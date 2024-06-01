  1. home
  2. Articles

12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, June 6, 2024

0 0

Recommended

Celebrate Dragon Boat Festival at Birol Bistronomy

202406/Dragon-Boat-BB.jpg

Indulge in signature tastes from the charcoal grill with Birol's Michelin-star chef. Experience culinary excellence with Birol's prime cuts, featuring M9+ Robbins Island Wagyu ribeye. Don't miss out on this unique gastronomic adventure!

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

June 10, 10am - midnight

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse

Bus-Grill.jpg

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from June 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Food & Drink

Shenzhen Marketing Meetup

Shenzhen-Marketing-Meetup.jpg

Shenzhen Marketing Meetup hosted by Zack Franklin is on again! If you are in town and involved in marketing, cross-border e-commerce, AI, and related software, come over to mingle and network with your peers.

Free Admission

June 6, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei New Village, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Entrepreneurs Cafe

Entrepreneurs-Cafe.jpg

Entrepreneurs Cafe is a global movement where entrepreneurs meet to discuss ideas, get feedback or criticism, make friends, build relationships, get inspired, or just have a cup of drinks to share a laugh. Discover the Best of Dutch & Belgian Brews. Enjoy free special Snacks from Benelux. Beer Tasting, De Halve Maan, and make new connections!

Price: Free for members of Benelux, RMB150 for non-members

June 7, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei New Village, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Tropical Like It's Hot Beach Party

Tropical-Like-It-s-Hot-Beach-Party.jpg

Soak up the sun, feel the sand between your toes, and enjoy the cool waves at our epic beach party! Enjoy beach volleyball, limbo, frisbee, tug of war, and an insane DJ lineup. Indulge in delicious food, partake in dance challenges, and marvel at the fireworks extravaganza. Party from sunrise to sunset and beyond!

June 8, 12noon - 2am next day

For Reservations: +86-18319994887

Mooon Beach Club, Xichong Beach #4, Dapeng

Cooking Academy at The Happy Monk

Cooking-Academy-at-The-Happy-Monk.jpg

The Happy Monk's very FIRST "Cooking Academy" in Shenzhen is coming! Hosted by The Happy Monk's Kitchen Manager Silence, he will bring you the creamiest mushroom risotto. You will learn cooking tips, meet lovely people, and have fun!

Price: RMB68

June 12, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86-15658821102

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Membership Top-Up Discounts at Paulaner Brauhaus

Membership-Top-Up-Discounts.jpg

Enjoy a special 1 FOR 1 offer on our homebrewed beer, exclusively for stored value members. Don't miss this opportunity to savor our finest brews while maximizing your membership benefits.

June 1 - 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2668 7230

Paulaner Brauhaus, C-005, Huanchuan Square, Sea World, Shekou

Music

Dancing Legend

Dancing-Legend.jpg

Audiences at this performance will witness a comprehensive showcase of all forms of dance, including ballet, jazz, disco, ballroom, hip-hop, and street dance. The program will feature exciting tributes to Michael Jackson and exclusive performances authorized by Lady Gaga, alongside a modern interpretation of the classic ballet "Swan Lake," a Russian version of the Thousand-Hand Guanyin, and vibrant dances rich in acrobatic skills, challenging the limits of difficulty.

June 8 - 9, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-2740 4684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Leech with Special Guest Hugo Trist China Tour 2024

Leech-with-Special-Guest-Hugo-Trist-China-Tour-2024.jpg

Don't miss Leech, the legendary Swiss post-rock band, live in concert! Experience their mesmerizing melodies and powerful performance. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and emotion!

June 10, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-8633 7602

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Arts

Whispers of Dancing Shadows

Whispers-of-Dancing-Shadows.jpg

Discover Ivy Wu vibrant abstract art, where rich colors harmoniously coalesce into a symphony of hues. Each piece exudes passion for life and a unique artistic vision, creating a rhythmic, dynamic visual experience.

June 8 - July 21, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, First Floor, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No. 19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Green and Beautiful Shenzhen

Green-and-Beautiful-Shenzhen.jpg

Explore the vibrant "Green and Beautiful Shenzhen" exhibition at Dafen Art Museum, showcasing ecological achievements and diverse artistic styles. Dive into the essence of Shenzhen's natural beauty and urban charm, reflecting artists' ecological concerns. Engage with our cultural heritage and experience the museum's commitment to social responsibility and cultural confidence.

Until October 20, 2024

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Lifestyle

Bachata, Kizomba & Salsa Class

Bachata-Kizomba-Salsa-Class.jpg

Join us at LatinPassion Dance Center for an exciting beginner class in Bachata, Kizomba, and Salsa! Located on the 10th floor of Jinsong Building, Chegongmiao, Shenzhen. Special discount for first-time students. Register now and start your dance journey with us!

Available from June, 1pm - 1am next day

To Register: latinpassion2018@outlook.com or +86-13713750343

Latin Passion Dance Academy, 10C, JingSong Building, Chegongmiao, Futian

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202401/Fish-s-QR-Code---That-s.jpg

Event Guide Shenzhen Weekend Weekly

more news

6 Spectacular Nighttime Shows in Shenzhen

6 Spectacular Nighttime Shows in Shenzhen

Experience the dazzling array of night shows in Shenzhen!

19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2023 Guangzhou Guide

19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2023 Guangzhou Guide

MICHELIN Guide Guangzhou 2023 celebrates the exceptional dining scene and culinary talents that make the city a gastronomic destination.

30 Amazing Art Shows This June in Shenzhen

30 Amazing Art Shows This June in Shenzhen

The job of the artist is always to deepen the mystery.

23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

20 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2024 Guangzhou Guide

This year's guide dazzles with 105 extraordinary restaurants!

17 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Most important meal of the week!

Epic Shanghai School Battle of the Bands this Weekend!

A carnival for the youth

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

TA'AKTANA: A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Opens in Indonesia

Your Essential Guide to the World of Chinese Dumplings

23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

FREE! Guangdong Coffee: The Uncharted Flavor Frontier

FREE! Guangdong Coffee: The Uncharted Flavor Frontier

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

15 of Shanghai's Most Popular Pastries To Eat Right Now

15 of Shanghai's Most Popular Pastries To Eat Right Now

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives