28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended
Dragon Boat Festival Special at YUE
Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival at YUE with a creative twist on Cantonese cuisine. Our Executive Chef Seven presents a signature limited-time dish, "Scampi Rice Dumplings," featuring ChaoShan crispy dried radish and lemon zest for a unique burst of freshness. At YUE, which means to leap or jump, we blend modern and traditional techniques to redefine Cantonese flavors, creating innovative and memorable culinary experiences. Join us for this exclusive taste adventure!
June 10, 2024
For more information, please contact Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service
Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951
Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu
Urbanites: Dragon Boat Culture Experience Day
Hey families! Get ready for a day packed with fun and cultural vibes as we celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in the charming Yangji Village. This is your chance to dive into one of China's coolest traditions and make some awesome memories with your loved ones.
Theme: Dragon Boat Festivities · Yangji Flavor
Scale: 40 participants (10-15 families)
Date: June 10, 9am - 2pm
Early Bird Price: RMB498 per family (includes 2 adults and 1 child under 12)
Extra Fees: RMB199 per extra adult, RMB129 per extra child under 12
Dress Code: Custom sports attire (included in the fee)
Activities: Recite classic poems, check out the loong boats, make zongzi, and soak in the Yangji vibes
Meet-up Address: Amber Plaza, Imperial Traders Elong Hotel, No.293 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe
Guangzhou Through a Foreigner Eyes
Samuel Rodríguez Muñoz, from Barcelona, Spain, found his passion for photography through his love for travel and exploration. Having lived in various cities worldwide—Barcelona, Vaasa (Finland), Hangzhou, Budapest, and currently Guangzhou—he has gained a global perspective that fuels his interest in capturing the essence of local life. His project aims to encapsulate the spirit of Guangzhou through its everyday scenes, focusing on portraying the lives of its inhabitants as the main characters and the city's most precious asset. Exploring the streets, one encounters the authentic reality and true essence of a place.
May 18 - June 18
Chimelong Wanbo China Resources Land Canton Genter, Yingbin Avenue, Panyu
READ MORE: Talking Arts: Guangzhou Through a Foreigner's Eyes
Master the Future: BritCham SME Forum
With the purpose of empowering SMEs for a sustainable future, BritCham Guangdong presents SME Forum 2024 with the support from the Department of Business and Trade. Meet fellow 100 + senior levels attendees and leaders of the industry. Engage in-depth with the Department for Business and Trade, UK goverment to discuss potential business opportunities doing business with UK. Plus, a business matching session!
Price：Members, RMB180; Non-members, RMB280; That's Special Offer, RMB180
June 20, 1.30pm - 5.30pm
Salon 3, 66/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou
Food & Drink
Happy Hour at Morton's Grille
Enjoy Happy Hour special offers at Morton's Grille, Guangzhou, from as early as 2pm, to 7pm every day, only at Bar & Terrace areas.
Until July 31, 2pm - 7pm, every day
For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888
Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingmin Road, Tianhe
Enjoy Rangoli's Exquisite Lunch Set for Just RMB48
Welcome to Rangoli's Indian restaurant in Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe, Guangzhou! We're excited to introduce a delicious and affordable lunch set, perfect for a satisfying midday meal. For just RMB48, you can choose from 10 different sets, each featuring a delectable curry made with authentic South Asian spices.
Monday to Friday, 11.30am - 2pm
Rangoli, No.27-103 Huali Road, Tianhe
Guest Shift at DSK
Join us for a unique Guest Shift at DSK Cocktail Club in Guangzhou with 66 BRiX from Shanghai! Experience an evening of creative flavors and innovative cocktails as we break boundaries and share our passion for mixology. This event promises a journey of tastes and connections in an intimate setting. Don't miss out on this special collaboration!
