22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan
Special Deal from Brasston
We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.
Available from January 2024
Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng
8 Amazing Art Shows This June in Foshan
Zhuhai
Quadro Nuevo
From traditional Chinese melodies to the ethnic rhythms of Central Asia, and from the unique beats of the Balkan Peninsula to the romantic vibes of the Mediterranean, the band explores a musical journey rich in diversity. With their signature fusion jazz style, they reinterpret classic music pieces from these regions. While preserving the original ethnic characteristics, their renditions incorporate the improvisation and innovative spirit of jazz, creating a uniquely blended musical experience.
June 10, 2024
Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa&CAPP Shizimen CBD Nanwan Avenue, Zhuhai
Dongguan
The Realm of Meaning
The exhibition explores the artistic practices of four Chinese artists. Despite the diverse themes and visual qualities depicted by each artist, they all diligently focus on expressing "meaning" and crafting "realm."
Until June 2, 2024
Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng
Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024
Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony of the "Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024" at the Lingnan Art Museum on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7.30pm. Stay tuned for more updates!
Until June 16, 2024
Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan
Zhongshan
Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty
Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.
Until September 10, 2024
Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi
Hong Kong
Chinese Culture Festival 2024
The inaugural Chinese Culture Festival embodies the essence of the past and present. Get ready for a fascinating mix of programmes, including the opening dance drama Five Stars Rising in the East, Chinese Opera Festival programmes, exemplary local arts projects recognised by the China National Arts Fund, performing arts programmes, film screenings, exhibitions and talks.
June – September 2024
For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk
Various Times & Various Venues, please refer to the event website for details
Ginsanity Hong Kong 2024
'Ginsanity Hong Kong 2024' celebrates the vibrant local craft scene and fosters community spirit in honour of World Gin Day. As we strive to showcase the best of local talents, we are thrilled to have the support of 'Mezzanine Makers,' a homegrown craft soda brand from Hong Kong, as our official tonic water and mixer partner. Immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience where gin enthusiasts gather, indulge, and appreciate the artistry of this beloved spirit.
www.ginsanity.hk
June 7 - 8, 2024
PMQ, Central
Beijing Dance Drama and Opera Chinese Culture Festival 2024
This dance drama's concept is inspired by a piece of Han dynasty brocade armguard with characters that read 'Five stars rising in the East are auspicious signs for the Central Plain.' This artefact, designated as a National Class One Cultural Relic, has prompted the creation of this dance drama, which tells the story between Feng, a Han dynasty general, Jiante, son of the leader of the Northern State, and Chunjun, daughter of the leader of the Jingjue State. Despite the initial animosity that leads to conflicts, the three eventually join hands to rebuild the city wall.
Standard: HKD200, HKD280, HKD380, HKD480
For Tickets: www.urbtix.hk
June 7 - 8, 2024
Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall
Fame in a Flash – A Tour of AVON Recording Studios
Established in 1983, Avon stands as one of Hong Kong's most prestigious professional recording studios, carrying the legacy of numerous legends in the local music industry. It has been under the management of singer Hins Cheung since 2015, and has continued to uphold its esteemed status in the pop music scene while preserving its essence and culturally significant music archives. During the tour, not only can participants learn more about Avon's illustrious past, but also record their own musical works as unique mementos of the event.
*This programme is part of the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2024
June 8 - 29, 2024
For Tickets: www.pcf.gov.hk/en/programmes/fameinaflash
Various Times, please refer to the event website for details.
Avon Recording Studios
S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival
The world's largest water party is coming back to Hong Kong! Set against the spectacular backdrop of Central's skyscrapers and Victoria Harbour, the S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival will immerse partygoers in a world of music, water, and lights, featuring high-energy performances by world-renowned DJs and artists with stunning visual effects and 360 degrees of water splashing experience. Let's get wet and splash it loud!
*The age limit for this event is 18 or above.
June 8 - 9, 1pm - 11pm
For Tickets: www.klook.com
Central Harbourfront Event Space
2024 Tai Po District Dragon Boat Race
The Tai Po District Dragon Boat Race will be held this year with 68 teams participating to celebrate the National Day. Apart from dragon boat races, there will also be a carnival featuring game booths, food stalls, workshops, and more.
Free Admission
June 10, 2024
2024 Tai Po District Dragon Boat Race: 8am - 1pm;
Dragon Boat Fun Carnival: 9am - 3pm
Promenade and Formal Garden, Tai Po Waterfront Park
Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade
With a history of more than a century, the Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade is held annually during the Dragon Boat Festival in Tai O. During the festival, three fishermen associations would parade statues of deities from local temples on sampans towed by traditional dragon boats, praying for blessings for the community as they pass through the waterways. This traditional ritual was inscribed on China’s Third National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2011.
June 9, 9am - 1pm
June 10, 8.30am - 3pm
Tai O, Lantau Island
School of Rock the Musical
School of Rock the Musical is a rock musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Julian Fellowes. Based on the 2003 hit movie of the same name, starring Jack Black and written by Mike White, this hilarious and irresistible musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping mind-blowing rock band.
May 25 – June 16, 2024
Tickets available at Cityline
Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts
Macao
11° Mercado Lusófono do Albergue
Exhibitors and associations representing Lusophone countries and regions will showcase specialty products such as ceramics, handcrafts, soaps, fragrances. accessories, and a variety of special gourmet delicacies, including tea, jamnuts, coffee, olive oil, wine, honey, snacks, and desserts.
June 8 - 10, 2024
Albergue SCM, No.8 Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro
