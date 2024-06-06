  1. home
Silent Disco Hits the Streets of Shanghai

By T+ Tickets, June 6, 2024

Following on from six years of sell-out, five-star shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Silent Adventures team are bringing their celebrated Silent Disco to Shanghai for a brand-new adventure... with even more madness to boot!

Don their magical, high-tech headphones and feel your inhibitions evaporate as they lead you on a fun-filled silent disco tour of Shanghai's most famous streets.

silent-disco-.jpg

Embark on a unique roaming riot of revelry as you follow the Silent Guide and engage in emotion-releasing dances, transforming every street corner into a scene of celebration.

Hidden gems of the city will be unlocked, offering a new 360-degree immersive travel experience that brings you closer to your inner self with every step. You’ll never look at Shanghai – or yourself! – the same way again.

Expect song, dance, flash mobs and surprises in the most feel-good hour of the summer. Without a doubt, the most fun you can have with your clothes on!

Weixin-Image_20240606153343.jpg

Tickets:

  • RMB280 for 1 person

  • RMB498 for 2 people

  • RMB898 for 4 people

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Weixin-Image_20240606153339.png

June 21-July 14

Rock Bund Historical Building District, Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

[All images courtesy of Silent Adventures]

