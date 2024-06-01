  1. home
Emirates Launches Check-In Service at Pazhou Port Starting June 1

By That's GBA, June 1, 2024

With the opening and operation of the Pazhou Ferry Terminal,Guangzhou, an increasing number of Middle Eastern businesspeople are entering Pazhou for exhibitions, business, and real estate activities. 

On June 1, Emirates Airlines will launch its check-in service at Pazhou Port for Hong Kong Airport (referred to as UCI, or Upstream Check-In; airlines offering UCI allow passengers to receive boarding passes and check luggage directly at the Pazhou Hong Kong-Macao Port).

In addition to Emirates Airlines, which ranks first in the world for profitability, Qatar Airways from the Middle East can also check luggage through to Pazhou. 

The Doha to Pazhou route (via Hong Kong Airport) allows for two-way luggage check-through (excluding transfers). 

With Emirates joining, there are now 18 airlines at Pazhou Ferry Terminal offering UCI services, and an additional 40 airlines provide ferry services to Hong Kong.

Here is the list of airlines that can handle check-in procedures at Pazhou Port:

a479c53137fe3386e69a31df5f3a2543.png

