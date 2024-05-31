  1. home
Last Chance to Catch Macbeth-Inspired Musical 'Lady M'

By T+ Tickets, May 31, 2024

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth, musical Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the infamous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

Looking like th' innocent flower, but being the serpent under 't is Dutch singer Maya Hakvoort as Lady Macbeth, while strutting his stuff as Macbeth is West End star Karl Queensborough, who previously played the title role in smash hit Hamilton – so you can expect good things.

Well, wicked things, performed well...

'Lady M' runs until Sunday, then it is out, out, brief candle! Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

May 9 to June 2, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