June 6, 6pm - midnight
For Reservations: +86-15361795557
DSK Cocktail Club, No.1 Qiming Yi Malu, Yuexiu
Bar Takeover Night at Stiller
Join us at Stiller restaurant in Guangzhou for an exclusive guest shift with the cocktail rockstar, Chase White, owner of Bar Blanc. Experience Chase's unparalleled mixology skills and indulge in signature cocktails that will leave you craving more. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness a master at work and elevate your evening to new heights.
June 7, from 9pm
For Reservations: +86-18565238274
Stiller, 2/F, LN Garden Hotel, Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu
Tap Takeover at Topic
Choose any 2 pints for RMB99 or enjoy a 3-hour free-flow ticket for RMB199. Join us from June 7 to 9, 7pm to 2am the next day! Don't miss out on this beer extravaganza!
June 7 to 9, 7pm - 2am
Topic, Shop 101, No.2 Ziyu Street, Jiangnanxi, Haizhu
Dragon Boat Festival at Coco's
Join us at Coco's for the ultimate party experience! Enjoy electrifying DJs, a live band, and free tequila every hour. Spend your holiday with the best vibes in town!
June 8 - 10, 2024
For Reservations: +86-18502039815
Coco's Party Bar, B08, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu
Kids Cookies Making at The Happy Monk Kingold
Are you thinking of what to do with your family during the weekend? Pop down to The Happy Monk for family brunch and Kids Cookies Making. Enjoy delicious brunch and joyful activities!
Price: Kids Cookies Making, RMB68
June 9, Brunch, 1pm - 4pm; Kids Cookies Making, 1pm - 2pm
For Reservations: +86-15920413639
The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bar Takeover at SPIN
Join us as Chief Mixologist Amanda Wan (DIAGEO World Class Bartender of the Year Competition Global Finals, Athens) and Senior Mixologist Danny Choo (East Imperial Gin Jubilee Champion 2023) showcase four local-flavored cocktails. Don't miss out, Changsha and Guangzhou friends!
June 9, from 9pm
For Reservations: +86-13316218804
SPIN, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu
SUI XUAN Dragon Boat Festival Celebration
Sui Xuan Chinese Restaurant thoughtfully selects ingredients to present the festive gathering menu for six, each dish enticing the savory flavors of the field and the ocean. On June 10, DIY rice dumpling activity will be specially arranged for you and your loved one to experience the making of the enduring culinary tradition.
June 10, 2024
For Reservations: +8620-6683 3668
Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xiheng Road, Tianhe
Guest Mixologist from Asia's 50 Best Bars at Tian Bar
Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, named after the Malaysian stingless Trigona bee, has been listed in Asia's 50 Best Bars from 2019 to 2023. It is also a top ten finalist for the Best International Hotel Bar in the 2024 Spirited Awards. Experience locally inspired cocktails crafted with Trigona honey, the bar's star ingredient and inspiration.
Price: From RMB108/glass plus service charges
June 11, 8pm - midnight
For Reservations: +8620-8883 3399
Tian Bar, 99/F, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Open Mic Talk Show at The Happy Monk Link Plaza
Get ready to let loose at The Happy Monk Link Plaza for a night of laughter! The Happy Monk's very FIRST Open Mic Talk Show with JOKE UP COMEDY is coming next Wednesday June 12, staring from 8.30pm to 10pm. It's bilngual and everyone's welcome!
June 12, 8.30pm - 10pm
For Registrations: +86-13826140220
The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
FUN City Drink
Join us for one of Guangzhou's hottest events, the first FUN City Drink Night in Jiangnanxi, Haizhu District. Experience the vibrant youth culture with live music and a trendy atmosphere.
June 14 - 16, 4pm - 10pm
R&F Plaza, No.1 Jiangnan West Road, Haizhu
Bottomless Brunch
Bottomless prosecco, mimosas, sangria, and Hoegaarden beer for 120 minutes.
Price: Brunch set from RMB118, Free Flow, RMB138/2 Hours
Every Sunday from June, 12noon to 4pm
For Reservation: +86-18126847618
LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huangcheng Avenue, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland
Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!
Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm
Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe
InterNations Guangzhou June Pool Party 2024
Team up with SoulWhite, InterNations Guangzhou is thrilled to bring you the best pool party experience in Guangzhou! See you on Saturday, June 15 at 1pm at 18th floor infinity pool in Xanadu Guangzhou, Vignette Collection! Entrance ticket includes: 1 welcome drink in the 5-star Xanadu hotel, 4 DJs, 2 MCs, dance floor, Infinity pool with breathtaking view, Zumba & Samba dance, 1 after party drink in The Loop (exchange with your wristband). It's optional to get into the water, you can just come to enjoy the music and mingle.
June 15, 1pm - 10pm
Hotel Reservations: +8620-8906 8888
Xanadu Guangzhou, No.1 Xingdao South Road, International Biological Island, Haizhu
Music
Faux Fighters at Hooley's
This Saturday, June 8, from 10pm: Rock out with the Faux Fighters tribute band from Shanghai at Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant! Don't miss this electrifying live performance!
June 8, from 10pm
For Reservations: +8620-3886 2675
Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Alexander 23: "American Boy in Asia"
Multi-talented singer-songwriter Alexander 23 is set to embark on his new Asian tour, "Alexander 23: American Boy in Asia," this June. He will visit nine cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Manila. This will be his first performance on the mainland. Join us this summer to experience the fresh musical energy of Alexander 23!
June 8, 2024
For Tickets: +86-13751833027
Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu
Quadro Nuevo
A stellar performance by the contemporary fusion jazz sensation, the German New Quartet Fusion Jazz Band, coming to Guangzhou! Whether you're a dedicated jazz aficionado or a curious musical explorer seeking something new, their show is an unmissable experience.
June 11, 2024
For Tickets:
https://wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?ssfrom=user-5779821&activityId=226080
ROSlive, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu
Leech with Special Guest Hugo Trist China Tour 2024
Don't miss Leech, the legendary Swiss post-rock band, live in concert! Experience their mesmerizing melodies and powerful performance. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and emotion!
June 12, 2024
For Tickets:
https://wap.showstart.com/pages/activity/detail/detail?ssfrom=user-5779821&activityId=227301
ROSlive, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu
Golden Olden Times
Classic Cantonese pop hits performed with a masterful jazz twist, bringing new life to familiar favorites. Expect songs you know and love, along with surprising moments of unexpected emotion.
June 13, from 10pm
For Reservations: +86-13544562535
Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe
Arts
Encounter with Brushes - A Cultural Journey between China and France
The exhibition, organized by the Guangzhou Education Bureau, is co-organized by Guangzhou High School of Art, Guangzhou Foreign Language School, Utahloy International School Guangzhou, and Utahloy International School Zengcheng and supported by Guangzhou Utahloy Art and Culture on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.
Until June 9, 2024
Art Institute of the Orient, No.3 Shamian First Street, Shamian Island, Liwan
Van Gogh's Art World
The exhibition at Look Art Museum will showcase the artistic world of one of humanity's greatest geniuses, offering an in-depth exploration into the rich tapestry of art history.
June 8 - July 31, 2024
Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe
Neither Here Nor There
In this project, Yu Heng Museum of Art has chosen Qu Yuan, a figure strongly associated with the Dragon Boat Festival, who is a pioneer of Oriental Romanticism and has a profound impact on subsequent literature, drama, music, and other fields. The museum attempts to stand in the current context and use various contemporary art forms to explore and express his spiritual characteristics and the enlightenment he brings to the present time.
June 9 - September 8, 2024
Qinghe Lane, Liede Qinghe Village, Liede, Tianhe
Lifestyle
2024 LOVE IS LOVE: LGBTQI+ Film Festival
Discover diverse stories at the Guangzhou LGBTQI+ Film Festival, hosted by 19 consulates, fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity! Join us for a journey of self-identity and understanding.
June 1 - 30, 2024
Registration Required:
https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/2024-love-is-love-lgbtqi-film-festival/
For various times and venues, please refer to the registration link.
Like to Promote a Deal?
Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
0 User Comments