and liquor brands participating in the event and they will be bringing a lot of free gifts for the attendees!

There will also be special bartending performances with fancy tricks and stunning displays. You will even have the chance to learn basic bartending skills for free.

You can also participate in a professional K-pop dance session – organized by a famous dance studio based in Beijing – featuring a dance blogger will over a million followers performing the opening dance! There will be music bumping while you drink, dance and eat all weekend long.

Although tickets can be purchased at the venue, this event is expected to be very popular and the number of tickets is limited, so we recommend that you purchase tickets online in advance. Scan the QR below to buy your tickets now!

June 28, 5-10pm

June 29 & 30, 3-9pm

Tickets: RMB49.9-RMB59.9

Beijing Music Industrial Park, Building 45, No.8 Heizhuanghu Road, Chaoyang (take subway line 7 to Heizhuangdu station and use exit D)

