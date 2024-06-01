28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Dragon Boat Festival Special at YUE

Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival at YUE with a creative twist on Cantonese cuisine. Our Executive Chef Seven presents a signature limited-time dish, "Scampi Rice Dumplings," featuring ChaoShan crispy dried radish and lemon zest for a unique burst of freshness. At YUE, which means to leap or jump, we blend modern and traditional techniques to redefine Cantonese flavors, creating innovative and memorable culinary experiences. Join us for this exclusive taste adventure!



June 10, 2024

For more information, please contact Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service

Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951

Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Urbanites: Dragon Boat Culture Experience Day

Hey families! Get ready for a day packed with fun and cultural vibes as we celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in the charming Yangji Village. This is your chance to dive into one of China's coolest traditions and make some awesome memories with your loved ones.



Theme: Dragon Boat Festivities · Yangji Flavor

Scale: 40 participants (10-15 families)

Date: June 10, 9am - 2pm

Early Bird Price: RMB498 per family (includes 2 adults and 1 child under 12)

Extra Fees: RMB199 per extra adult, RMB129 per extra child under 12

Dress Code: Custom sports attire (included in the fee)

Activities: Recite classic poems, check out the loong boats, make zongzi, and soak in the Yangji vibes

Meet-up Address: Amber Plaza, Imperial Traders Elong Hotel, No.293 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe

Guangzhou Through a Foreigner Eyes



Samuel Rodríguez Muñoz, from Barcelona, Spain, found his passion for photography through his love for travel and exploration. Having lived in various cities worldwide—Barcelona, Vaasa (Finland), Hangzhou, Budapest, and currently Guangzhou—he has gained a global perspective that fuels his interest in capturing the essence of local life. His project aims to encapsulate the spirit of Guangzhou through its everyday scenes, focusing on portraying the lives of its inhabitants as the main characters and the city's most precious asset. Exploring the streets, one encounters the authentic reality and true essence of a place.



May 18 - June 18

Chimelong Wanbo China Resources Land Canton Genter, Yingbin Avenue, Panyu

Master the Future: BritCham SME Forum



With the purpose of empowering SMEs for a sustainable future, BritCham Guangdong presents SME Forum 2024 with the support from the Department of Business and Trade. Meet fellow 100 + senior levels attendees and leaders of the industry. Engage in-depth with the Department for Business and Trade, UK goverment to discuss potential business opportunities doing business with UK. Plus, a business matching session!



Price：Members, RMB180; Non-members, RMB280; That's Special Offer, RMB180

June 20, 1.30pm - 5.30pm

Salon 3, 66/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou

Food & Drink

Happy Hour at Morton's Grille

Enjoy Happy Hour special offers at Morton's Grille, Guangzhou, from as early as 2pm, to 7pm every day, only at Bar & Terrace areas.



Until July 31, 2pm - 7pm, every day

For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Road, Tianhe

Enjoy Rangoli's Exquisite Lunch Set for Just RMB48

Welcome to Rangoli's Indian restaurant in Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe, Guangzhou! We're excited to introduce a delicious and affordable lunch set, perfect for a satisfying midday meal. For just RMB48, you can choose from 10 different sets, each featuring a delectable curry made with authentic South Asian spices.



Monday to Friday, 11.30am - 2pm

Rangoli, No.27-103 Huali Road, Tianhe

Guest Shift at DSK

Join us for a unique Guest Shift at DSK Cocktail Club in Guangzhou with 66 BRiX from Shanghai! Experience an evening of creative flavors and innovative cocktails as we break boundaries and share our passion for mixology. This event promises a journey of tastes and connections in an intimate setting. Don't miss out on this special collaboration!



June 6, 6pm - midnight

For Reservations: +86-15361795557

DSK Cocktail Club, No.1 Qiming Yi Malu, Yuexiu

Bar Takeover Night at Stiller



Join us at Stiller restaurant in Guangzhou for an exclusive guest shift with the cocktail rockstar, Chase White, owner of Bar Blanc. Experience Chase's unparalleled mixology skills and indulge in signature cocktails that will leave you craving more. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness a master at work and elevate your evening to new heights.

June 7, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-18565238274

Stiller, 2/F, LN Garden Hotel, Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu

Tap Takeover at Topic



Choose any 2 pints for RMB99 or enjoy a 3-hour free-flow ticket for RMB199. Join us from June 7 to 9, 7pm to 2am the next day! Don't miss out on this beer extravaganza!



June 7 to 9, 7pm - 2am

Topic, Shop 101, No.2 Ziyu Street, Jiangnanxi, Haizhu

Dragon Boat Festival at Coco's



Join us at Coco's for the ultimate party experience! Enjoy electrifying DJs, a live band, and free tequila every hour. Spend your holiday with the best vibes in town!



June 8 - 10, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18502039815

Coco's Party Bar, B08, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

Kids Cookies Making at The Happy Monk Kingold



Are you thinking of what to do with your family during the weekend? Pop down to The Happy Monk for family brunch and Kids Cookies Making. Enjoy delicious brunch and joyful activities!



Price: Kids Cookies Making, RMB68

June 9, Brunch, 1pm - 4pm; Kids Cookies Making, 1pm - 2pm

For Reservations: +86-15920413639

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bar Takeover at SPIN

Join us as Chief Mixologist Amanda Wan (DIAGEO World Class Bartender of the Year Competition Global Finals, Athens) and Senior Mixologist Danny Choo (East Imperial Gin Jubilee Champion 2023) showcase four local-flavored cocktails. Don't miss out, Changsha and Guangzhou friends!



