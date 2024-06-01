12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Celebrate Dragon Boat Festival at Birol Bistronomy

Indulge in signature tastes from the charcoal grill with Birol's Michelin-star chef. Experience culinary excellence with Birol's prime cuts, featuring M9+ Robbins Island Wagyu ribeye. Don't miss out on this unique gastronomic adventure!

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

June 10, 10am - midnight

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Food & Drink

Shenzhen Marketing Meetup

Shenzhen Marketing Meetup hosted by Zack Franklin is on again! If you are in town and involved in marketing, cross-border e-commerce, AI, and related software, come over to mingle and network with your peers.



Free Admission

June 6, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei New Village, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Entrepreneurs Cafe



Entrepreneurs Cafe is a global movement where entrepreneurs meet to discuss ideas, get feedback or criticism, make friends, build relationships, get inspired, or just have a cup of drinks to share a laugh. Discover the Best of Dutch & Belgian Brews. Enjoy free special Snacks from Benelux. Beer Tasting, De Halve Maan, and make new connections!



Price: Free for members of Benelux, RMB150 for non-members

June 7, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei New Village, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Tropical Like It's Hot Beach Party



Soak up the sun, feel the sand between your toes, and enjoy the cool waves at our epic beach party! Enjoy beach volleyball, limbo, frisbee, tug of war, and an insane DJ lineup. Indulge in delicious food, partake in dance challenges, and marvel at the fireworks extravaganza. Party from sunrise to sunset and beyond!



June 8, 12noon - 2am next day

For Reservations: +86-18319994887

Mooon Beach Club, Xichong Beach #4, Dapeng

Cooking Academy at The Happy Monk



The Happy Monk's very FIRST "Cooking Academy" in Shenzhen is coming! Hosted by The Happy Monk's Kitchen Manager Silence, he will bring you the creamiest mushroom risotto. You will learn cooking tips, meet lovely people, and have fun!



Price: RMB68

June 12, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15658821102

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Membership Top-Up Discounts at Paulaner Brauhaus



Enjoy a special 1 FOR 1 offer on our homebrewed beer, exclusively for stored value members. Don't miss this opportunity to savor our finest brews while maximizing your membership benefits.



June 1 - 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2668 7230

Paulaner Brauhaus, C-005, Huanchuan Square, Sea World, Shekou

Music

Dancing Legend

Audiences at this performance will witness a comprehensive showcase of all forms of dance, including ballet, jazz, disco, ballroom, hip-hop, and street dance. The program will feature exciting tributes to Michael Jackson and exclusive performances authorized by Lady Gaga, alongside a modern interpretation of the classic ballet "Swan Lake," a Russian version of the Thousand-Hand Guanyin, and vibrant dances rich in acrobatic skills, challenging the limits of difficulty.



June 8 - 9, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-2740 4684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Leech with Special Guest Hugo Trist China Tour 2024



Don't miss Leech, the legendary Swiss post-rock band, live in concert! Experience their mesmerizing melodies and powerful performance. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and emotion!



June 10, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-8633 7602

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Arts

Whispers of Dancing Shadows

Discover Ivy Wu vibrant abstract art, where rich colors harmoniously coalesce into a symphony of hues. Each piece exudes passion for life and a unique artistic vision, creating a rhythmic, dynamic visual experience.



June 8 - July 21, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, First Floor, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No. 19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Green and Beautiful Shenzhen



Explore the vibrant "Green and Beautiful Shenzhen" exhibition at Dafen Art Museum, showcasing ecological achievements and diverse artistic styles. Dive into the essence of Shenzhen's natural beauty and urban charm, reflecting artists' ecological concerns. Engage with our cultural heritage and experience the museum's commitment to social responsibility and cultural confidence.



Until October 20, 2024

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Lifestyle

Bachata, Kizomba & Salsa Class

Join us at LatinPassion Dance Center for an exciting beginner class in Bachata, Kizomba, and Salsa! Located on the 10th floor of Jinsong Building, Chegongmiao, Shenzhen. Special discount for first-time students. Register now and start your dance journey with us!



Available from June, 1pm - 1am next day

To Register: latinpassion2018@outlook.com or +86-13713750343

Latin Passion Dance Academy, 10C, JingSong Building, Chegongmiao, Futian

