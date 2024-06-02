22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

8 Amazing Art Shows This June in Foshan



Zhuhai

Quadro Nuevo

From traditional Chinese melodies to the ethnic rhythms of Central Asia, and from the unique beats of the Balkan Peninsula to the romantic vibes of the Mediterranean, the band explores a musical journey rich in diversity. With their signature fusion jazz style, they reinterpret classic music pieces from these regions. While preserving the original ethnic characteristics, their renditions incorporate the improvisation and innovative spirit of jazz, creating a uniquely blended musical experience.



June 10, 2024

Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa&CAPP Shizimen CBD Nanwan Avenue, Zhuhai

Dongguan



The Realm of Meaning



The exhibition explores the artistic practices of four Chinese artists. Despite the diverse themes and visual qualities depicted by each artist, they all diligently focus on expressing "meaning" and crafting "realm."



Until June 2, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng

Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024



Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony of the "Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024" at the Lingnan Art Museum on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7.30pm. Stay tuned for more updates!



Until June 16, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



Until September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Hong Kong

Chinese Culture Festival 2024

The inaugural Chinese Culture Festival embodies the essence of the past and present. Get ready for a fascinating mix of programmes, including the opening dance drama Five Stars Rising in the East, Chinese Opera Festival programmes, exemplary local arts projects recognised by the China National Arts Fund, performing arts programmes, film screenings, exhibitions and talks.



June – September 2024

For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk

Various Times & Various Venues, please refer to the event website for details

Ginsanity Hong Kong 2024



'Ginsanity Hong Kong 2024' celebrates the vibrant local craft scene and fosters community spirit in honour of World Gin Day. As we strive to showcase the best of local talents, we are thrilled to have the support of 'Mezzanine Makers,' a homegrown craft soda brand from Hong Kong, as our official tonic water and mixer partner. Immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience where gin enthusiasts gather, indulge, and appreciate the artistry of this beloved spirit.



www.ginsanity.hk

June 7 - 8, 2024

PMQ, Central

Beijing Dance Drama and Opera Chinese Culture Festival 2024



This dance drama's concept is inspired by a piece of Han dynasty brocade armguard with characters that read 'Five stars rising in the East are auspicious signs for the Central Plain.' This artefact, designated as a National Class One Cultural Relic, has prompted the creation of this dance drama, which tells the story between Feng, a Han dynasty general, Jiante, son of the leader of the Northern State, and Chunjun, daughter of the leader of the Jingjue State. Despite the initial animosity that leads to conflicts, the three eventually join hands to rebuild the city wall.



Standard: HKD200, HKD280, HKD380, HKD480

For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk

June 7 - 8, 2024

Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall

Fame in a Flash – A Tour of AVON Recording Studios



Established in 1983, Avon stands as one of Hong Kong's most prestigious professional recording studios, carrying the legacy of numerous legends in the local music industry. It has been under the management of singer Hins Cheung since 2015, and has continued to uphold its esteemed status in the pop music scene while preserving its essence and culturally significant music archives. During the tour, not only can participants learn more about Avon's illustrious past, but also record their own musical works as unique mementos of the event.



*This programme is part of the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2024

June 8 - 29, 2024

For Tickets: www.pcf.gov.hk/en/programmes/fameinaflash

Various Times, please refer to the event website for details.

Avon Recording Studios

S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival



The world's largest water party is coming back to Hong Kong! Set against the spectacular backdrop of Central's skyscrapers and Victoria Harbour, the S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival will immerse partygoers in a world of music, water, and lights, featuring high-energy performances by world-renowned DJs and artists with stunning visual effects and 360 degrees of water splashing experience. Let's get wet and splash it loud!



*The age limit for this event is 18 or above.

June 8 - 9, 1pm - 11pm

For Tickets: www.klook.com

Central Harbourfront Event Space

2024 Tai Po District Dragon Boat Race



The Tai Po District Dragon Boat Race will be held this year with 68 teams participating to celebrate the National Day. Apart from dragon boat races, there will also be a carnival featuring game booths, food stalls, workshops, and more.



Free Admission

June 10, 2024

2024 Tai Po District Dragon Boat Race: 8am - 1pm;

Dragon Boat Fun Carnival: 9am - 3pm

Promenade and Formal Garden, Tai Po Waterfront Park

Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade



With a history of more than a century, the Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade is held annually during the Dragon Boat Festival in Tai O. During the festival, three fishermen associations would parade statues of deities from local temples on sampans towed by traditional dragon boats, praying for blessings for the community as they pass through the waterways. This traditional ritual was inscribed on China’s Third National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2011.



June 9, 9am - 1pm

June 10, 8.30am - 3pm

Tai O, Lantau Island

School of Rock the Musical



School of Rock the Musical is a rock musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Julian Fellowes. Based on the 2003 hit movie of the same name, starring Jack Black and written by Mike White, this hilarious and irresistible musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping mind-blowing rock band.



May 25 – June 16, 2024

Tickets available at Cityline

Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts

Macao

11° Mercado Lusófono do Albergue

Exhibitors and associations representing Lusophone countries and regions will showcase specialty products such as ceramics, handcrafts, soaps, fragrances. accessories, and a variety of special gourmet delicacies, including tea, jamnuts, coffee, olive oil, wine, honey, snacks, and desserts.



June 8 - 10, 2024

Albergue SCM, No.8 Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro

