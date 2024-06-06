Coming Soon! High-Speed Sleeper Trains to Hong Kong

Want to wake up in the Fragrant Harbor? Well good news, as from June 15 high-speed sleeper trains will be running to the special administrative region from both Beijing and Shanghai.

Even better news – the journey will be slashed from 24 hours from Beijing and 19 hours from Shanghai to 12 hours 34 minutes and 11 hours 14 minutes respectively.

The sleeper service will be in operation on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. Let's take a little look at the schedule...

Beijing

Train D909 departs Beijing West Railway Station at 8.13pm and arrives at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station at 8.47am

Train D910 departs Hong Kong West Kowloon Station at 6.24pm and arrives at Beijing West Railway Station at 6.53am

Shanghai

Train D907 departs Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station at 8.15pm and arrives at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station at 7.29am

Train D908 departs Hong Kong West Kowloon Station at 7.49pm and arrives at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station at 6:45am

Each train will have 13 sleeper carriages, two second-class carriages, and a dining car, with over 600 berths available per train.



Passengers also benefit from the 'one-stop border clearance' at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, making customs clearance a hassle-free experience.



Not a resident of one of China's big two cities? Fear ye not, as passengers can arrive or depart from multiple stations along the route, including Shijiazhuang, Hangzhou East, Guangzhou and Shenzhen North.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