June 9, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-13316218804

SPIN, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu

SUI XUAN Dragon Boat Festival Celebration



Sui Xuan Chinese Restaurant thoughtfully selects ingredients to present the festive gathering menu for six, each dish enticing the savory flavors of the field and the ocean. On June 10, DIY rice dumpling activity will be specially arranged for you and your loved one to experience the making of the enduring culinary tradition.



June 10, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-6683 3668

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xiheng Road, Tianhe

Guest Mixologist from Asia's 50 Best Bars at Tian Bar

Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, named after the Malaysian stingless Trigona bee, has been listed in Asia's 50 Best Bars from 2019 to 2023. It is also a top ten finalist for the Best International Hotel Bar in the 2024 Spirited Awards. Experience locally inspired cocktails crafted with Trigona honey, the bar's star ingredient and inspiration.



Price: From RMB108/glass plus service charges

June 11, 8pm - midnight

For Reservations: +8620-8883 3399

Tian Bar, 99/F, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Open Mic Talk Show at The Happy Monk Link Plaza



Get ready to let loose at The Happy Monk Link Plaza for a night of laughter! The Happy Monk's very FIRST Open Mic Talk Show with JOKE UP COMEDY is coming next Wednesday June 12, staring from 8.30pm to 10pm. It's bilngual and everyone's welcome!



June 12, 8.30pm - 10pm

For Registrations: +86-13826140220

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

FUN City Drink



Join us for one of Guangzhou's hottest events, the first FUN City Drink Night in Jiangnanxi, Haizhu District. Experience the vibrant youth culture with live music and a trendy atmosphere.



June 14 - 16, 4pm - 10pm

R&F Plaza, No.1 Jiangnan West Road, Haizhu

Bottomless Brunch

Bottomless prosecco, mimosas, sangria, and Hoegaarden beer for 120 minutes.



Price: Brunch set from RMB118, Free Flow, RMB138/2 Hours

Every Sunday from June, 12noon to 4pm

For Reservation: +86-18126847618

LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huangcheng Avenue, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

InterNations Guangzhou June Pool Party 2024



Team up with SoulWhite, InterNations Guangzhou is thrilled to bring you the best pool party experience in Guangzhou! See you on Saturday, June 15 at 1pm at 18th floor infinity pool in Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection! Entrance ticket includes: 1 welcome drink in the 5-star Xanadu hotel, 4 DJs, 2 MCs, dance floor, Infinity pool with breathtaking view, Zumba & Samba dance, 1 after party drink in The Loop (exchange with your wristband). It's optional to get into the water, you can just come to enjoy the music and mingle.



June 15, 1pm - 10pm

Hotel Reservations: +8620-8906 8888

Xanadu Guangzhou, No.1 Xingdao South Road, International Biological Island, Haizhu

Music

Faux Fighters at Hooley's

This Saturday, June 8, from 10pm: Rock out with the Faux Fighters tribute band from Shanghai at Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant! Don't miss this electrifying live performance!



June 8, from 10pm

For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Alexander 23: "American Boy in Asia"



Multi-talented singer-songwriter Alexander 23 is set to embark on his new Asian tour, "Alexander 23: American Boy in Asia," this June. He will visit nine cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Manila. This will be his first performance on the mainland. Join us this summer to experience the fresh musical energy of Alexander 23!



June 8, 2024

For Tickets: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu

Quadro Nuevo



A stellar performance by the contemporary fusion jazz sensation, the German New Quartet Fusion Jazz Band, coming to Guangzhou! Whether you're a dedicated jazz aficionado or a curious musical explorer seeking something new, their show is an unmissable experience.



June 11, 2024

For Tickets:

https://wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?ssfrom=user-5779821&activityId=226080

ROSlive, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Leech with Special Guest Hugo Trist China Tour 2024



Don't miss Leech, the legendary Swiss post-rock band, live in concert! Experience their mesmerizing melodies and powerful performance. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and emotion!



June 12, 2024

For Tickets:

https://wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?ssfrom=user-5779821&activityId=227301

ROSlive, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Golden Olden Times



Classic Cantonese pop hits performed with a masterful jazz twist, bringing new life to familiar favorites. Expect songs you know and love, along with surprising moments of unexpected emotion.



June 13, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86-13544562535

Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Arts

Encounter with Brushes - A Cultural Journey between China and France

The exhibition, organized by the Guangzhou Education Bureau, is co-organized by Guangzhou High School of Art, Guangzhou Foreign Language School, Utahloy International School Guangzhou, and Utahloy International School Zengcheng and supported by Guangzhou Utahloy Art and Culture on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.



Until June 9, 2024

Art Institute of the Orient, No.3 Shamian First Street, Shamian Island, Liwan

Van Gogh's Art World



The exhibition at Look Art Museum will showcase the artistic world of one of humanity's greatest geniuses, offering an in-depth exploration into the rich tapestry of art history.



June 8 - July 31, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Neither Here Nor There



In this project, Yu Heng Museum of Art has chosen Qu Yuan, a figure strongly associated with the Dragon Boat Festival, who is a pioneer of Oriental Romanticism and has a profound impact on subsequent literature, drama, music, and other fields. The museum attempts to stand in the current context and use various contemporary art forms to explore and express his spiritual characteristics and the enlightenment he brings to the present time.



June 9 - September 8, 2024

Qinghe Lane, Liede Qinghe Village, Liede, Tianhe

Lifestyle

2024 LOVE IS LOVE: LGBTQI+ Film Festival

Discover diverse stories at the Guangzhou LGBTQI+ Film Festival, hosted by 19 consulates, fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity! Join us for a journey of self-identity and understanding.



June 1 - 30, 2024

Registration Required:

https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/2024-love-is-love-lgbtqi-film-festival/

For various times and venues, please refer to the registration link.

